New On Netflix: What Are We Watching in September?

Another month has passed, and we’re now arriving into springtime (thankfully). The weather may be warming up, but that doesn’t mean we won’t be craving some couch time this September. With that considered, here are all the new titles you can expect from Netflix Australia this coming month.
Some highlights on the streaming service this month include the return of Sex Education for the final time, Season 5 of Love Is Blind and ridiculous film Cocaine Bear is heading for your TV, too.
Let’s find out what else is streaming on Netflix Australia in September.
What’s new on Netflix Australia in September?
September 1
- Disenchantment: Part 5
- Love is Blind: After the Altar – Season 4
- A Day and a Half
- Friday Night Plan
- Happy Ending
- Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper
September 2
- Scream
September 3
- Is She the Wolf?
September 5
- Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs
September 6
- 6ixtynin9 The Series
- Infamy
- Reporting for Duty
- Tahir’s House
- Predators
- Scout’s Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America
September 7
- Top Boy – Season 3
- Virgin River – Season 5
- GAMERA -Rebirth-
- What If
- Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight – Season 3
September 8
- A Time Called You
- Burning Body
- Selling The OC – Season 2
- Spy Ops
September 12
- Glow Up – Season 5
- Michelle Wolf: It’s Great to Be Here
September 13
- Class Act
- Freestyle
September 14
- Thursday’s Widows
- Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction
- Once Upon a Crime
September 15
- Miseducation
- Surviving Summer – Season 2
- The Club – Season 2
- El Conde
- Love at First Sight
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons – Season 7
September 18
- My Little Pony: Make Your Mark – Chapter 5
September 19
- The Saint of Second Chances
September 20
- Hard Broken
September 21
- Scissor Seven – Season 4
- KENGAN ASHURA – Season 2
- Sex Education – Season 4
September 22
- Love Is Blind – Season 5
- How to Deal With a Heartbreak
- The Black Book
- Spy Kids: Armageddon
September 24
- Cocaine Bear
September 25
- Little Baby Bum: Music Time
September 26
- Who Killed Jill Dando?
September 27
- Overhaul
- Street Flow 2
- Encounters
September 28
- Castlevania: Nocturne
- Love is in the Air
- The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo
September 29
- Do Not Disturb
- Nowhere
- Power Rangers Cosmic Fury
- Mummies
As you can see, there are plenty of things to watch. Just don’t forget that Netflix’s new password-sharing crackdown has begun, so you’ll need to sort out your account access if you’ve been splitting with others.
This article on what’s new to Netflix this month has been updated since its original publish date.
