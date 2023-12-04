Millions of Dollars in Medicare Claims Are Currently Unpaid: Could Some Be Yours?

As you may have seen recently, there has been news floating around that over $230 million dollars in Medicare benefits are currently unclaimed by everyday Aussies. That could include you. So, let’s talk about how you can check to make sure that you’re getting back all the cash that’s owed to you.

Medicare benefits: How to check yours

Per a media release from Bill Shorten, there are some one million Australians who don’t presently have their bank details registered with Medicare, meaning their Medicare benefits cannot be paid.

The statement shared that young Aussies are the ones being affected most, too. Over 220,000 Australians aged 18-24 are presently owed more than $49 million – with the average amount owed to individuals sitting at $240.

Okay, so how do you check if you’re set up?

How to give Medicare your bank details?

If you haven’t given Medicare your details, the team will contact you one time, after you’ve submitted a claim, to let you know that they can’t process your benefits.

Per Services Australia, there are a couple of ways to add your details.

To add your bank details using your Medicare online account, follow these steps:

Sign in to myGov.

Select the Tasks and notifications menu.

Select Update your bank details.

Enter your bank details, then select Save bank details.

To add your bank details using the Express Plus Medicare mobile app, follow these steps:

Open the app and enter your myGov PIN.

Select Update bank details from the Tasks menu.

Select Continue.

Enter your bank details, then select Save bank details.

If you can’t proceed with any of those options, you can also visit your closest service centre of give the team a call.

How to double-check your details if you’re not sure

If you have set your details up with Medicare, but are unsure whether they’re correct, this is how you can check.

Again referring to Services Australia, here is your step-by-step guide.

In your Medicare online account:

Under My details select View and edit my details. Navigate to Bank details. Select Edit if you need to update your details.

In the Express Plus Medicare mobile app:

Select My details on the home screen. Navigate to Bank details. Select Edit if you need to update your details.

In the myGov app:

Go to Services and select Medicare. Select My details from the home screen. Navigate to Bank details. Select Edit if you need to update your details.

Once your details are up to date and you make a claim, know that your unpaid benefits should land in your bank account within three days.

Lead image Credit: iStock