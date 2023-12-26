Get Up to 55% Off Emma Sleep Beds, Mattresses and More This Boxing Day

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Wake up, sleepyheads because Emma Sleep’s Boxing Day sale is here. You can currently get up to 55 per cent off a range of products, including bed bases, mattresses, pillows, bed linens and more until midnight on January 8.

I don’t know about you, but I’m going to be sleeping like a baby thanks to these Boxing Day deals. As with all sale events, these products will sell out fast, so make sure you nab a bargain while they’re still available.

Here’s what you can get during the Emma Sleep Boxing Day sale.

The secret to a long-lasting and clean mattress is a good-quality mattress protector. Emma Sleep’s protector is waterproof and spill-proof and works with any brand of mattress.

If you’re the kind of person that has two duvets for different seasons and is sick of switching them around every six months, this duvet by Emma Sleep is the solution to all of your bedding problems. The cover is made of 100 per cent woven cotton, with a polyester blend filling, and is the perfect thickness to keep you warm in winter and cool in summer. And the best part? It’s machine washable.

If you’re looking for a versatile, reversible mattress topper that you can change up when you want to, the Emma Sleep Flip Topper will be your new favourite purchase. One side is soft, perfect for side or stomach sleepers, while the other side is firm, ideal for back sleepers.

The Emma Sleep Diamond Hybrid Mattress features a layer of Diamond Degree graphite foam, which draws heat away from your body to help regulate your temperature while you sleep. It also comes with its own removable and washable cover that works with the Diamond Degree layer to keep you cool and comfy all night long.

Emma Sleep recently launched its Bamboo Bedding Set which comes with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and a pillowcase. Made with 100 per cent bamboo, these sheets are super smooth and cool to the touch — no more itchy bed sheets. Bamboo is also known for its breathability, so no more sweaty nights either. Thanks, Emma Sleep.

If you already have a mattress from Emma Sleep, this Diamond mattress topper should be the next purchase on your list. Adding an extra layer of comfort, the Emma Diamond Topper has three different layers for extra comfort and to keep you cool throughout the night, meaning you’ll fall asleep faster and stay asleep.

The Emma Comfort Mattress is like sleeping on a big, fluffy cloud. It’s designed with three layers of high-quality, high-density memory foam, Airgocell technology (to help regulate temperature) and zero motion transfer technology. That means you won’t feel a thing if your partner is a restless sleeper. It’s also Emma Sleep’s most sustainable mattress, made with 54 per cent less carbon emissions.

This minimal, upholstered bed frame features a chic bedhead so you can feel fancy every night of the week. The dark grey fabric will fit in with any colour scheme, so don’t worry if it doesn’t entirely match your interior design aesthetic at first glance.

If you’re someone who loves entertaining house guests but has minimal space, you’re going to fall in love with Emma’s new Sofa Bed. Assembling in a matter of minutes, the Sofa Bed converts from a three-seater lounge into a queen bed that’s comfortable, supportive and, as of right now, even more affordable. Win-win.

The Emma Diamond Pillow features Diamond Degree technology, which helps keep you cool all night long. It also has adjustable foam layers, so you can customise the pillow for the perfect height.

You can check out everything available during the Emma Sleep Boxing Day sale here.

