Amazon’s Massive Prime Deal Days Kick Off Next Week, Here’s What You Need to Know

Contributor: Tiffany Forbes, Chris Neill

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Friends, the online shopping event that is Amazon Prime’s Big Deal Days is almost here. Starting on Tuesday, October 10 and running until midnight on Wednesday, October 11, you’ll have a short amount of time to shop almost everything on your wishlist, from cult-favourite beauty products to some new PC gear.

And honestly, what better way to spend this year’s tax return? There will be sales across each category across brands like Nintendo, ECOVACS, Lenovo, Samsung and more.

Here’s everything you need to know about the massive sale event.

When is Amazon Prime Deal Days 2023 in Australia?

Amazon Prime Day 2023 kicks off on Tuesday, October 10, with local deals running for 48 hours and expiring at 11:59pm (AEDT) on Wednesday, October 11.

Deals from the UK, US and Japan will also be available on Amazon Australia through the Amazon Global Store until 5pm AEDT on October 12, meaning Australian Prime members have access to a range of international deals for just a little bit longer.

iStock

The best deals from Amazon Prime Deal Days 2023 Sale

While we don’t have access to a full list of deals just yet, we can hazard a pretty good guess at which brands will likely go on sale over the 48-hour period. Earlier this year, big brands like Eufy, Koala, Apple, Kindle, Bose and more had huge discounts on some of their best-sellers across tech and gaming, home and appliances, fashion, and beauty.

Plus, Amazon Australia has already dropped some early sales, you can check them out below.

Here’s a sneak peek at some early Amazon Prime Deals

Amazon : Save up to 50 per cent off on select Echo devices, including 50 per cent off the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Save 50 per cent off on select Fire TV devices, including the Fire TV CubeSave 48 per cent off on the Ring Spotlight Cam Wired

: ARZOPA : Save up to 44 per cent off portable monitors

: Save up to 44 per cent off portable monitors Bose : Up to 50 per cent off on select headphones, earbuds and portable speakers

: Up to 50 per cent off on select headphones, earbuds and portable speakers Corsair : Up to 40 per cent off on select PC accessories and gaming peripherals

: Up to 40 per cent off on select PC accessories and gaming peripherals De’Longhi : Save up to 18 per cent off select fans

: Save up to 18 per cent off select fans ECOVACS : Up to 50 per cent off on select robot vacuums and accessories

: Up to 50 per cent off on select robot vacuums and accessories LEGO : Save up to 29 per cent off select sets

: Save up to 29 per cent off select sets Philips : Save up to 50 per cent off select Philips garment care appliances

: Save up to 50 per cent off select Philips garment care appliances Reolink : Save up to 30 per cent off select security cameras

: Save up to 30 per cent off select security cameras Roborock: Up to 32 per cent off on select robot vacuums

What are Amazon Prime Deal Days?

For newcomers, the mammoth online shopping event is essentially a marathon of more sales and deals than you could ever possibly get your hands on. Australia’s first, official Prime Day was back in 2018 after Amazon’s Prime service was launched in the country. But, to give any new Amazon shoppers a rough idea of just how big it is now, let’s just call it Australia’s second Christmas.

So, think of Amazon Prime Deal Days as Prime Day lite, and the perfect time to grab a bargain or do some Christmas shopping.

How to Prepare for Amazon Prime Day 2023

Become an Amazon Prime member

Prime offers the best in shopping, savings, and entertainment. New customers can join Prime here with Amazon’s 30-day free trial. After the initial first month, you can cheekily cancel the subscription once you’ve got all your goods. Alternatively, you can pay $9.99 per month from there on out — or save with an annual membership price of $79 — to continue accessing the exclusive benefits.

Download the app

With the Amazon app, you can browse, search and shop millions of items from your fingertips, track your orders in real time, and even get alerts when your saved items go on sale.

Amazon wishlist

You can create an Amazon wish list to help you map out what you need before the event. You can also turn on deal notifications to get the insider goss when a product from your wish list goes on sale.

You can follow Lifehacker Australia’s coverage of the best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals here.