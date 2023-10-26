Rest Easy With Up to 65% Off Emma Sleep for Click Frenzy Main Event

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

We take sleep seriously. Whether it’s an afternoon nap or an eight-hour crash after a long day, sleep matters, and nobody knows this better than our friends over at Emma Sleep. And to aid in your quest to get comfy, Emma Sleep is dropping the prices of its signature beds, mattresses and pillows.

Until 11pm (AEDT) tonight, you can get exclusive discounts on a variety of Emma Sleep products as a part of the Click Frenzy Main Event sales.

Check out what’s on sale below.

Image: Emma Sleep

The Emma Comfort Mattress is like sleeping on a big, fluffy cloud. It’s designed with three layers of high-quality, high-density memory foam, Airgocell technology (to help regulate temperature) and zero motion transfer technology. That means you won’t feel a thing if your partner is a restless sleeper. The Comfort Mattress II has springs that improve airflow and breathability, for the ultimate sweat-free sleep.

You can also get an extra 10 per cent off with the code WORLDCLASSCOMFORT.

Image: Emma Sleep

The Emma Sleep Zero Gravity Mattress is the boss when it comes to supporting you while you sleep. The AirGrid layer in the mattress allows you to move around in your sleep effortlessly as it adapts to the body’s pressure as soon as you move. In addition, the layer is made with breathability in mind, allowing for proper air circulation.

You can currently get the Zero Gravity Mattress for 65 per cent off with the code ELITESLEEP. You’ll also get two free Emma Cloud Hybrid Pillows with your purchase.

Image: Emma Sleep

This minimal, upholstered bed features a chic bedhead so you can feel fancy every night of the week. The dark grey fabric will fit in with any colour scheme, so don’t worry if it doesn’t entirely match your interior design aesthetic at first glance.

You can get it for 10 per cent off with the code AUBESTBED.

Image: Emma Sleep

If you’re someone who loves entertaining house guests but has minimal space, you’re going to fall in love with Emma’s new Sofa Bed. Assembling in a matter of minutes, the Sofa Bed converts from a three-seater lounge into a queen bed that’s comfortable, supportive and, as of right now, even more affordable. Win-win.

It has built-in arm rest storage and also comes with two free throw pillows. You can get it for 10 per cent off with the code BESTSOFABED.

Image: Emma Sleep

Don’t let some old, life-less pillows mess with your beauty sleep. Invest in a good one like Emma Foam Pillow. Its ergonomic design means it caters to every sleep position while being breathable, customisable, and, of course, comfortable.

You can get 10 per cent off the Emma Foam Pillow with the code BESTPILLOW.

Image: Emma Sleep

This pillow has a memory foam core and a microfibre pocket for great breathability. It can be adjusted to suit side, back and stomach sleepers, and stays cool all night no matter how you sleep.

While you can get it with 25 per cent off currently, you can use the code CLOUD10 for an extra 10 per cent off.

Lead Image Credit: Emma Sleep