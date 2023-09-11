The Masked Singer Australia 2023: Every Clue and Wild Celebrity Guess So Far

The Masked Singer Australia is back for 2023, people, and I am stupidly excited for this ridiculous show about guessing the identity of celebs as they perform in ridiculous costumes on national telly.

If you, too, are keen to follow along on this ridiculous (yes, I’m using that word a third time) journey, here is everything you need to know.

What is the Masked Singer?

In a nutshell, The Masked Singer Australia is a talent show in which a list of celebrities (or rather, personalities) sing on stage while wearing over-the-top costumes that hide their identities from the audience and judges.

The panel of judges, and the audience at home, hear a list of clues that hint at who it may be under the mask, and people can make their guesses. When the singer is eliminated (it’s a voting process), they are unmasked, and you can bask in the glory of having guessed correctly or awkwardly sit there and learn you were wrong.

The Aussie series was born off the back of the success of the U.S. version of The Masked Singer, which was inspired by a Korean game show, King of Mask Singer.

When does the series kick off for 2023?

The weird and wonderful mask show hit Australian screens on September 11, 2023, at 7:30 pm on Channel 10 and 10Play.

Who is on the Masked Singer in 2023?

Who the bloody hell are ya? Masked Singer Australia 2023. Credit: Network 10

The 2022 judging panel for the Aussie reality show is back for another year, with Dave Hughes, Mel B (yes, of the Spice Girls), radio presenter Chrissie Swan and former Bachie contestant Abbie Chatfield stepping up to play Guess Who once again.

How about the singers, though? The list of performing characters is slowly being revealed, and it’s as chaotic as ever. Here’s who we know is hitting the stage so far:

Bluebottle

Space Fairy

Snow Fox

Cowgirl

Bouncer

Grim Reaper

Crash Test Dummy

Fawn

Tiny

Bad Avocado

Once again, the series is hosted by everyone’s favourite TV dad, Osher Günsberg.

Do we have any clues to obsess over?

The Masked Singer Australia 2023. Network 10

We know (from 10’s social media posts) that there’s a Grammy winner, a sporting superstar, a Hollywood heartthrob, a celebrity super dad, Aussie royalty, a global singing sensation, an international hell raiser (what does that even mean?) and a reality TV queen in the mix this year. But official clues are beginning to roll in. Let’s dissect them, yeah?

Cow Girl: The one thing everyone believes about cows is that we're vegan – you'd think we'd leave certain foods untouched. Course, what you might not know about a Cow Girl is that we don't like staying in one place, even when young. Obviously, I'm not in the same place I was born. Do I have a favourite location? Anywhere free! You know, pro bono! There anything else you need to know about me? Only that you don't have to come first, but it's nice when you do!

Crash Test Dummy: As a Crash Test Dummy I'm used to being slammed… a lot! Of course, it could make you angry, make you burst into flames! But not me, I always manage. That's because I'm always being watched intensely, there are cameras in every direction and when you live like I do you can have countless lives. In my life, I've learned everyone wants to take the gold but from the start, I was one step behind that. But I'm close to other colours too! Let me say one last thing, a Crash Test Dummy doesn't travel far each time but it adds up to nearly a hundred thou and I like the sound of that!

Space Fairy: I'm the Space Fairy! Am I from a different planet? I'm certainly from a different world. Landing in Australia, was it love at first sight? There's no drama in that, but it's too much having a life dissected in minute detail. Hear that? The pitter-patter of tiny feet! You can probably tell this isn't really my space, I prefer the sun. Somewhere filled with light! There's no shame in that. Either way, there are so many lessons to be learned on earth, and if we learn from our mistakes I'm the smartest Fairy there is! Nowadays I'm always on.

Bad Avocado: I'm a Bad Avocado, so what? People treat me like they know me, that's enough to brown off anyone! Y'know, most Avocados grew up with a lot of warmth and heat, I was a bit green when I came to attention. You'd think that would make me highly strung, but I know when to call it quits and just let it slide. Would you like a slice? Just look at it through my eyes, there's a lot to unpack in someone's life, so quit the judgment, okay? They reckon that time heals, we'll see about that!

Grim Reaper: You call me the Grim Reaper… okay, maybe I started out Grim but now I actually enjoy life, it's quite beautiful! Being the Grim Reaper has sudden highs and lows, for all of you of course. I come to lead your soul so you step into the light. My job never stops, no time off but millions of happy customers. It's just about all I know! Being the Grim Reaper is a good life, it's not bliss but it's close to it.

Celebrity guesses for The Masked Singer 2023

Credit: Network 10

The guesses have begun to flow in ( do you have any theories yet?), and we’re keeping track of them below. Here are the guesses from the judges so far.

Cow Girl: Jessica Origliasso, Kimbra, Pamela Anderson, Shania Twain

Jessica Origliasso, Kimbra, Pamela Anderson, Shania Twain Crash Test Dummy: Niall Horan, Nick Carter, John Steffensen, Donnie Wahlberg

Niall Horan, Nick Carter, John Steffensen, Donnie Wahlberg Space Fairy: Grimes, Raven-Symoné, Joss Stone, Sza

Grimes, Raven-Symoné, Joss Stone, Sza Bad Avocado: Martha Kalifatidis, Olivia Molly Rogers, Bindi Irwin, Ash Barty

Martha Kalifatidis, Olivia Molly Rogers, Bindi Irwin, Ash Barty Grim Reaper: Ruel, Darren Hayes, Luke Steele, Conrad Sewell

There are also plenty of guesses floating around the internet from fans, too. Here’s what they’ve said so far.

Cowgirl : Folks are certain this fun creature is none other than drag star Courtney Act.

: Folks are certain this fun creature is none other than drag star Courtney Act. Bouncer: A lot of fans are guessing Conrad Sewell based on a clip of Bouncer’s performance of ‘You’re the Voice’.

A lot of fans are guessing Conrad Sewell based on a clip of Bouncer’s performance of ‘You’re the Voice’. Space Fairy: This performer has raked in a whole lot of different guesses, ranging from Tones and I to Samantha Jade.

This performer has raked in a whole lot of different guesses, ranging from Tones and I to Samantha Jade. Snow Fox: Folks are guessing Amber Riley, Jessica Mauboy and Rita Ora for this stylish fox.

Folks are guessing Amber Riley, Jessica Mauboy and Rita Ora for this stylish fox. Grim Reaper: The most dominant guess for this spooky mask is Darren Hayes. An icon.

Celebrity reveals

Masks have started to come off, and celebrity faces have begun emerging. Here are the reveals we’ve seen on The Masked Singer Australia 2023 so far.

Spoilers are obviously ahead.

Crash Test Dummy: Revealed to be Brian Austin Green of Beverly Hills 90210

When and where can we watch the show 2023?

The Masked Singer Australia Credit: Network 10

The Masked Singer Australia will play Sunday through Tuesday at 7.30 pm on 10 and 10 play on demand.

This article on The Masked Singer Australia has been updated since its original publish date.

