Socceroos vs Mexico: When and Where You Can Watch Australia’s Next International Friendly

Still mourning the end of the Women’s World Cup? Well, fill that football-shaped hole in your life by supporting the Socceroos in their next international match.

Australia vs Mexico is fast approaching, so if you’re keen to cheer on the Socceroos as they go up against the number 12 team in the men’s comp, here’s everything you need to know.

Socceroos vs Mexico: When and where is the game?

The Socceroos will play Mexico in Dallas, Texas, on Sunday, September 10 at 12:00 pm AEST.

Who will be playing for Australia?

The squad playing in this international friendly has been named, and you can find the full list of Socceroos taking to the pitch below:

Nathaniel Atkinson

Keanu Baccus

Aziz Behich

Martin Boyle

Cameron Burgess

Alessandro Circati

Nicholas D’agostino

Cameron Devlin

Mitchell Duke

Denis Genreau

Thomas Glover (Gk)

Jackson Irvine

Mathew Leckie

Ashley Maynard-Brewer

Riley Mcgree

Connor Metcalfe

Aiden O’Neill

Kye Rowles

Mathew Ryan (Gk) (Cpt)

Sam Silvera

Harry Souttar

Ryan Strain

Socceroos Head Coach Graham Arnold said of the upcoming game:

“Playing Mexico is a great opportunity for the entire group, allowing us to not only test ourselves against quality opposition, but also familiarise ourselves with playing in the United States as we look towards 2026…

“…We’ve brought several younger players into this camp to give the coaching staff a glimpse at how they can perform both within our system and on the international stage. We’ve closely monitored the form they’re bringing from their clubs, and I’ve been really impressed with what I’ve seen overall.

“The new members of the squad will have the benefit of working alongside many of our established, senior players, who will play an important role in instilling the values and principles of our group.”

Where can I watch the Socceroos vs Mexico?

If you’re looking to watch the upcoming match between Mexico and Australia, you can do so in a couple of places.

Channel 10, 10 Play and Paramount+ will begin coverage of the game from 11:30 am AEST on September 10, with all three platforms showing the game.

Obviously, free-to-air will cost you zero to watch the Socceroos match from, but you can also sign up for a 7-day free trial of Paramount+ if you’re interested in tuning into the game from there.