These Are the Most Popular iPhone Apps of 2023

There are a lot of apps on Apple’s App Store. By some reports, there are over 1.8 million options to choose from. So if your app is among the most popular programs of any given year, you should definitely pat yourself on the back.

As it happens, Apple just announced which iPhone and iPad apps were among the most downloaded in 2023. The company broke these metrics into four categories per device: The top free apps, top paid apps, top free games, and top paid games. Plus, there’s a list of the top Apple Arcade games of the year.

What are the top iPhone apps of 2023?

Topping the most downloaded free iPhone apps of the year is Temu, the discounted marketplace that has blown up in the past year. Whether you believe that’s due to its low prices on cheap goods, or its aggressive advertising campaigns, Temu remains an insanely popular app in 2023. Most of the other apps on this list aren’t surprising: You have options like Max, Instagram, Google, YouTube, WhatsApp, and Gmail, but I think it’s interesting that Threads was more popular than TikTok this year. That’s almost certainly because Threads is a brand new app, and TikTok’s massive user base already has the app, but it’s still a testament to the Threads hype, at least back at launch. (Hey, there’s no X on here.)

The top paid iPhone app of the year was Shadowrocket, a rules-based proxy utility that lets you configure your iPhone or iPad’s internet traffic through proxy servers. It’s like a VPN, but with a lot more control, and can help secure your internet connection. Also topping this list is HotSchedules, an employee scheduling app; Procreate Pocket, which brings Procreate tools to your iPhone; and The Wonder Weeks, an app that helps you track why your baby might be crying. I’ve heard about fewer of these apps, likely because free apps just steal the show these days, but it’s interesting to dive into which apps have convinced people to spend money.

MONOPOLY GO! was the top free iPhone game of the year, with many other familiar titles on the list, such as Roblox, Subway Surfers, and Call of Duty: Mobile. Perhaps unsurprisingly, people were willing to spend the most money on Minecraft this year, with Heads Up! in second place.

You can check out the full list below for both iPhone and iPad:

Top free iPhone apps

Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire CapCut – Video Editor Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies Threads, an Instagram app TikTok Instagram Google YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream WhatsApp Messenger Gmail – Email by Google

Top paid iPhone apps

Shadowrocket HotSchedules Procreate Pocket The Wonder Weeks 75 Hard AutoSleep Track Sleep on Watch Goblin Tools TonalEnergy Tuner & Metronome SkyView AnkiMobile Flashcards

Top free iPhone games

MONOPOLY GO! Roblox Royal Match Subway Surfers Gardenscapes Call of Duty: Mobile Block Blast! Makeover Studio: Makeup Games Parking Jam 3D Survivor!.io

Top paid iPhone games

Minecraft Heads Up! Geometry Dash Bloons TD 6 MONOPOLY Papa’s Freezeria To Go! Plague Inc. Red’s First Flight Five Nights at Freddy’s Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Top free iPad apps

Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream Netflix Google Chrome Disney+ Goodnotes 6 TikTok Amazon Prime Video Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies

Top paid iPad apps

Procreate Shadowrocket Nomad Sculpt forScore Toca Life: Hospital Bluebeam Revu for iPad Teach Your Monster to Read AnkiMobile Flashcards Endless Paper ToonSquid

Top free iPad games

Roblox Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Subway Surfers Royal Match Among Us! Duet Cats: Cute Cat Games Stumble Guys MONOPOLY GO! Bridge Race Gardenscapes

Top paid iPad games

Minecraft Geometry Dash Bloons TD 6 Stardew Valley MONOPOLY Five Nights at Freddy’s Red’s First Flight Poppy Playtime Chapter 1 Plague Inc. Garten of Banban 2

Top Apple arcade games

NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition Cooking Mama: Cuisine! Bloons TD 6+ Angry Birds Reloaded Sneaky Sasquatch Warped Kart Racers Hello Kitty Island Adventure Snake.io+ Fruit Ninja Classic+ Solitaire by MobilityWare+