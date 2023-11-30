Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ in December

We did it folks, another year down. It’s December, and you’re likely wondering if there will be anything worth streaming with your family and friends this festive season. Luckily, there’s a fair bit.
This month on Aussie streaming services, we have Zack Snyder’s new sci-fi blockbuster Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire on Netflix, Stan’s delightful Aussie series Bump is back for Season 4, there’s a new season of Reacher on Prime Video, and Disney+ brings the nostalgia with the Percy Jackson and the Olympians TV show. Naturally, there’s also plenty of Christmas content as well.
Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Apple TV+, Paramount+ and Prime Video in December 2023.
What’s new on Netflix Australia in December?
December 1
- Sweet Home: Season 2
- Fisk: Season 2
- Talk to Me
December 3
- Welcome to Samdal-ri
December 4
- Dew Drop Diaries: Season 2
December 5
- Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal
December 6
- Blood Coast
- Christmas as Usual
- The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson
December 7
- Analog Squad
- I Hate Christmas: Season 2
- My Life With the Walter Boys
- High Tides
- NAGA
- The Archies
- World War II: From the Frontlines
- Hilda: Season 3
December 8
- Blood Vessel
- Leave the World Behind
December 12
- Single’s Inferno: Season 3
- Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only
- Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team
December 13
- 1670
- Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 5
- The Influencer
- Se Eu Fosse: Luísa Sonza
December 14
- As the Crow Flies: Season 2
- The Crown: Season 6 Part 2
- Yu Yu Hakusho
- Shazam! Fury of the Gods
December 15
- Carol & The End of The World
- Yoh’ Christmas
- Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
- Familia
- Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist
- X
December 19
- Trevor Noah: Where Was I
December 20
- Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar
- Cindy la Regia: The High School Years
- Maestro
- Taming of the Shrewd 2
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
December 21
- Like Flowers in Sand
- Supa Team 4: Season 2
December 22
- Gyeongseong Creature Part 1
- Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire
- Top Gun: Maverick
December 23
- Fast X
December 24
- The Manny
- A Vampire in the Family
December 25
- Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
December 26
- Thank You, I’m Sorry
December 27
- Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare
December 28
- Pokémon Concierge
December 29
- Berlin
What’s streaming on Stan in December?
December 1
- Power Book III: Raising Kanan – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- On The Wandering Paths
- Franklin
- Amazing Wedding Cakes – Seasons 1-2
- RuPaul’s Drag Race UK – Season 5, Episode 10
- Canada’s Drag Race – Season 4, Episode 3
- Sesame Street: The Nutcracker
December 2
- Sort Of – Season 3, Episodes 5-6
- The Tuxedo
- Miss Fisher & The Crypt of Tears
- The Legend of the Christmas Witch
December 3
- Noah
- The Yellow Sea
December 4
- The Truth About Improving Your Mental Health
- We Baby Bears – Season 1
- A Thousand Lines
December 5
- Super Pumped – Season 1
- Copycat
- The Shadow of the Day
December 6
- Freddie: The Final Act
- Unruly
- Marlina The Murderer in Four Acts
December 7
- Django Unchained
- Craig of the Creek – Season 4, Part 1 (Eps 1-28)
- Surviving R. Kelly – Seasons 2-3
December 8
- The Calling – Season 1
- Ghost Rider (2007)
- Hey Arnold! The Movie
December 9
- The Famous Five – Season 1, Episode 1: The Curse of Kirrin Island
- Sin City II: A Dame to Kill For
- Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs
- Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs 2
December 10
- Revealed: Ben Roberts-Smith: Truth on Trial
- Twilight
- Twilight Saga: New Moon
- Twilight Saga: Eclipse
- Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1
- Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2
December 11
- Olivia Atwood: Getting Filthy Rich – Season 1-2
- This World Stacey Dooley: Inside Spain’s Narco Wars
- Ferocious Wolf
December 12
- How To Blow Up A Pipeline
- The Client
- Annie’s Fire
December 13
- Detective 24 – Season 1
- In Dreams
- Saint Omer
December 14
- Keeping Faith – Seasons 1-3
- The Broken Land
- Happy Ending
December 15
- Dragons: The Nine Realms – Season 2, Episodes 21-26
- 2023 CMA Country Christmas
- Superstore – Seasons 1-6
- Terminator 2: Judgement Day
- Dog
- Princess Mirror Belle – Season 1
- Canada’s Drag Race – Season 4, Episode 5
December 16
- Elektra
- Daredevil
- Couch Potatoes
December 17
- Fairytale: A True Story
- Touching the Void
- Dalida
December 18
- Spencer
- Miracle
- An Almost Ordinary Summer
December 19
- Upstart Crow: Christmas Special 2020
- Leon: The Professional
- Messy Christmas
December 20
- Players – Season 1
- The General’s Daughter
- Jamie Johnson – Season 4
December 21
- What Women Want
- Rainbow Rangers – Season 3
- Exile
December 22
- Dr Death – Season 2
- The Fighting Temptations
- Superhero Kindergarten – Season 1
December 23
- Down With Love
- Of Love & Lies
December 24
- The Internship
December 25
- Marmaduke
December 26
- Bump – Season 4
December 27
- Rachel’s Farm
- Ghosts: Series 4 – Ep 7 (Xmas Special)
- The Boys (1998)
December 28
- Scrapper
- Venom (2018)
- A White, White Day
December 29
- Fences
- 11 Flowers
December 30
- Elton John: Uncensored
- Nightwatch – Seasons 6-7
December 31
- Natural Born Killers
- Polly Pocket – Seasons 4-5
What’s streaming on Disney+ Australia in December?
December 1
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Timeless Heroes: Indiana Jones and Harrison Ford
- The Shepherd
- The Mill
- Monster Island: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House
December 3
- Doctor Who: Special – ‘Wild Blue Yonder’
December 4
- Tell Me That You Love Me
December 5
- Isabel Preysler: My Christmas
December 6
- Theater Camp
- We Live Here: The Midwest
- Their Stories – Season 1
- Soundtrack #2 – Season 2
- Going Fur Gold
December 8
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever
December 9
- Maestra – Season 1
December 10
- Doctor Who: Special – ‘The Giggle’
December 13
- Planners – Season 2
- Undead Unluck – Season 1
- Science Fair: The Series – Season 1
December 20
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians (new episodes weekly)
- BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star
- Dragons of Wonderhatch – Season 1
- Black-ish – Season 8
December 22
- Marvel Studios’ What If…? – Season 2
- Black-ish: A Celebration
December 26
- Doctor Who: Special – ‘The Church on Ruby Road
December 27
- Raffa – Season 1
What’s streaming on Binge in December?
December 1
- The Couple Next Door – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Rap Sh!t – Season 2, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Pamela’s Garden of Eden – Season 2, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Shetland – Season 8, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Southern Charm – Season 9, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- The Curse of Oak Island – Season 10, Episode 24 (new episodes weekly)
- Celebrity Gogglebox UK – Season 5, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Bottom Line Season 2023 – Episode 48 (new episodes weekly)
- Bradley & Barney: Breaking Dad at Christmas
- Home Videos
- Location, Location, Location – Season 19, Episodes 1-8, 17-18
- Escape to the Country – Season 30, Episodes 23-44
- The Bay – Season 1-2
- Flip or Flop – Season 6
- The Secret Life of 4, 5 and 6 Year Olds – Season 4
- Brother vs Brother – Seasons 1-4
- Love it or List It Toronto – Season 10
- Where the Wild Men Are – Season 11
- One Born Every Minute UK – Season 5
- Moloch – Season 1
- Dopamine – Season 1
- Customer Wars – Season 1
- Location, Location, Location – Season 26, Episodes 1-7
- Cops Reloaded – Season 2, Episodes 1-25
- Days of Our Lives – Season 59, Episode 141 (daily episodes)
- The Young & The Restless – Season 52, Episode 109 (daily episodes)
- Coronation Street – Episodes 11104
- Emmerdale – Episodes 9803
- Little Dixie
- The Meddler
- Death Race
December 2
- Finding Magic Mike – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Shining Vale – Season 2, finale
- Don’t Forget the Lyrics USA – Season 6, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Real Time With Bill Maher – Season 21, Episode 22 (new episodes weekly)
- Life Below Zero – Season 10, Episode 15 (new episodes weekly)
- Alex English Special
- 12 Days of Christmas Eve
- Prancer: A Christmas Tale
- Dr Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
December 3
- Fear the Walking Dead – Seasons 1-8
- Christmas Serenade
December 4
- Saturday Night Live – Season 49, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Krapopolis – Season 1, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- Married to Medicine Atlanta – Season 10, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- The Real Housewives of Potomac – Season 8, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Season 10, Episode 19 (new episodes weekly)
- Celebrity Family Feud – Season 9 (new episodes weekly)
- Hell’s Kitchen USA – Season 22, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Survival of the Fittest – Season 1, finale
- Jeopardy! – Season 39, Episode 91 (daily episodes)
- Jaws vs The Meg
- Masterchef UK Christmas Celebrity Special 2022 Event
- Judge Judy – Season 25, Episodes 11-21
- Inside the Ambulance – Season 12
- Rescue: River Deep Mountain High – Season 1
- Saving Christmas Spirit
- Writing Around the Christmas Tree
- Christmas With Felicity
December 5
- Time – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- The Real Housewives of Sydney – Season 2, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- Below Deck Mediterranean – Season 8, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- Christmas Cruising: Real Housewives – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice – Season 14, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- The Great British Bake off – Season 14, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- B&B By The Sea – Season 1, finale
- Gold Coast Cops – Season 2
- One Born Every Minute UK – Season 6
- Christmas Lovers Anonymous
December 6
- Strife – Season 1
- Boat Story – Season 1, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Afterburn – Season 23, Episode 49 (new episodes weekly)
- Project Runway – Season 20, Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)
- Kennedy – Season 1, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Forged in Fire – Season 9, Episode 16 (new episodes weekly)
- Superfan: The Story of Vladimir
- Great Photo Lovely Life
- The Great Canadian Bake off – Season 3, Episode 9
- Charlie’s Christmas Wish
- Saving Christmas
December 7
- Smothered – Season 1
- Gino’s Italian Christmas Feast
- The Great British Sewing Bee – Season 9, finale
- Selling the Hamptons – Season 1, finale
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – Season 13, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Bookie – Season 1, Episodes 3-4 (new episodes weekly)
- Julia – Season 2, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Magnum P.I – Season 5, Episode 19 (new episodes weekly)
- Grand Designs New Zealand – Season 8, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Dragons’ Den – Season 20, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)
- Cocaine Sharks
- Court Cam – Season 5
- Jeremy Pang’s Asian Kitchen – Season 1
- The Supervet – Season 4
- You, Me and the Apocalypse – Season 1
December 8
- Swamp People – Season 14
- Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas
- Jamie’s Christmas Cookbook
December 9
- Reality
- Book Club: The Next Chapter
December 10
- Tik Tok Awards
- WWE NXT Deadline 2023
- The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry
- Simulant
December 11
- Vigil – Season 2, Episodes 1-3 (new episodes weekly)
- Found – Season 1 – Episodes 1-10 (new episodes weekly)
- American Pickers: Best Of – Season 5, Episodes 16-21 (new episodes weekly)
- Judge Judy – Season 25, Episodes 22-32
- Bugs Bunny Builders – Season 1, Episodes 23, 33, 32, 35, 36, 37, 39, 40
- My Name is Alfred Hitchcock
December 12
- The Great British Bake Off – Season 13 – Christmas Specials
- Road Wars – Season 1
- Serengeti – Season 2
- 24 Hours in Emergency – Seasons 3-4
December 13
- The Great Stink – Season 1
- Murder in Badlands – Season 1
- NCIS: Hawaii – Season 1
- Christmas Mural
- The Christmas of Yes
December 14
- Celebrity Sewing Bee – Season 3 (Christmas Special)
- Mary Berry’s Ultimate Christmas
- Bondi Rescue – Season 16
- Borderforce USA: The Bridges – Season 3
- The Bay – Season 3
- Shazam! Fury of the Gods
- 80 For Brady
- Amber: The Girl Behind the Alert
December 15
- NCIS – Season 19
- My Lottery Dream Home – Season 14
- Castle Secrets – Season 1
- Bah Humduck! A Looney Christmas
- Christmas Breaks with Greg Wallace – Season 1
- A Savage Christmas
- Christmess
- Monolith
- Cats in the Museum
- The Midwife
- Tweety’s High Flying Adventures
December 16
- The Machine
December 17
- Christmas Detective
December 18
- Archer: Into the Cold – Season 14, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Masterchef UK Christmas Celebrity Special 2023 – Part 1
- Teen Titans Go! – Season 8, Episode 1371
- Chateau DIY – Season 3
- 999: On the Front Line – Season 8
- Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares
December 19
- Entitled – Season 1
- Long Lost Family – Season 12
- Forbidden History – Season 7
- Camping (UK) – Season 1
December 20
- The Chocolate Queen – Season 4 (Christmas Special)
- Mecha Builders – Season 1, Episodes 101-113
- Love You to Death – Season 1
- Christmas at Stately Home – Season 2
December 21
- Celebrity Pottery Throw Down – Season 1
- The Great Pottery Throw Down: Christmas 2022
- Daniel
- Cops – Season 35, Episodes 1-14
- Escape to the Chateau – Season 9
- Celebrity Family Feud – Season 9
- House Hunters International – Season 184
- Batwheels – Season 1, Episodes 22, 31, 34, 35, 36
December 22
- Rhys and Joel’s Family Christmas 2023
- Nigella’s Amsterdam Christmas Special
- Hospital – Season 3
December 23
- The World’s Most Expensive Cruise – Season 2 (Christmas Special)
- Fast X
- About Last Night (2014)
December 24
- Christmas Revisited
December 25
- Masterchef UK Christmas Celebrity Special 2023 – Part 2
- Teen Titans Go! – Season 8, Episode 1402
- Judge Judy – Season 25, Episodes 44-54
December 27
- Pawn Stars: Best of – Season 3
- Travel Man – Season 2
December 28
- The Last Year of Television 2023
- We Baby Bears – Season 2, Episodes 48-54
- Lego Ninjago Dragons Rising – Season 1, Episodes 114-117
- World’s Deadliest Weather Caught on Camera – Season 1
- The Black Demon
December 29
- Mittens & Pants – Season 1, Episodes 121-136
- Cross Country Cake off – Season 1
- Killer in My Family – Season 2
- Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves
December 30
- Renfield
December 31
- Escape From Alcatraz
- Chinatown
- Roman Holiday
TBC
- The Royal Hotel
What’s streaming on Prime Video Australia in December?
December 1
- Candy Cane Lane
- The Railway Children Return
December 2
- My Man is Cupid – Season 1
December 5
- Prisoner’s Daughter
December 8
- Merry Little Batman
- Your Christmas or Mine 2
- Santa Mi Amor (Dating Santa)
- Out of the Furnace
December 12
- Los Farad – Season 1
- The Black Demon
December 15
- Breath of Life
- Reacher – Season 2
December 16
- The Machine
- Death’s Game – Season 1
December 19
- The Donor Party
December 26
- Hypnotic
What’s new on Paramount+ Australia in December?
December 1
- Heist 88
December 2
- Thriller 40
December 3
- Paper Dolls
December 6
- Geddy Lee Asks: Are Bass Players Human Too?
December 7
- The Envoys – Season 2
- Rubble & Crew – Season 1
December 9
- Baby Shark’s Big Movie
December 13
- The Lady and The Legend
December 14
- 80 For Brady
December 15
- Big Boys – Season 1
December 16
- Finestkind
December 20
- Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan – Season 4
What’s new on Apple TV+ Australia in December?
December 1
- Spirited (Sing-along)
- The Snoopy Show – Happiness is Holiday Traditions (Special)
- Frog and Toad – Christmas Eve (Special)
- Shape Island – The Winter Blues (Special)
December 15
- The Family Plan
December 22
- Sago Mini Friends – New Year’s Steve (Special)
It’s the last month of the year, and it’s going out with a bang. What will you be streaming first?
If you missed some of the highlights from November, you can check out the full list here.
Lead Image Credit: Prime Video/Disney+/Netflix/Stan
