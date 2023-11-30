Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ in December

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

We did it folks, another year down. It’s December, and you’re likely wondering if there will be anything worth streaming with your family and friends this festive season. Luckily, there’s a fair bit.

This month on Aussie streaming services, we have Zack Snyder’s new sci-fi blockbuster Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire on Netflix, Stan’s delightful Aussie series Bump is back for Season 4, there’s a new season of Reacher on Prime Video, and Disney+ brings the nostalgia with the Percy Jackson and the Olympians TV show. Naturally, there’s also plenty of Christmas content as well.

Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Apple TV+, Paramount+ and Prime Video in December 2023.

What’s new on Netflix Australia in December?

Image: Netflix

December 1

Sweet Home: Season 2

Fisk: Season 2

Talk to Me

December 3

Welcome to Samdal-ri

December 4

Dew Drop Diaries: Season 2

December 5

Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal

December 6

Blood Coast

Christmas as Usual

The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson

December 7

Analog Squad

I Hate Christmas: Season 2

My Life With the Walter Boys

High Tides

NAGA

The Archies

World War II: From the Frontlines

Hilda: Season 3

December 8

Blood Vessel

Leave the World Behind

December 12

Single’s Inferno: Season 3

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only

Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team

December 13

1670

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 5

The Influencer

Se Eu Fosse: Luísa Sonza

December 14

As the Crow Flies: Season 2

The Crown: Season 6 Part 2

Yu Yu Hakusho

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

December 15

​Carol & The End of The World

Yoh’ Christmas

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Familia

Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist

X

December 19

Trevor Noah: Where Was I

December 20

Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar

Cindy la Regia: The High School Years

Maestro

Taming of the Shrewd 2

Everything Everywhere All at Once

December 21

Like Flowers in Sand

Supa Team 4: Season 2

December 22

Gyeongseong Creature Part 1

Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire

Top Gun: Maverick

December 23

Fast X

December 24

The Manny

A Vampire in the Family

December 25

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

December 26

Thank You, I’m Sorry

December 27

Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare

December 28

Pokémon Concierge

December 29

Berlin

Start streaming new titles on Netflix.

What’s streaming on Stan in December?

Streaming Netflix, Disney+, Stan, Binge, Prime Video, Paramount Plus December. Image: Summit Entertainment

December 1

Power Book III: Raising Kanan – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

On The Wandering Paths

Franklin

Amazing Wedding Cakes – Seasons 1-2

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK – Season 5, Episode 10

Canada’s Drag Race – Season 4, Episode 3

Sesame Street: The Nutcracker

December 2

Sort Of – Season 3, Episodes 5-6

The Tuxedo

Miss Fisher & The Crypt of Tears

The Legend of the Christmas Witch

December 3

Noah

The Yellow Sea

December 4

The Truth About Improving Your Mental Health

We Baby Bears – Season 1

A Thousand Lines

December 5

Super Pumped – Season 1

Copycat

The Shadow of the Day

December 6

Freddie: The Final Act

Unruly

Marlina The Murderer in Four Acts

December 7

Django Unchained

Craig of the Creek – Season 4, Part 1 (Eps 1-28)

Surviving R. Kelly – Seasons 2-3

December 8

The Calling – Season 1

Ghost Rider (2007)

Hey Arnold! The Movie

December 9

The Famous Five – Season 1, Episode 1: The Curse of Kirrin Island

Sin City II: A Dame to Kill For

Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs

Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs 2

December 10

Revealed: Ben Roberts-Smith: Truth on Trial

Twilight

Twilight Saga: New Moon

Twilight Saga: Eclipse

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2

December 11

Olivia Atwood: Getting Filthy Rich – Season 1-2

This World Stacey Dooley: Inside Spain’s Narco Wars

Ferocious Wolf

December 12

How To Blow Up A Pipeline

The Client

Annie’s Fire

December 13

Detective 24 – Season 1

In Dreams

Saint Omer

December 14

Keeping Faith – Seasons 1-3

The Broken Land

Happy Ending

December 15

Dragons: The Nine Realms – Season 2, Episodes 21-26

2023 CMA Country Christmas

Superstore – Seasons 1-6

Terminator 2: Judgement Day

Dog

Princess Mirror Belle – Season 1

Canada’s Drag Race – Season 4, Episode 5

December 16

Elektra

Daredevil

Couch Potatoes

December 17

Fairytale: A True Story

Touching the Void

Dalida

December 18

Spencer

Miracle

An Almost Ordinary Summer

December 19

Upstart Crow: Christmas Special 2020

Leon: The Professional

Messy Christmas

December 20

Players – Season 1

The General’s Daughter

Jamie Johnson – Season 4

December 21

What Women Want

Rainbow Rangers – Season 3

Exile

December 22

Dr Death – Season 2

The Fighting Temptations

Superhero Kindergarten – Season 1

December 23

Down With Love

Of Love & Lies

December 24

The Internship

December 25

Marmaduke

December 26

Bump – Season 4

December 27

Rachel’s Farm

Ghosts: Series 4 – Ep 7 (Xmas Special)

The Boys (1998)

December 28

Scrapper

Venom (2018)

A White, White Day

December 29

Fences

11 Flowers

December 30

Elton John: Uncensored

Nightwatch – Seasons 6-7

December 31

Natural Born Killers

Polly Pocket – Seasons 4-5

Start watching on Stan.

What’s streaming on Disney+ Australia in December?

Streaming Netflix, Disney+, Stan, Binge, Prime Video, Paramount Plus December. Image: Disney

December 1

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Timeless Heroes: Indiana Jones and Harrison Ford

The Shepherd

The Mill

Monster Island: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House

December 3

Doctor Who: Special – ‘Wild Blue Yonder’

December 4

Tell Me That You Love Me

December 5

Isabel Preysler: My Christmas

December 6

Theater Camp

We Live Here: The Midwest

Their Stories – Season 1

Soundtrack #2 – Season 2

Going Fur Gold

December 8

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever

December 9

Maestra – Season 1

December 10

Doctor Who: Special – ‘The Giggle’

December 13

Planners – Season 2

Undead Unluck – Season 1

Science Fair: The Series – Season 1

December 20

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (new episodes weekly)

BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star

Dragons of Wonderhatch – Season 1

Black-ish – Season 8

December 22

Marvel Studios’ What If…? – Season 2

Black-ish: A Celebration

December 26

Doctor Who: Special – ‘The Church on Ruby Road

December 27

Raffa – Season 1

Start streaming on Disney+.

What’s streaming on Binge in December?

Streaming Netflix, Disney+, Stan, Binge, Prime Video, Paramount Plus December. (Image: Universal)

December 1

The Couple Next Door – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Rap Sh!t – Season 2, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Pamela’s Garden of Eden – Season 2, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Shetland – Season 8, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Southern Charm – Season 9, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

The Curse of Oak Island – Season 10, Episode 24 (new episodes weekly)

Celebrity Gogglebox UK – Season 5, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Bottom Line Season 2023 – Episode 48 (new episodes weekly)

Bradley & Barney: Breaking Dad at Christmas

Home Videos

Location, Location, Location – Season 19, Episodes 1-8, 17-18

Escape to the Country – Season 30, Episodes 23-44

The Bay – Season 1-2

Flip or Flop – Season 6

The Secret Life of 4, 5 and 6 Year Olds – Season 4

Brother vs Brother – Seasons 1-4

Love it or List It Toronto – Season 10

Where the Wild Men Are – Season 11

One Born Every Minute UK – Season 5

Moloch – Season 1

Dopamine – Season 1

Customer Wars – Season 1

Location, Location, Location – Season 26, Episodes 1-7

Cops Reloaded – Season 2, Episodes 1-25

Days of Our Lives – Season 59, Episode 141 (daily episodes)

The Young & The Restless – Season 52, Episode 109 (daily episodes)

Coronation Street – Episodes 11104

Emmerdale – Episodes 9803

Little Dixie

The Meddler

Death Race

December 2

Finding Magic Mike – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)

Shining Vale – Season 2, finale

Don’t Forget the Lyrics USA – Season 6, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Real Time With Bill Maher – Season 21, Episode 22 (new episodes weekly)

Life Below Zero – Season 10, Episode 15 (new episodes weekly)

Alex English Special

12 Days of Christmas Eve

Prancer: A Christmas Tale

Dr Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

December 3

Fear the Walking Dead – Seasons 1-8

Christmas Serenade

December 4

Saturday Night Live – Season 49, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Krapopolis – Season 1, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

Married to Medicine Atlanta – Season 10, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

The Real Housewives of Potomac – Season 8, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Season 10, Episode 19 (new episodes weekly)

Celebrity Family Feud – Season 9 (new episodes weekly)

Hell’s Kitchen USA – Season 22, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Survival of the Fittest – Season 1, finale

Jeopardy! – Season 39, Episode 91 (daily episodes)

Jaws vs The Meg

Masterchef UK Christmas Celebrity Special 2022 Event

Judge Judy – Season 25, Episodes 11-21

Inside the Ambulance – Season 12

Rescue: River Deep Mountain High – Season 1

Saving Christmas Spirit

Writing Around the Christmas Tree

Christmas With Felicity

December 5

Time – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

The Real Housewives of Sydney – Season 2, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

Below Deck Mediterranean – Season 8, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

Christmas Cruising: Real Housewives – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice – Season 14, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

The Great British Bake off – Season 14, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

B&B By The Sea – Season 1, finale

Gold Coast Cops – Season 2

One Born Every Minute UK – Season 6

Christmas Lovers Anonymous

December 6

Strife – Season 1

Boat Story – Season 1, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Afterburn – Season 23, Episode 49 (new episodes weekly)

Project Runway – Season 20, Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)

Kennedy – Season 1, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Forged in Fire – Season 9, Episode 16 (new episodes weekly)

Superfan: The Story of Vladimir

Great Photo Lovely Life

The Great Canadian Bake off – Season 3, Episode 9

Charlie’s Christmas Wish

Saving Christmas

December 7

Smothered – Season 1

Gino’s Italian Christmas Feast

The Great British Sewing Bee – Season 9, finale

Selling the Hamptons – Season 1, finale

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – Season 13, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Bookie – Season 1, Episodes 3-4 (new episodes weekly)

Julia – Season 2, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Magnum P.I – Season 5, Episode 19 (new episodes weekly)

Grand Designs New Zealand – Season 8, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Dragons’ Den – Season 20, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)

Cocaine Sharks

Court Cam – Season 5

Jeremy Pang’s Asian Kitchen – Season 1

The Supervet – Season 4

You, Me and the Apocalypse – Season 1

December 8

Swamp People – Season 14

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas

Jamie’s Christmas Cookbook

December 9

Reality

Book Club: The Next Chapter

December 10

Tik Tok Awards

WWE NXT Deadline 2023

The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry

Simulant

December 11

Vigil – Season 2, Episodes 1-3 (new episodes weekly)

Found – Season 1 – Episodes 1-10 (new episodes weekly)

American Pickers: Best Of – Season 5, Episodes 16-21 (new episodes weekly)

Judge Judy – Season 25, Episodes 22-32

Bugs Bunny Builders – Season 1, Episodes 23, 33, 32, 35, 36, 37, 39, 40

My Name is Alfred Hitchcock

December 12

The Great British Bake Off – Season 13 – Christmas Specials

Road Wars – Season 1

Serengeti – Season 2

24 Hours in Emergency – Seasons 3-4

December 13

The Great Stink – Season 1

Murder in Badlands – Season 1

NCIS: Hawaii – Season 1

Christmas Mural

The Christmas of Yes

December 14

Celebrity Sewing Bee – Season 3 (Christmas Special)

Mary Berry’s Ultimate Christmas

Bondi Rescue – Season 16

Borderforce USA: The Bridges – Season 3

The Bay – Season 3

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

80 For Brady

Amber: The Girl Behind the Alert

December 15

NCIS – Season 19

My Lottery Dream Home – Season 14

Castle Secrets – Season 1

Bah Humduck! A Looney Christmas

Christmas Breaks with Greg Wallace – Season 1

A Savage Christmas

Christmess

Monolith

Cats in the Museum

The Midwife

Tweety’s High Flying Adventures

December 16

The Machine

December 17

Christmas Detective

December 18

Archer: Into the Cold – Season 14, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Masterchef UK Christmas Celebrity Special 2023 – Part 1

Teen Titans Go! – Season 8, Episode 1371

Chateau DIY – Season 3

999: On the Front Line – Season 8

Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares

December 19

Entitled – Season 1

Long Lost Family – Season 12

Forbidden History – Season 7

Camping (UK) – Season 1

December 20

The Chocolate Queen – Season 4 (Christmas Special)

Mecha Builders – Season 1, Episodes 101-113

Love You to Death – Season 1

Christmas at Stately Home – Season 2

December 21

Celebrity Pottery Throw Down – Season 1

The Great Pottery Throw Down: Christmas 2022

Daniel

Cops – Season 35, Episodes 1-14

Escape to the Chateau – Season 9

Celebrity Family Feud – Season 9

House Hunters International – Season 184

Batwheels – Season 1, Episodes 22, 31, 34, 35, 36

December 22

Rhys and Joel’s Family Christmas 2023

Nigella’s Amsterdam Christmas Special

Hospital – Season 3

December 23

The World’s Most Expensive Cruise – Season 2 (Christmas Special)

Fast X

About Last Night (2014)

December 24

Christmas Revisited

December 25

Masterchef UK Christmas Celebrity Special 2023 – Part 2

Teen Titans Go! – Season 8, Episode 1402

Judge Judy – Season 25, Episodes 44-54

December 27

Pawn Stars: Best of – Season 3

Travel Man – Season 2

December 28

The Last Year of Television 2023

We Baby Bears – Season 2, Episodes 48-54

Lego Ninjago Dragons Rising – Season 1, Episodes 114-117

World’s Deadliest Weather Caught on Camera – Season 1

The Black Demon

December 29

Mittens & Pants – Season 1, Episodes 121-136

Cross Country Cake off – Season 1

Killer in My Family – Season 2

Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves

December 30

Renfield

December 31

Escape From Alcatraz

Chinatown

Roman Holiday

TBC

The Royal Hotel

Start streaming on Binge.

What’s streaming on Prime Video Australia in December?

Streaming Netflix, Disney+, Stan, Binge, Prime Video, Paramount Plus December. Image: Prime Video

December 1

Candy Cane Lane

The Railway Children Return

December 2

My Man is Cupid – Season 1

December 5

Prisoner’s Daughter

December 8

Merry Little Batman

Your Christmas or Mine 2

Santa Mi Amor (Dating Santa)

Out of the Furnace

December 12

Los Farad – Season 1

The Black Demon

December 15

Breath of Life

Reacher – Season 2

December 16

The Machine

Death’s Game – Season 1

December 19

The Donor Party

December 26

Hypnotic

Start streaming on Prime Video.

What’s new on Paramount+ Australia in December?

Streaming Netflix, Disney+, Stan, Binge, Prime Video, Paramount Plus December. Image: Paramount

December 1

Heist 88

December 2

Thriller 40

December 3

Paper Dolls

December 6

Geddy Lee Asks: Are Bass Players Human Too?

December 7

The Envoys – Season 2

Rubble & Crew – Season 1

December 9

Baby Shark’s Big Movie

December 13

The Lady and The Legend

December 14

80 For Brady

December 15

Big Boys – Season 1

December 16

Finestkind

December 20

Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan – Season 4

Start watching on Paramount+.

What’s new on Apple TV+ Australia in December?

Streaming Netflix, Disney+, Stan, Binge, Prime Video, Paramount Plus December. Image: Apple TV+

December 1

Spirited (Sing-along)

The Snoopy Show – Happiness is Holiday Traditions (Special)

Frog and Toad – Christmas Eve (Special)

Shape Island – The Winter Blues (Special)

December 15

The Family Plan

December 22

Sago Mini Friends – New Year’s Steve (Special)

Start streaming on Apple TV+.

It’s the last month of the year, and it’s going out with a bang. What will you be streaming first?

If you missed some of the highlights from November, you can check out the full list here.

Lead Image Credit: Prime Video/Disney+/Netflix/Stan