Today’s Connections Hints (and Answer) for Wednesday, September 13

If you’re looking for the Connections answer for Wednesday, September 13, 2023, read on—I’ll share some clues, tips, and strategies, and finally the solutions to all four categories. Beware, there are spoilers below for September 13, NYT Connections #94! Scroll to the end if you want some hints (and then the answer) to today’s Connections game.

By the way, if you want an easy way to come back to our Connections hints every day, bookmark this page. You can also find our past hints there as well, in case you want to know what you missed in a previous puzzle.

How to play Connections

I have a full guide to playing Connections, but here’s a refresher on the rules:

First, find the Connections game either on the New York Times website or in their Crossword app. You’ll see a game board with 16 tiles, each with one word or phrase. Your job is to select a group of four tiles that have something in common. Often they are all the same type of thing (for example: RAIN, SLEET, HAIL, and SNOW are all types of wet weather) but sometimes there is wordplay involved (for example, BUCKET, GUEST, TOP TEN, and WISH are all types of lists: bucket list, guest list, and so on).

Select four items and hit the Submit button. If you guessed correctly, the category and color will be revealed. (Yellow is easiest, followed by green, then blue, then purple.) If your guess was incorrect, you’ll get a chance to try again.

You win when you’ve correctly identified all four groups. But if you make four mistakes before you finish, the game ends and the answers are revealed.

How to win Connections

The most important thing to know to win Connections is that the groupings are designed to be tricky. Expect to see overlapping groups. For example, one puzzle seemed to include six breakfast foods: BACON, EGG, PANCAKE, OMELET, WAFFLE, and CEREAL. But BACON turned out to be part of a group of painters along with CLOSE, MUNCH, and WHISTLER, and EGG was in a group of things that come by the dozen (along with JUROR, ROSE, and MONTH). So don’t hit “submit” until you’ve confirmed that your group of four contains only those four things.

If you’re stuck, another strategy is to look at the words that seem to have no connection to the others. If all that comes to mind when you see WHISTLER is the painting nicknamed “Whistler’s Mother,” you might be on to something. When I solved that one, I ended up googling whether there was a painter named Close, because Close didn’t fit any of the obvious themes, either.

Another way to win when you’re stuck is, obviously, to read a few helpful hints. Below, I’ll give you some oblique hints at today’s Connections answers. And further down the page, I’ll reveal the themes and the answers. Scroll slowly and take just the hints you need!

Does today’s Connections game require any special knowledge?

I wouldn’t call it special knowledge, but if you haven’t watched much Oscar the Grouch you might not recognize SCRAM as a verb meaning “go away.” (It’s a shortening of “scramble.”)

Here are some definitions of lesser-known words in today’s puzzle:

PONE is a type of cornbread.

A BEANIE is a small, brimless hat (like a propeller beanie, or sometimes just a word for a basic knit cap). It’s also the brand name of several stuffed animals: Beanie Babies, Beanie Boos, etc.

NEPO is short for nepotism, as in the phrase “nepo baby” to describe the children of celebrities who have a head start on becoming celebrities themselves.

A PEON was traditionally a laborer working off debt in a system called peonage. The term has become a joke or shorthand for someone of low social status; according to Urban Dictionary, it’s someone who “commoners can pee on” with impunity.

Hints for the themes in today’s Connections puzzle

Here are some spoiler-free hints for the groupings in today’s Connections:

Yellow category – Get out of here!

Green category – A basic part of grammar.

Blue category – These words are all very similar to each other.

Purple category – If you can’t get this one, ask a child.

Does today’s Connections game involve any wordplay?

Yep. There’s a category defined by the spellings of the words, and another that is a fill-in-the-blank.

Ready to hear the answers? Keep scrolling if you want a little more help.

BEWARE: Spoilers follow for today’s Connections puzzle!

We’re about to give away some of the answers. Scroll slowly if you don’t want the whole thing spoiled. (The full solution is a bit further down.)

What are the ambiguous words in today’s Connections?

US and OPEN might seem to be referring to the tennis tournament, but they are in different categories today.

GET OUT refers to the phrase one might say to an unwelcome guest, not to the movie of the same name.

NEPO does indeed refer to the concept of nepo babies. The fact that it’s an anagram of PEON is unrelated.

What are the categories in today’s Connections?

Yellow: “SKEDADDLE!”

Green: PRONOUNS

Blue: ANAGRAMS

Purple: ____ BABY

DOUBLE BEWARE: THE SOLUTION IS BELOW

Ready to learn the answers to today’s Connections puzzle? I give them all away below.

What are the yellow words in today’s Connections?

The yellow grouping is considered to be the most straightforward. The theme for today’s yellow group is “SKEDADDLE!” and the words are: GET OUT, GO, LEAVE, SCRAM.

What are the green words in today’s Connections?

The green grouping is supposed to be the second-easiest. The theme for today’s green category is PRONOUNS and the words are: ME, THEM, US, YOU.

What are the blue words in today’s Connections?

The blue grouping is the second-hardest. The theme for today’s blue category is ANAGRAMS and the words are: NOPE, OPEN, PEON, PONE.

What are the purple words in today’s Connections?

The purple grouping is considered to be the hardest. The theme for today’s purple category is ____ BABY and the words are: BEANIE, FUR, NEPO, SANTA. (A FUR baby is a word for one’s beloved pet; SANTA baby is the song first recorded by Eartha Kitt.)

How I solved today’s Connections

BEANIE made me think of hats, until I saw NEPO and knew we were talking about different kinds of babies. FUR baby must be in the group, of course, and that’s when I knew the last one must be SANTA baby.

After all the movies that have been showing up recently, I was expecting GET OUT to refer to the 2017 film, but with SCRAM on the same board, they had to be commands to vamoose. (I often tell my children when they’re bothering me: “I love you, but scram.” Lately I’ve been trying to soften that by asking them to skedaddle. I recall once asking my youngest: “Wait. Do you know what skedaddle means?” She said, with a sigh, “Yeah. It means scram.”)

I figured PONE could only be a fill-in-the-blank for cornpone, but when I was down to the last two categories, I realized it formed a group of anagrams with PEON, OPEN, and NOPE. That just left a collection of pronouns, and I solved with a “Perfect!”

Connections Puzzle #94 🟨🟨🟨🟨 🟪🟪🟪🟪 🟦🟦🟦🟦 🟩🟩🟩🟩