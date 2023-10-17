Get a Big 4K TV for Under $600 in ALDI’s Upcoming Special Buys

If you are in the market for a new TV, ALDI is here to help. The store’s upcoming Special Buys range includes a bunch of affordable home entertainment appliances, including a massive TV.

This particular Special Buys sale is taking place on Saturday, October 21. You’ll be able to pick up a bunch of products for your home entertainment setup, including a soundbar and TV wall mount.

The star of the show, however, is the 60-inch 4K UHD television which will cost you under $600. The TV features 4K resolution and is powered by webOS Hub, which gives you access to all your favourite streaming apps like Netflix, Stan, Disney+ and YouTube. Or, if you’re after a cheaper option, there’s also a 32-inch Philips Android TV for under $250.

What’s in ALDI’s Entertainment Special Buys?

To help you prepare for your shopping spree, we’ve rounded up all the items in ALDI’s upcoming sale. Here’s what’s on offer:

60-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV powered by WebOS Hub (includes built-in speaker, TV stand, antenna, 3 x HDMI ports, 2 x USB ports, 1 x LAN port, 1 x audio port) – $579

Philips 32-inch HD LED Android TV – $229

Philips TAB4108 Bluetooth 2.0 Channel Soundbar – $119

Low Profile TV Wall Mount – $29.99

Assorted Cables and Accessories – $9.99

I don’t know about you, but I’m regretting forking out so much money on my current TV right now.

Also on sale this weekend is a range of art supplies, including paints and notebooks, and gardening supplies that offer a range of fertilisers and planters.

As always, ALDI’s Special Buys are limited and in demand, so plan your purchases ahead of time and check ALDI’s website to see which items will be in stock at your store.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Lead Image Credit: ALDI