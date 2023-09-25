Google Pixel 8 Pro: All the News and Rumours So Far

We are in the midst of the new phone season. Not long ago, Samsung revealed its new Galaxy Z Fold and Flip range, Apple launched its iPhone 15s and soon we’ll hear more from Google about the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro.

In the past, we’ve been quite impressed with Google’s Pixel Pro models, so it will be interesting to see how the next generation shapes up.

We should know more about the Google Pixel 8 at the Made by Google Event next week, but until then here’s what we’re expecting to see.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: News, Leaks and Rumours

Design

When it comes to the Google Pixel 8 Pro, the leaks have been abundant. Hell, Google itself even posted a sneak peek at its new phones a couple of weeks ago.

Android Central shared (via MySmartPrice) that the colours the Pixel 8 Pro will likely be offered in are Obsidian (Black), Sky (blue) and Porcelain (off-white). These will be highlighted by a matching shiny finish on the camera bar.

Leaked renders suggest there won’t be too many significant design changes to the Pixel 8 Pro this year beyond new colours.

The new smartphone will have a flat display for the first time, with rear cameras that are housed closer together in one neat pill cut-out. You can go over to Android Authority to see images of the leaked renders.

There were some suggestions that the Pixel 8 Pro would not include a SIM slot, and therefore switch exclusively to eSIM, but Google’s own 360-degree renders showed that there would be a SIM card tray.

Specs and features

Screenshot: Google

As per usual, all eyes are on the Pixel 8 Pro’s camera. Google’s smartphone cameras are notoriously good and it seems the new Pro 8 will continue to improve.

Android Authority’s camera leak pointed to a jump to the Isocell GN2 primary camera, which would provide new capabilities like extra light processing, staggered HRD and potential 8K/30fps video capture. The leaks also suggest the Ultrawide camera will be 64MP (up from 12 on the Pixel 7 Pro).

A promo video obtained by 91 Mobiles confirmed some additional camera features for the Pixel 8 Pro, many of which are powered by AI. This includes smoother footage via Video Boost, Night Sight for low light shots, Audio Eraser that will mute unwanted sounds in videos, an easy face swap feature so you can capture everyone smiling, and the AI-powered Magic editor for quick erasing – a feature from Google Photos.

This same video also confirmed that the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will be powered by Titan M2 and Tensor G3 and come with an inbuilt VPN.

A leaked tutorial video showcased a new sensor hidden under the flash bulb on the Pixel 8 Pro. It seems this new feature could be an inbuilt thermometer, that would allow you to take the temperature of your body or other objects by placing the phone in close proximity.

The Pixel Pro will run Android 14 software out of the box.

Release date

We know that Google will reveal the Pixel 8 Pro at its Made by Google Event on October 4 (October 5 for us in Australia). Last year the Pixel 7 range went on sale a week after the announcement, which means we could see availability for the Pixel 8 Pro starting by October 12.

Stay tuned to this piece as we’ll update it with more information following the Pixel 8 launch event.

If you’re more interested in the base model of the Pixel 8, here’s what we know about that.

Lead Image Credit: Google