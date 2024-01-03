At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Glass naturally seems to be constantly covered in fingerprints, dust, smudges, and scratches. You can be like the dad in My Big Fat Greek Wedding and spray Windex on everything, or you can use these glass cleaning hacks to keep your windows, showers, and tables crystal clear.

The best glass cleaning hacks

Have a look at the best ways to clean glass so you don’t have to worry about streak marks ever again.

To clean glass shower screens and window cleaner, you’ll need:

Add two parts water to one part dish soap and one part vinegar to a spray bottle, shake, spray and clean with a microfiber cloth or blackboard eraser. You’ll be thrilled with the results, trust us.

To prevent soap scum build-up, you’ll need:

Use a squeegee to wipe down the shower glass after every shower. For particularly stubborn water spots, use a dryer sheet to wipe them clean. Use them on the regular; soap scum is a terrible time.

To clean cloudy glass and glassware, you’ll need:

Fill your sink with enough warm water to cover your glassware and add two cups of white vinegar and let them soak for 10 minutes. Then, wipe them dry with a microfibre cloth.

Using all these tips should equip you with everything you need to keep your glass looking clear and streak-free going forward. You’re welcome!

This article has been updated since its original publish date.

Lead Image Credit: iStock