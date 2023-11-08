Use These New Google Tools to Find Holiday Discounts

Google gets a lot of traffic around the holidays, and for good reason: We use the search engine to find deals across hundreds of stores and brands, a much more efficient strategy than individually going store to store. Now, when you search for things like “shop deals,” or “shop sneaker deals,” Google will return a brand new search experience based on products, images, and of course, discounts.

Price tracking based on browsing history

The new deals page will show promotions and discounts on top holiday categories like electronics, apparel, toys, and beauty products. Google will include deals from popular big-box stores, as well as smaller direct-to-consumer sites and local stores.

This part of the experience is available for everyone, but if you’re using Chrome, you’ll see many more price-tracking features. First, Chrome will show you recently viewed products when opening a new tab in your “Resume browsing” card. It’ll also let you know if an active promotion is available on any of those products.

Google is also integrating a new price insights tool into Chrome’s side panel. If you click the Shopping Insights button on a product, Google will show you the typical pricing, as well as the price for the last 30 days. You’ll find this feature on the search page. Chrome users will also see a Shopping insights label in the address bar when the data is available.

Push notifications for price changes

Lastly, Google is rolling out push notifications for price tracking. There’s two ways to set this up. When using Chrome on mobile, tap the bell icon next to a product to get email and push notifications about a product’s price drop. If you’re using Chrome on a computer, you can bookmark products in a new Shopping list folder to track prices, as well as to get email updates about price drops.

[Google]