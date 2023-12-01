Everything Worth Watching on Aussie Streaming Services in December

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re wondering what to watch these days, you’re not alone. We have so many streaming services, each with so many promising content offerings; where does one begin?

We’re here to help by breaking down all the best things you can watch on each Aussie streaming service throughout the month.

The best TV shows and movies to watch this month

What to watch on Netflix this month

Leave the World Behind (December 8)

Sam Esmail’s next dark thriller is Leave the World Behind (based on the book of the same name). It stars Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke as a couple holidaying on Long Island with their children until it is interrupted by the arrivale of two strangers (Mahershala Ali and Myha’la Herrold) bringing news of an apocalyptic blackout.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (December 15)

Over two decades since the original was released, the talented team at Aardman return to their world of poultry in their trademark stop motion clay-style. Favourites Ginger and Rocky return, this time as parents who are fighting to protect their newfound home from a nearby farm that threatens their freedom. The voice cast includes Zachary Levi, Thandiwe Newton and Bella Ramsey.

Maestro (December 20)

Following his directorial debut with A Star is Born, Bradley Cooper takes a run at a biographical film about American composer Leonard Bernstein and the relationship with his wife, Felicia Montealegre. Maestro is already in talks for awards season so definitely keep an eye on this one.

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire (December 22)

Having stepped away from the world of DC, Zack Snyder is turning his attention to his own cinematic universe in Rebel Moon. The first part of the movie introduces a new world where a colony on a small moon find themselves threatened by the tyrannical Regent Basisarius. They put their hopes in a young woman named Kora, who seeks out fellow warriors from neighbouring planets to help them fight back.

What else should you watch on Netflix?

Netflix is a massive content hub with hundreds of sub-genres and niches. We’ve collected our top picks in each category for you below.

What to watch on Stan this month

Twilight Saga (December 10)

The Twilight saga has seen a resurgence in recent years and if you want to jump back onto the bandwagon you’ll be able to find all the movies conveniently on Stan this month. For those unfamiliar, Twilight chronicles the romance between teenage girl Bella (Kristen Stewart) and her romance with the an immortal vampire, Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson).

How to Blow Up a Pipeline (December 12)

How To Blow Up a Pipeline had a limited theatrical run, meaning its streaming debut is the perfect time to catch up on one of the most underrated films of the year. The movie follows a group of young environmental activists who come up with a daring and dangerous plan to make their voices heard, by disrupting a critical oil pipeline.

Bump – Season 4 (December 26)

Following the massive time jump in Season 3, we’re jumping forward again in Bump Season 4. Now, two years later, Oly and Santi are back together, parenting their rapidly growing little girl, Jacinda. Things aren’t all smooth sailing, however, as Oly becomes the breadwinner and Santi deals with being a stay-at-home dad.

What else is on Stan?

If none of these takes your fancy, we’ve curated a list of some of the best content, tips and tricks on Stan:

What to watch on Disney+ this month

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (December 1)

If you missed it in cinemas, now is the time to catch up on Harrison Ford’s final outing as the whip-wielding archaeologist Indiana Jones. The fifth movie takes Indy and his goddaughter, Helena, around the world as they attempt to stop former Nazi Jürgen Voller from acquiring a legendary artifact that could help him rewrite history.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (December 20)

Percy Jackson fans of multiple generations are going to want to tune in to the new Disney+ series, that attempts to faithfully recreate Rick Riordan’s classic YA books. The first season tackles The Lightning Thief, which introduces Percy Jackson to the world of Greek Gods as he learns he is secretly a Demigod and must recover Zeus’ lightning bolt in order to clear his name.

What else is worth watching on Disney+?

Disney+ is known for its many content hubs, which encapsulate the worlds of Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more, but what should you watch out of all of that? We’ve broken it down for you.

What to watch on Binge this month

The Royal Hotel (December 15)

After premiering at SXSW Sydney, the new Aussie thriller The Royal Hotel is making its streaming debut on Binge. The movie follows two backpackers who take a job in a remote Australian mining town and find themselves in an unravelling situation with the patrons of their bar.

Fast X (December 23)

After you’ve shot cars into space, where else can you possibly go? Fast X answers that question in blockbuster style as Dominic Toretto attempts to stop a new villain from enacting vengeance on his family. All the old faces return in the tenth Fast and Furious instalment, as do some new ones – such as Jason Momoa and Brie Larson.

What else is streaming on Binge?

Binge is home to plenty of great content, including the majority of HBO’s massive back catalogue. Here are some guides to all the great titles Binge has to offer:

What’s on Prime Video this month?

Candy Cane Lane (December 1)

Tis’ the season, and one of the hottest new Christmas movies is Candy Cane Lane. Starring Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross, Candy Cane Lane is a comedy about a man on a mission to win the annual Christmas decoration contest in his street – no matter the cost.

Reacher – Season 2 (December 15)

The second season of Prime Video’s hit series Reacher sees Alan Ritchson’s military police investigator unravel a coded message after members of his former army unit begin dying in mysterious ways. Forced out of his drifter lifestyle, Jack Reacher has to reunite with his former teammates to put an end to the killings.

What else is worth watching on Prime Video?

Prime Video Australia’s offerings can be quite different to the content in other countries, so we’ve picked some of our favourites you can watch locally below.

What to watch on Paramount+ this month

80 For Brady (December 14)

It may not be the most critically acclaimed movie, but 80 For Brady is worth watching for its iconic cast alone. Rita Moreno, Sally Field, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin team up to star as four best friends who fulfil their dreams of embarking on a wild journey to see their sporting hero, Tom Brady, play in the Super Bowl.

NCIS: Sydney (new episodes weekly)

The first NCIS series to take place outside of the USA is NCIS: Sydney. Using the city’s gorgeous harbour as a backdrop, NCIS: Sydney sees members of the Australian Federal Police and U.S. NCIS agents team up to stop naval crimes in one of the most contested patches of ocean on Earth.

What else is on Paramount+?

Paramount+ is our newest streaming service in Australia, but it’s quickly bulking up its content offering. We’ve started a guide to streaming on Paramount+ for you below.

Apple TV+ this month

The Family Plan (December 15)

The new Apple TV+ movie The Family Plan stars Mark Wahlberg as a retired assassin who must take his family on an impromptu cross-country trip to Las Vegas after enemies from his former life track him down.

What else is streaming on Apple TV+?

If you’re unaware of Apple TV+’s growing library of content, we’ve put together some suggestions for you below:

Sports streaming

Gone are the days when you needed an expensive cable subscription for sports. Many of our streaming services have branched out into the world of sports, including Kayo, Stan Sport, Optus Sport and free-to-air channels like Seven and Nine.

Check out our guide to find out all about the upcoming sports on streaming services.

