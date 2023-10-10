Socceroos vs England: When and Where Can You Watch Australia’s Next International Friendly?

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

There may not be a major global football tournament to follow right now, but we’re by no means short on exciting games to watch. The men’s Champions League has started for another year, for one, but you also have loads of opportunities to support the Socceroos and the Matildas in their upcoming international matches – there are a few!

When is the next Socceroos game?

Socceroos vs Mexico: When and where was the game?

The Socceroos played Mexico in Dallas, Texas, on Sunday, September 10, at 12:00 pm AEST. At full-time, the game was called a draw, with both teams walking away with two goals.

When is the next Aussie match: Australia vs England?

There are a few more international friendly matches coming up for the Socceroos, so get ready to mark your calendars.

England vs Australia is the next game to prepare for, which is slated for October 14 at 5:45 am local time.

This will be followed by another major rivalry, Australia vs New Zealand, on October 19.

After these matches, we have World Cup Qualifiers to look forward to on November 16.

Olympic qualifiers

Australia is getting ready to compete in to 2024 Olympics, with a qualifier against either Bangladesh or the Maldives on the way. The match is slated for Thursday, November 16, at AAMI Park, Melbourne, from 8:00 pm AEDT.

Get your tickets here.

Where can I watch the Socceroos play next?

If you’re looking to watch the upcoming match between England and Australia, Channel 10, 10 Play and Paramount+ are the best places to watch live and on demand.

Obviously, free-to-air will cost you zero to watch the Socceroos matches from, but you can also sign up for a 7-day free trial of Paramount+ if you’re interested in tuning into the games from there.

If you want to keep across other sports events slated for the next few months, here’s a guide to streaming them from home.

