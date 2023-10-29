4 New Video Games You Need to Check Out in November

We’re almost to the end of the year, and what a year of games it has been. Rounding out a couple of hectic months, November is a bit slower for new games, allowing everyone to catch up on the recent onslaught. There are still a few worth checking out, like the much-anticipated release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Children (and adults) can also look forward to the release of the Bluey video game, an Australian classic!

Let’s check out what’s being released this month.

What new video games are coming out in November 2023?

Rollercoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe

Release date: November 3

Remember the good old days of sitting in your computer room playing Rollercoaster Tycoon? Well, those days are back, thanks to Rollercoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe, a revamp of the classic series that lets you build the theme park of your dreams. New to this edition are 80 attractions (bringing the total options to 200), plus the game has a modernized look and refreshed interface.

Pre-order it now

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Release date: November 10

It’s that time of year – Call of Duty time. This year’s release is a direct sequel to last year’s game, pitting Captain Price and Task Force 141 against the ultranationalist war criminal Vladimir Makarov.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III also marks the franchise’s 20th anniversary, meaning this game is packed with multiplayer maps from the series’ long history, all of which have been updated to feature new gameplay modes and features. Plus, there are also Zombies.

Pre-order it now

Super Mario RPG

Release date: November 17

The second new Mario game this year is Super Mario RPG, a remake of the classic Super Nintendo game from 1996.

This new edition gives the graphics a makeover while keeping the classic gameplay of the ’90s version. The story sees an unexpected alliance between Mario, Peach and Bowser, who team up with a group of oddball heroes to save Star Road.

Pre-order it now

Bluey: The Videogame

Release date: November 17

The Aussie-made, worldwide sensation that is Bluey is getting a video game! The game introduces a brand new story and lets you play as Bluey, Chilli, Bingo and Bandit as you experience iconic parts of the Bluey world. You can recreate the TV show and play with friends in local multiplayer mode. Just remember to hand the kids the controller at some point.

Pre-order it now

Stay tuned to Lifehacker Australia because we’ll bring lists of the best games to buy every month of the year.

Do you have a game you’re really looking forward to in October? Let us know in the comments.

This article has been updated to reflect the new titles released in October 2023.

Lead Image Credit: Activision Blizzard/Nintendo