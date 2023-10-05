iPrimus Is Giving Its NBN 100 and NBN 250 Plans a Speed Boost

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re the kind of person who likes the idea of getting more for your money rather than saving a few bucks each month, iPrimus has you covered. Rather than a straightforward monthly discount, this provider is offering a six-month speed boost on select NBN plans at the moment. If all you’re after is the details, check out the widget below.

The longer version of this story is that signing up for the iPrimus Premium NBN 100 plan right now won’t save you any money, but it will get you access to the higher speeds you would ordinarily have to pay more to get.

This plan comes with unlimited data, typical evening download speeds of 95Mbps, typical upload speeds of up to 17Mbps, zero setup fees and a free modem when you stay connected for a full year.

As mentioned above, signing up before December 5, 2023, means getting a free six-month speed boost. That means instead of the typical speeds listed above, you’re looking at 200Mbps of typical download speeds and 21Mbps of typical upload speeds. Both of these are a cut above what you can expect from NBN 100 plans around the same price.

This one is also a no-contract plan, so you can always part ways with iPrimus once the promotion ends (or even earlier if you like). Just remember that if you do so before the first twelve months are up, you’ll have to pay out the cost of the modem. This break fee should work out to be $10 for each month you have remaining in that calendar year.

Although the speed boost involved puts this iPrimus NBN plan well ahead of most other NBN 100 options, it may be worth taking the time to see how it compares to some of the NBN 250 options when it comes to pricing.

After even faster internet speeds? Then it might be worth your while to splurge and pull the trigger on the iPrimus Home Superfast NBN 250 plan instead.

As standard, this plan comes with unlimited data, standard typical evening download speeds of 200Mbps and typical upload speeds of up to 21Mbps. However, as with its NBN 100 counterpart, those who sign up before December 5, 2023, will get a free six-month speed boost.

Factor that in, and you’re looking at typical evening download speeds of around 350Mbps and upload speeds of 42Mps. As with the iPrimus Premium NBN 100 plan, this freebie will stick around for six months. Past that point, you’re looking at the standard speeds for this plan instead.

There are also no setup fees and a free modem when you stay connected for the full year, but this is a no-contract arrangement, so you are free to leave before then if you like. That said, you will have to pay out the cost of the modem if you do. The cost of this will be equivalent to $10 for each month you have left in that initial year.

This promotion easily puts iPrimus well ahead of other NBN 250 options right now when it comes to speed, but be sure to check out the widget below for a sense of how it compares to some of the NBN 1000 options in terms of price.

