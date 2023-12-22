Everything Worth Watching on Aussie Streaming Services This Christmas

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re wondering what to watch these days, you’re not alone. We have so many streaming services, each with so many promising content offerings; where does one begin?

Particularly at Christmas time, streamers are all putting their best foot forward with a selection of not just festive movies, but new blockbuster films and shows hoping to draw eyeballs in the post-ham haze.

We’re here to help your decision fatigue by breaking down all the best things you can watch on each Aussie streaming service throughout the month.

The best TV shows and movies to watch this Christmas

What to watch on Netflix this month

Netflix Christmas movies

As always, Netflix is home to a plethora of Christmas movies. One of the main new festive flicks this year is Family Switch, starring everyone’s favourite Jennifer Garner alongside Ed Helms and Emma Myers.

Leave the World Behind

Sam Esmail’s next dark thriller is Leave the World Behind (based on the book of the same name). It stars Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke as a couple holidaying on Long Island with their children until it is interrupted by the arrival of two strangers (Mahershala Ali and Myha’la Herrold) bringing news of an apocalyptic blackout.

This one has been divisive amongst audiences, to say the least. Check it out on Netflix now.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Over two decades after the original was released, the talented team at Aardman returned to their world of poultry in their trademark stop motion style. Favourites Ginger and Rocky are back, this time as parents who are fighting to protect their newfound home from a nearby farm that threatens their freedom. The voice cast includes Zachary Levi, Thandiwe Newton and Bella Ramsey.

Maestro

Following his directorial debut with A Star is Born, Bradley Cooper takes a run at a biographical film about American composer Leonard Bernstein and his relationship with his wife, Felicia Montealegre. Maestro is already in talks for awards season so definitely keep an eye on this one.

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire (December 22)

Having stepped away from the world of DC, Zack Snyder is turning his attention to his own cinematic universe in Rebel Moon. The first part of the movie introduces a new universe where a colony on a small moon find themselves threatened by the tyrannical Admiral Atticus Noble. They put their hopes in a young woman named Kora, who seeks out fellow warriors from neighbouring planets to help them fight back.

What else should you watch on Netflix?

The Fall of the House of Usher.

Netflix is a massive content hub with hundreds of sub-genres and niches. We’ve collected our top picks in each category for you below.

What to watch on Stan this month

Stan Christmas Movies

Stan has spent some time heavily investing in Aussie original Christmas movies over the years and in 2023 we can add Jones Family Christmas to that list. In typical Christmas style, it follows a disconnected family returning to their family home for Christmas, only for them to find themselves on the run due to a fire evacuation order.

How to Blow Up a Pipeline

How To Blow Up a Pipeline had a limited theatrical run, meaning its streaming debut is the perfect time to catch up on one of the most underrated films of the year. The movie follows a group of young environmental activists who come up with a daring and dangerous plan to make their voices heard, by disrupting a critical oil pipeline.

Bump – Season 4 (December 26)

Following the massive time jump in Season 3, we’re jumping forward again in Bump Season 4. Now, two years later, Oly and Santi are back together, parenting their rapidly growing little girl, Jacinda. Things aren’t all smooth sailing, however, as Oly becomes the breadwinner and Santi deals with being a stay-at-home dad.

What else is on Stan?



If none of these takes your fancy, we’ve curated a list of some of the best content, tips and tricks on Stan:

What to watch on Disney+ this month

Disney+ Christmas movies

Disney+ is known as a hub for family-friendly content, meaning you don’t have to go far to find a classic Christmas movie or two. As for new things you can watch, however? Well, Disney’s Dashing Through the Snow is its latest festive feast, starring Ludacris, Teyonah Parris and Lil Rey Howery in a Christmas adventure that sees a social worker bring his daughter to work that helps reignite the magic of Christmas within him.

The Creator

One of Disney’s big budget sci-fi movies from this year was The Creator (directed by Rogue One’s Gareth Edwards). The film introduced a futuristic version of Earth where AI and humans are at war and an ex-special forces agent is recruited to hunt down the creator of it all. If you missed this one in cinemas the holidays is the perfect time to catch it.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

If you missed it in cinemas, now is the time to catch up on Harrison Ford’s final outing as the whip-wielding archaeologist Indiana Jones. The fifth movie takes Indy and his goddaughter, Helena, around the world as they attempt to stop former Nazi Jürgen Voller from acquiring a legendary artifact that could help him rewrite history.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Percy Jackson fans of multiple generations are frothing over the new Disney+ series, that faithfully recreates Rick Riordan’s classic YA books. The first season tackles The Lightning Thief, which introduces Percy Jackson to the world of Greek Gods as he learns he is secretly a Demigod and must recover Zeus’ lightning bolt to clear his name.

What else is worth watching on Disney+?



Disney+ is known for its many content hubs, which encapsulate the worlds of Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more, but what should you watch out of all of that? We’ve broken it down for you.

What to watch on Binge this month

Binge Christmas movies

Another new Aussie Christmas flick worth tuning in to this year is A Savage Christmas, which stars Helen Thomson as a trans woman who returns to her family for Christmas after years of estrangement and finds her festive season derailed by her family’s deceitful tactics.

The Royal Hotel

After premiering at SXSW Sydney, the new Aussie thriller The Royal Hotel has made its streaming debut on Binge. The movie follows two backpackers who take a job in a remote Australian mining town and find themselves in an unravelling situation with the patrons of their bar.

Fast X (December 23)

After you’ve shot cars into space, where else can you possibly go? Fast X answers that question in blockbuster style as Dominic Toretto attempts to stop a new villain from enacting vengeance on his family. All the old faces return in the tenth Fast and Furious instalment, as do some new ones – such as Jason Momoa and Brie Larson.

What else is streaming on Binge?



Binge is home to plenty of great content, including the majority of HBO’s massive back catalogue. Here are some guides to all the great titles Binge has to offer:

What’s on Prime Video this month?

Prime Video Christmas movies

Tis’ the season, and one of the hottest new Christmas movies is Candy Cane Lane. Starring Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross, Candy Cane Lane is a comedy about a man on a mission to win the annual Christmas decoration contest in his street – no matter the cost.

Saltburn

Saltburn is easily one of the most talked about movies of the season and if you missed Emerald Fennell’s latest thriller in cinemas the good news is that you’re able to stream it just in time for the Christmas break.

The movie stars Barry Keoghan as Oliver a lonely student who is invited to the wealthy home of his eccentric classmate, Felix (Jacob Elordi), and endures a summer he will never forget.

Reacher – Season 2

The second season of Prime Video’s hit series Reacher sees Alan Ritchson’s military police investigator unravel a coded message after members of his former army unit begin dying in mysterious ways. Forced out of his drifter lifestyle, Jack Reacher has to reunite with his former teammates to put an end to the killings.

What else is worth watching on Prime Video?



Prime Video Australia’s offerings can be quite different to the content in other countries, so we’ve picked some of our favourites you can watch locally below.

What to watch on Paramount+ this month

80 For Brady

It may not be the most critically acclaimed movie, but 80 For Brady is worth watching for its iconic cast alone. Rita Moreno, Sally Field, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin team up to star as four best friends who fulfil their dreams of embarking on a wild journey to see their sporting hero, Tom Brady, play in the Super Bowl.

NCIS: Sydney (new episodes weekly)

The first NCIS series to take place outside of the USA is NCIS: Sydney. Using the city’s gorgeous harbour as a backdrop, NCIS: Sydney sees members of the Australian Federal Police and U.S. NCIS agents team up to stop naval crimes in one of the most contested patches of ocean on Earth.

What else is on Paramount+?



Paramount+ is our newest streaming service in Australia, but it’s quickly bulking up its content offering. We’ve started a guide to streaming on Paramount+ for you below.

Apple TV+ this month

The Family Plan

The new Apple TV+ movie The Family Plan stars Mark Wahlberg as a retired assassin who must take his family on an impromptu cross-country trip to Las Vegas after enemies from his former life track him down.

Slow Horses – Season 3

Slow Horses (just another of the many ‘S’ named shows on Apple TV+) is a spy thriller starring Gary Oldman based on the Slough Horse novels by Mick Herron. Slough Horse is named as the purgatory for MI5 agents who have screwed up at work but have not been fired, forcing them to instead endure boring administrative jobs, until they become entangled in some dangerous investigations. Season 3 of the series is currently airing its final episodes on Apple TV+.

What else is streaming on Apple TV+?



If you’re unaware of Apple TV+’s growing library of content, we’ve put together some suggestions for you below:

Sports streaming



Gone are the days when you needed an expensive cable subscription for sports. Many of our streaming services have branched out into the world of sports, including Kayo, Stan Sport, Optus Sport and free-to-air channels like Seven and Nine.

Check out our guide to find out all about the upcoming sports on streaming services.

When you’re done here, you can check out the full list of every single title streaming on Netflix, Stan, Prime Video, Binge, Disney+, Apple TV+ and Paramount+.

