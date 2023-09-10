The Masked Singer Australia 2023: Every Wild Theory We Know of So Far

The Masked Singer Australia is back for 2023, people, and I am stupidly excited for this ridiculous show about guessing the identity of celebs as they perform in ridiculous costumes on national telly.

If you, too, are keen to follow along on this ridiculous (yes, I’m using that word a third time) journey, here is everything you need to know.

What is the Masked Singer?

In a nutshell, The Masked Singer Australia is a talent show in which a list of celebrities (or rather, personalities) sing on stage while wearing over-the-top costumes that hide their identities from the audience and judges.

The panel of judges, and the audience at home, hear a list of clues that hint at who it may be under the mask, and people can make their guesses. When the singer is eliminated (it’s a voting process), they are unmasked, and you can bask in the glory of having guessed correctly or awkwardly sit there and learn you were wrong.

The Aussie series was born off the back of the success of the U.S. version of The Masked Singer, which was inspired by a Korean game show, King of Mask Singer.

When does the series kick off for 2023?

The weird and wonderful mask show will hit Australian screens from September 11, 2023, at 7:30 pm on Channel 10 and 10Play.

Who is on the Masked Singer in 2023?

Who the bloody hell are ya? Masked Singer Australia 2023. Credit: Network 10

The 2022 judging panel for the Aussie reality show is back for another year, with Dave Hughes, Mel B (yes, of the Spice Girls), radio presenter Chrissie Swan and former Bachie contestant Abbie Chatfield stepping up to play Guess Who once again.

How about the singers, though? The list of performing characters is slowly being revealed, and it’s as chaotic as ever. Here’s who we know is hitting the stage so far:

Bluebottle

Space Fairy

Snow Fox

Cowgirl

Bouncer

Grim Reaper

Crash Test Dummy

Fawn

Tiny

Bad Avocado

Once again, the series is hosted by everyone’s favourite TV dad, Osher Günsberg.

Do we have any clues to obsess over?

The Masked Singer Australia 2023. Network 10

Not officially. But watch this space because the clues will begin flowing in soon, and you can begin developing your wild theories.

We do know (from 10’s social media posts) that there’s a Grammy winner, a sporting superstar, a Hollywood heartthrob, a celebrity super dad, Aussie royalty, a global singing sensation, an international hell raiser (what does that even mean?) and a reality TV queen in the mix this year.

Celebrity guesses for The Masked Singer 2023

At this point, we have only heard one overt guess from a judge so far, and it comes from Mel B.

Bluebottle: Mel B appears to be set on the belief that Bluebottle is her former Spice Girls bandmate, Baby Spice (Emma Bunton).

With that said, there are plenty of guesses floating around the internet already.

Cowgirl : Folks are certain this fun creature is none other than drag star Courtney Act.

: Folks are certain this fun creature is none other than drag star Courtney Act. Bouncer: A lot of fans are guessing Conrad Sewell based on a clip of Bouncer’s performance of ‘You’re the Voice’.

A lot of fans are guessing Conrad Sewell based on a clip of Bouncer’s performance of ‘You’re the Voice’. Space Fairy: This performer has raked in a whole lot of different guesses, ranging from Tones and I to Samantha Jade.

This performer has raked in a whole lot of different guesses, ranging from Tones and I to Samantha Jade. Snow Fox: Folks are guessing Amber Riley, Jessica Mauboy and Rita Ora for this stylish fox.

Folks are guessing Amber Riley, Jessica Mauboy and Rita Ora for this stylish fox. Grim Reaper: The most dominant guess for this spooky mask is Darren Hayes. An icon.

When and where can we watch the show 2023?

The Masked Singer Australia Credit: Network 10

The Masked Singer Australia will play Sunday through Tuesday at 7.30 pm on 10 and 10 play on demand.

This article on The Masked Singer Australia has been updated since its original publish date.