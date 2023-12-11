What’s the Story With Apple’s New Journal App?

Apple has recently rolled out a suite of new additions with iOS 17, many of which are connected to health and general wellness. One update we’re particularly interested in, however, is the arrival of Apple’s new app: Journal.

As you likely know, Apple doesn’t announce new apps all that often – Freeform was the last major announcement in this space – and when iPhone users notice a new app on their homepage, they’re intrigued (naturally). So, what’s the story with the Journal app, and what can iPhone users expect from it when they dive in?

What is Apple’s new Journal app?

In the simplest of terms, Journal is the latest iPhone app, which is designed to help users ‘reflect on everyday moments and special events’.

It was announced during Apple’s WWDC 2023 event, but it’s finally coming to iPhones, so people are curious to learn more.

Using a combination of photos, notes and locations, the app is intended to help you create a record of any moment you feel inspired to journal about. Recent activity on your phone (workouts, photos and people you’ve snapped along the way, etc) can also be intelligently curated to help you create entries in your Journal app that look beautiful and capture the little details of the day you’re recording on the page.

Additionally, if you’re someone who needs a little nudge to get a habit going, you can schedule notifications to keep your journaling regular.

From what we can see, this app will be a lovely way to capture details from holidays (if you’re the holiday journal type) or even to just jot down details from days that feel special to you.

And if neither of those sound like your kind of thing, the app can also act as a pretty great mindfulness tool, too.

In terms of privacy, it’s been stated that ‘the use of on-device processing and end-to-end encryption’ will protect your privacy, so you can rest assured that no one will gain access to your journal notes if you don’t permit them to.

We don’t have exact details about when the Journal app will land on your iPhone, but it’s slated to drop before the end of the year (i.e. potentially with iOS 17.2, which should be here incredibly soon).

In the interim, have a read through this list of the iOS 17 updates we think are the most underrated of the bunch.

Lead Image Credit: Supplied