GTA 6: What the Leaks and Rumours Tell Us So Far About the New Game

Nothing quite gets the gaming world going like Grand Theft Auto. Recently, Rockstar Games confirmed it was finally ready to unveil a look at Grand Theft Auto 6, and this has sent gamers into a fervour. While we wait, let’s take a look at what we know about GTA 6 and when we can expect more news.

What is GTA?

GTA. Rockstar Games

This seems like a silly question, considering it’s one of the best-selling video game franchises of all time – but there’s probably one or two people who are still unfamiliar with GTA.

The Grand Theft Auto games are a series of open-world action-adventure games published by Rockstar Games, focused primarily on allowing players to free-roam a fictional city and mess shit up.

Grand Theft Auto V was the most recent mainline release, and that was in 2013, meaning anticipation is at an all-time high for the sequel.

GTA 6: What do we know?

Rockstar Games

Very little is known about the next Grand Theft Auto game, apart from the fact that it is happening. Rockstar hasn’t even confirmed the title of the game or whether it will follow the numerical sequencing of the previous instalments or take a location-based approach like GTA: Vice City.

Rockstar recently said in a Tweet that it would debut the first trailer for the new Grand Theft Auto game in early December.

Screenshot: X

And that’s pretty much all the official news we have. However, we have some leaks and rumours to consider.

Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson reported in 2021 that the game would take place in a modern Vice City with an evolving map and a female protagonist, to be released in 2025. Video games reporter Jason Schreier backed up these rumours and in 2022, added more clarity, saying that the game would feature two playable characters who are inspired by the Bonnie & Clyde dynamic.

In September 2022, Rockstar was hacked, resulting in hundreds of videos of unfinished GTA 6 gameplay to leak online.

Some of the images have confirmed that the franchise will seemingly be returning to a modernised Vice City with spots like the Malibu Club and Vice Beach appearing. Leaks also hint at an expanding area south of Vice City that may include things like wetlands and tropical islands to mirror the south of Florida.

Gameplay-wise, the leaks hint at the two-player dynamic, with instant character-switching and new stealth abilities. Some of the footage also seems to show a new painkiller health system and an enhanced police wanted system.

It’s also a safe bet that the game will be released on current-gen consoles, like the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, as well as PC.

While it’s not much to go off, thankfully, we won’t have to wait long with news of the next Grand Theft Auto game coming within the next few weeks.

Lead Image Credit: Rockstar Games