These Are the Most Popular iPhone Apps of 2023

There are a lot of apps on Apple’s App Store. By some reports, there are over 1.8 million options to choose from. So if your app is among the most popular programs of any given year, you should definitely pat yourself on the back.
As it happens, Apple just announced which iPhone and iPad apps were among the most downloaded in 2023. The company broke these metrics into four categories per device: The top free apps, top paid apps, top free games, and top paid games. Plus, there’s a list of the top Apple Arcade games of the year.
What are the top iPhone apps of 2023?
Topping the most downloaded free iPhone apps of the year is Temu, the discounted marketplace that has blown up in the past year. Whether you believe that’s due to its low prices on cheap goods, or its aggressive advertising campaigns, Temu remains an insanely popular app in 2023. Most of the other apps on this list aren’t surprising: You have options like Max, Instagram, Google, YouTube, WhatsApp, and Gmail, but I think it’s interesting that Threads was more popular than TikTok this year. That’s almost certainly because Threads is a brand new app, and TikTok’s massive user base already has the app, but it’s still a testament to the Threads hype, at least back at launch. (Hey, there’s no X on here.)
The top paid iPhone app of the year was Shadowrocket, a rules-based proxy utility that lets you configure your iPhone or iPad’s internet traffic through proxy servers. It’s like a VPN, but with a lot more control, and can help secure your internet connection. Also topping this list is HotSchedules, an employee scheduling app; Procreate Pocket, which brings Procreate tools to your iPhone; and The Wonder Weeks, an app that helps you track why your baby might be crying. I’ve heard about fewer of these apps, likely because free apps just steal the show these days, but it’s interesting to dive into which apps have convinced people to spend money.
MONOPOLY GO! was the top free iPhone game of the year, with many other familiar titles on the list, such as Roblox, Subway Surfers, and Call of Duty: Mobile. Perhaps unsurprisingly, people were willing to spend the most money on Minecraft this year, with Heads Up! in second place.
You can check out the full list below for both iPhone and iPad:
Top free iPhone apps
- Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire
- CapCut – Video Editor
- Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies
- Threads, an Instagram app
- TikTok
- YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
- WhatsApp Messenger
- Gmail – Email by Google
Top paid iPhone apps
- Shadowrocket
- HotSchedules
- Procreate Pocket
- The Wonder Weeks
- 75 Hard
- AutoSleep Track Sleep on Watch
- Goblin Tools
- TonalEnergy Tuner & Metronome
- SkyView
- AnkiMobile Flashcards
Top free iPhone games
- MONOPOLY GO!
- Roblox
- Royal Match
- Subway Surfers
- Gardenscapes
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Block Blast!
- Makeover Studio: Makeup Games
- Parking Jam 3D
- Survivor!.io
Top paid iPhone games
- Minecraft
- Heads Up!
- Geometry Dash
- Bloons TD 6
- MONOPOLY
- Papa’s Freezeria To Go!
- Plague Inc.
- Red’s First Flight
- Five Nights at Freddy’s
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Top free iPad apps
- Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies
- YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
- Netflix
- Google Chrome
- Disney+
- Goodnotes 6
- TikTok
- Amazon Prime Video
- Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire
- Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies
Top paid iPad apps
- Procreate
- Shadowrocket
- Nomad Sculpt
- forScore
- Toca Life: Hospital
- Bluebeam Revu for iPad
- Teach Your Monster to Read
- AnkiMobile Flashcards
- Endless Paper
- ToonSquid
Top free iPad games
- Roblox
- Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
- Subway Surfers
- Royal Match
- Among Us!
- Duet Cats: Cute Cat Games
- Stumble Guys
- MONOPOLY GO!
- Bridge Race
- Gardenscapes
Top paid iPad games
- Minecraft
- Geometry Dash
- Bloons TD 6
- Stardew Valley
- MONOPOLY
- Five Nights at Freddy’s
- Red’s First Flight
- Poppy Playtime Chapter 1
- Plague Inc.
- Garten of Banban 2
Top Apple arcade games
- NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition
- Cooking Mama: Cuisine!
- Bloons TD 6+
- Angry Birds Reloaded
- Sneaky Sasquatch
- Warped Kart Racers
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Snake.io+
- Fruit Ninja Classic+
- Solitaire by MobilityWare+
