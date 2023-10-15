The Pros and Cons of Hard-Shell Vs. Soft-Sided Luggage

Luggage technology has come a long way over the past few decades, going from heavy pieces without wheels, to lightweight suitcases and carry-ons that glide through airports on four wheels. According to Consumer Reports (CR), most Americans have opted to invest in soft-sided luggage, but now that hard-shell luggage has slimmed down and become less burdensome, the category is growing.

The truth is, neither type is perfect, so you’ll need to weigh the pros and cons of hard-shell and soft-sided luggage to see which is a better fit for you before making a purchase. Here’s what to consider.

Hard-shell luggage: Pros and cons

Forget your parents’ clunky suitcases in the basement: Hard-shell luggage is once again a contender.

Pros

More durable

Offers better protection for contents—especially when used as checked baggage when flying

Keeps contents dry when traveling during precipitation

Most newer models have four wheels

More secure than soft-sided luggage as it can’t be ripped or slashed open

Sleek and aesthetically pleasing (no bulging or looking deflated)

Cons

Harder to cram full of stuff, so may not hold as much as soft-sided luggage

Tends to be more expensive

Heavier than soft-sided luggage

Takes up more storage space at home

Scratches and scuffs-up easily

Soft-sided luggage: Pros and cons

You’ve probably have traveled with soft-sided suitcases already, so here’s a recap:

Pros

Reliably lightweight

Easier to cram full of clothing

Can manipulate the shape (to a certain extent) to fit inside an overhead compartment

Typically less expensive

Takes up less storage space at home

Cons