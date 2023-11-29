McDonald’s Brings Back the McRib in New Summer Menu

We’re about to enter another warm summer but things are really heating up now that we know the items on McDonald’s summer menu. The fast food joint has three new items coming to its menu as well as the return of three favourites. Let’s dig in.

What new menu items does McDonald’s have for summer?

McRib

This year’s summer menu includes the return of the McRib which, according to Macca’s, is the most requested product ever. It’s back after a three-year break, bringing fans not only the classic burger, but also the McRib Deluxe.

The McRib is a juicy boneless pork patty dipped in sweet, tangy and smoky BBQ McRib sauce and topped with pickles and slivered onions sandwiched in toasted homestyle buns.

McRib Deluxe

The McRib Deluxe, meanwhile, has all the same contents of the McRib but with added cheese, tomato and lettuce.

Chicken Big Mac

Another returning favourite to McDonald’s summer menu is the Chicken Big Mac. This burg is made up of two juicy 100% Aussie RSPCA approved chicken patties, Big Mac special sauce, lettuce, cheese and pickles, housed in a sesame seed bun.

Onion Rings & BBQ Sauce

On the snacks side, Macca’s is bringing back its Onion Rings and BBQ sauce. As it says on the tin, these are crispy, crunchy onion rings served with a smoky BBQ sauce that are returning for the first time since 2021.

Tim Tam Chocolate McFlurry

Now, it wouldn’t be summer without a McFlurry and Macca’s has a new one for us. This time we’re getting the Tim Tam Chocolate McFlurry, a successor to the Tim Tam McFlurry except this time it consists of chocolate soft serve over the vanilla. Adding to that are the Tim Tam biscuit pieces and smooth milk chocolate sauce.

Frozen Coke Y3000

The final addition to the summer menu is McDonald’s new frozen Coke. Named Frozen Coke Y3000 the flavour has been co-created with the help of AI to replicate the taste of Coke in the future.

Finally, the new summer menu also coincides with the launch of Macca’s Bundle Range, which allows you to order a group of items that suits two, four or six people (starting from $24.95).

You’ll find these new menu items in McDonald’s stores across the country and via McDelivery from November 29. However, these items will only be available for a limited time while summer lasts, so get in while you can.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.

