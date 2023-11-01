5 Kmart Cleaning Products You Need in Your Life

While it’s nice to be able to fill our homes with a bunch of lovely furniture products, then comes the problem of cleaning them. As it turns out, Kmart has affordable solutions for not only homewares but also home cleaning products. Here are our picks of the bunch.

The best cleaning products you can buy at Kmart

Hand Held Steam Cleaner

Image: Kmart

While Kmart’s Spot Cleaner is the top choice for many, it’s currently sold out. But if you’re after a steam cleaner for other difficult surfaces like tiles, ovens or glass, Kmart’s Hand Held Steam Cleaner does the job nicely.

The comments on the Steam Cleaner are filled with positive reviews, with many touting how good a job the product does of cleaning tile grout, shower screens and other hard-to-clean dirt build-ups. The best part is that it’s way more affordable than other steam cleaners and is far cheaper than hiring a professional.

Check it out here.

3-in-1 Mop and Bucket Set

Image: Kmart

Mopping is one of those jobs that can quickly become arduous and expensive, but Kmart takes at least of that pain away with a 3-in-1 mop and bucket set that only costs $30 and is easy to set up and store.

Some of the extra perks include a mop that has full 360-degree spin functionality and a bucket that has multiple sections, allowing you to separate your clean and dirty water.

Take a look here.

Spray Squegee

Image; Kmart

Occasionally there are products you come across that you think ‘why didn’t that exist earlier’. This Kmart Spray Squegee is one of those things. Kind of like the dish wands that put the dishwashing liquid in the handle of the brush, the Spray Squegee attaches a washable cloth to a spray bottle, allowing you to easily spray glass, tiles and other surfaces with your chosen cleaner and then wash them with the brush, all with one hand.

Anything that makes cleaning simpler is worth the money if you ask me and this item is only $6.

Buy it here.

Handheld Scrubbing Brush

Image: Kmart

If the internet hasn’t already served you a motorised scrubbing brush I do not know what you’re doing with your life because these things look amazing. Kmart’s version is this handheld scrubbing brush, which comes with three different brush heads. The battery-operated device then powers the brushes to spin at high speed, making cleaning and scrubbing faster, easier and more efficient. You can also buy a version that has an extended arm, for hard to reach places.

Check it out here.

Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Image: Kmart

If you haven’t indulged in the joy that is a cordless stick vacuum, rest assured it will change your life. Dyson’s cordless vacs take a lot of the praise, but they come with quite a price tag. Meanwhile, Kmart offers a few different budget versions, such as the cordless stick cleaner which features a self-stand design, low noise level and HEPA filter for dust capture. The battery life isn’t great (5 hours for 25 minutes of use), but the more affordable price tag of $149 softens that blow.

Take a look here.

Lead Image Credit: Kmart Australia