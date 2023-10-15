The Pros and Cons of Hard-Shell Vs. Soft-Sided Luggage

Luggage technology has come a long way over the past few decades, going from heavy pieces without wheels, to lightweight suitcases and carry-ons that glide through airports on four wheels. According to Consumer Reports (CR), most Americans have opted to invest in soft-sided luggage, but now that hard-shell luggage has slimmed down and become less burdensome, the category is growing.
The truth is, neither type is perfect, so you’ll need to weigh the pros and cons of hard-shell and soft-sided luggage to see which is a better fit for you before making a purchase. Here’s what to consider.
Hard-shell luggage: Pros and cons
Forget your parents’ clunky suitcases in the basement: Hard-shell luggage is once again a contender.
Pros
- More durable
- Offers better protection for contents—especially when used as checked baggage when flying
- Keeps contents dry when traveling during precipitation
- Most newer models have four wheels
- More secure than soft-sided luggage as it can’t be ripped or slashed open
- Sleek and aesthetically pleasing (no bulging or looking deflated)
Cons
- Harder to cram full of stuff, so may not hold as much as soft-sided luggage
- Tends to be more expensive
- Heavier than soft-sided luggage
- Takes up more storage space at home
- Scratches and scuffs-up easily
Soft-sided luggage: Pros and cons
You’ve probably have traveled with soft-sided suitcases already, so here’s a recap:
Pros
- Reliably lightweight
- Easier to cram full of clothing
- Can manipulate the shape (to a certain extent) to fit inside an overhead compartment
- Typically less expensive
- Takes up less storage space at home
Cons
- Not as durable as hard-shell luggage
- Even higher-performance materials can tear, snag, or show signs of wear over time
- Provides less protection—especially when used as checked baggage when flying
- Depending on the material, can get wet if traveling in rain or show, leaving the content more exposed to the elements
- Less secure than soft-sided luggage as it can be ripped or slashed open
- Some models only have two wheels instead of four
- Not as aesthetically pleasing as hard-shell luggage as it can look deflated if under-filled, or bulging if stuffed
