New On Netflix: What Are We Watching in September?

Contributor: Lauren Rouse, Ky Stewart

Another month has passed, and we’re now arriving into springtime (thankfully). The weather may be warming up, but that doesn’t mean we won’t be craving some couch time this September. With that considered, here are all the new titles you can expect from Netflix Australia this coming month.

Some highlights on the streaming service this month include the return of Sex Education for the final time, Season 5 of Love Is Blind and ridiculous film Cocaine Bear is heading for your TV, too.

Let’s find out what else is streaming on Netflix Australia in September.

What’s new on Netflix Australia in September?

September 1

Disenchantment: Part 5

Love is Blind: After the Altar – Season 4

A Day and a Half

Friday Night Plan

Happy Ending

Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper

September 2

Scream

September 3

Is She the Wolf?

September 5

Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs

September 6

6ixtynin9 The Series

Infamy

Reporting for Duty

Tahir’s House

Predators

Scout’s Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America

September 7

Top Boy – Season 3

Virgin River – Season 5

GAMERA -Rebirth-

What If

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight – Season 3

September 8

A Time Called You

Burning Body

Selling The OC – Season 2

Spy Ops

September 12

Glow Up – Season 5

Michelle Wolf: It’s Great to Be Here

September 13

Class Act

Freestyle

September 14

Thursday’s Widows

Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction

Once Upon a Crime

September 15

Miseducation

Surviving Summer – Season 2

The Club – Season 2

El Conde

Love at First Sight

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons – Season 7

September 18

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark – Chapter 5

September 19

The Saint of Second Chances

September 20

Hard Broken

September 21

Scissor Seven – Season 4

KENGAN ASHURA – Season 2

Sex Education – Season 4

September 22

Love Is Blind – Season 5

How to Deal With a Heartbreak

The Black Book

Spy Kids: Armageddon

September 24

Cocaine Bear

September 25

Little Baby Bum: Music Time

September 26

Who Killed Jill Dando?

September 27

Overhaul

Street Flow 2

Encounters

September 28

Castlevania: Nocturne

Love is in the Air

The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo

September 29

Do Not Disturb

Nowhere

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury

Mummies

Start streaming new titles on Netflix.

As you can see, there are plenty of things to watch. Just don’t forget that Netflix’s new password-sharing crackdown has begun, so you’ll need to sort out your account access if you’ve been splitting with others.

This article on what’s new to Netflix this month has been updated since its original publish date.