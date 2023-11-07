7-11 Day: Grab Yourself a Free Slurpee or Coffee Tomorrow

7-11 Day is back for another year, and stores across the country are celebrating by slinging freebies on November 7. Here’s what you need to know if you’d like to take home a regular coffee or Slurpee for nothing.

7-11 Day 2023: What’s on offer?

Image supplied.

For the 2023 iteration of the annual 7-Eleven celebration, stores across Australia will be offering free coffees or Slurpees to customers who make a purchase in-store on November 7 between 12:01 am and 11:59 pm. If you’d like to nab the freebie for the lowest price possible, the retailer recommends buying one of the 12g Chupa Chups varieties for 0.25c or Freddo Frogs for 0.50c.

Additionally, there will be a 7-11 Day hot air balloon travelling around Melbourne CBD from dawn – keep a keen eye – and creative posts shared on social media (using hashtag #7ElevenDay and tagging @7elevenaus) will have a chance to win one of 12 prizes of $711.

Not too bad, hey.

Julie Laycock, GM Customer & Insights at 7-11 said of the celebration:

“7-Eleven Day is a special opportunity for us to celebrate our customers in-store, and what better way to do that than with their favourite drink, on the house?”

She continued: “We are proud to serve over a million cups of freshly ground coffee each week, using Fairtrade-certified coffee beans. Add our famous Slurpees into the mix and our stores are on track to serve 100 million drinks this year. It’s an incredible figure driven by our customers, and we’re pleased to have the opportunity to give back to them with the products they truly love on the seventh of the eleventh”.

If you’re looking to create your own buy-one-get-one-free deal with 7-11 coffee, keep in mind that these babies have increased in price to $2 per cup as of 2022.

Learn more and find your closest store here.

Lead Image Credit: 7-Eleven website/supplied