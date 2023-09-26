May These 2023 TV Shows Rest in Peace

The good news is that there’s more content on television and streaming services than ever before. The bad news is that there’s more content than ever before, which means, inevitably, some TV series have to be cut. It’s never nice when a show you’re attached to is cancelled, but it’s been happening all too frequently lately. Will we see the same number of TV shows cancelled in 2023 as we did in 2022?
Let’s take a look at the TV series that have been cancelled this year so far.
Which TV shows have been cancelled in 2023?
We’re almost at the end of the year and TV shows have been cancelled left and right, particularly in the wake of the ongoing strike action in Hollywood.
The latest TV show casualties include the wrestling drama Heels as well as Winning Time: The Rise and Fall of the Lakers, and the controversial HBO show, The Idol.
They join these other TV shows on the 2023 cancellation list:
- 1899
- Inside Job
- 61st Street
- The Mosquito Coast
- NCIS: Los Angeles
- One of Us Is Lying
- Vampire Academy
- Gossip Girl (2021)
- The Mysterious Benedict Society
- American Gigolo
- Titans
- Doom Patrol
- The Blacklist
- Snowpiercer
- Reboot
- Big Shot
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
- Willow
- Pennyworth
- The L Word: Generation Q
- Ziwe
- Bling Empire
- Sex/Life
- Let The Right One In
- The Resident
- Call Me Kat
- National Treasure: Edge of History
- Kung Fu
- Walker: Independence
- The Winchesters
- Lockwood and Co
- How I Met Your Father
- The Great
- Alaska Daily
- Dead End: Paranormal Park
- Dear Edward
- Fantasy Island
- Gotham Knights
- Grease: The Rise of the Pink Ladies
- High Desert
- I Love That For You
- Perry Mason
- A League of Their Own
- Queen of the Universe
- Star Trek: Prodigy
- Three Pines
- Truth Be Told
- Young Rock
- Run the World
- Blindspotting
Along with those, a number of series have been confirmed to be ending after their new seasons are released over the next year or so, including:
- Andor (ending after season 2)
- Big Mouth (ending after season 8)
- Billions (ending after season 7)
- Cobra Kai (ending after season 6)
- The Crown (ending after season 6)
- Fear the Walking Dead (ending after season 8)
- Grown-ish (ending after season 6)
- The Handmaid’s Tale (ending after season 6)
- Outlander (ending after season 8)
- Physical (ending after season 3)
- Sex Education (ending after season 4)
- Star Trek Discovery (ending after season 5)
- Star Trek Picard (ending after season 3)
- Stranger Things (ending after season 5)
- The Umbrella Academy (ending after season 4)
- Yellowstone (ending after season 5)
- You (ending after season 5)
Here’s hoping these series give us closure in their final seasons.
Unfortunately, this year we also find ourselves in a new situation where shows are not just being cancelled, but being removed from streaming services entirely. Disney is the latest streamer to make this move, pulling a bunch of original content from its platform in a cost-cutting effort.
We’ve collated the list of shows and movies that have been pulled from streaming services below:
- America the Beautiful
- Among the Stars
- Artemis Fowl
- Be Our Chef
- Behind the Magic: The Making of Willow
- Best In Snow
- Best In Dough
- Better Nate Than Never
- Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear
- Big Shot (2021)
- Black Beauty
- Black Narcissus
- Chasing Waves
- Chasing Virgins
- Cheaper by the Dozen (2022)
- Chef vs Wild
- Chorus: Success, Here We Go!
- Clouds
- Club Mickey Mouse
- Conversations with Friends
- Damned Fate
- Darby And The Dead
- Diary of a Future President
- Disney Fairy Tale Weddings
- DisneyNature – Penguins – Life On The Edge
- DisneyNature – In the Footsteps of Elephants
- DisneyNature – Diving With Dolphins
- Dollface
- Earth To Ned
- Encore!
- Everything’s Trash
- Family Reboot
- Fauci
- Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW
- Flora & Ulysses
- Foodtasic
- Future Man
- Gina Yei
- Hache: Let’s Not Talk About It
- Harmonious Live!
- Hollywood Stargirl
- The Hip Hop Nutcracker!
- Insanity
- It Was Not My Fault
- It’s A Dog’s Life With Bill Farmer
- It’s All Right!
- Just Beyond
- Keep This Between Us
- Limbo
- Little Demon
- Looking for Alaska
- Love In The Time Of Corona
- Love Trip Paris
- Low Tone Club
- Magic Camp
- Maggie
- Marvel 616
- Marvel’s The Runaways
- Marvel’s Project Hero
- Mask vs Knight
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
- More Than Robots!
- Motherland Fort Salem
- The Mysterious Benedict Society
- On Pointe
- Own The Room
- Pentatonix: Around The World For The Holidays
- Pistol
- Pick Of The Litter
- Prime Time
- Prop Culture
- Queen Family Sing-Along
- Race To The Centre Of The Earth
- Repatriated
- Reprisal
- Rogue Trip
- Rosaline
- Shop Class
- Stargirl
- Stuntman
- Super / Natural
- The Big Fib
- The Bomber
- The Cry of the Butterflies
- The Come Up
- The Deep End
- The Heartthrob: TV Changed, He Didn’t
- The Heir: The Freestyle Dynasty
- The Hot Zone – Seasons 1 & 2
- The Next Thing You Eat
- The One And Only Ivan
- The Premise
- The Princess
- The Quest
- The Right Stuff
- The Real Right Stuff
- The World According To Jeff Goldblum
- Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made
- Together as One: Celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage – A Soul of a Nation Presentation
- Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller
- Turner & Hooch (Series)
- Wilderness of Error
- Willow
- Wolfgang
- Y: The Last Man
There’s no word on if or when these shows and movies will reappear on streaming in the future, which is a real shame.
Which TV shows did we lose in 2022?
Some of the most shocking TV cancellations from last year included HBO’s Westworld, which was axed even after promising a fifth and final season. The CW also cut a huge chunk of its programming, including its superhero shows DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman and Stargirl.
The streamers have been on a cancellation spree, too, with Netflix quietly ditching the likes of Space Force, Fate: The Winx Saga, The Imperfects and Warrior Nun. Even our sweet Paper Girls was not safe.
For a more complete list, here are some of the other 2022 shows that won’t be returning for another season:
- The 4400
- Another Life
- Archive 81
- The Baby-Sitters Club
- Batwoman
- Becoming Elizabeth
- Beyond the Edge
- Black Monday
- Blockbuster
- Bonding
- Bull
- Card Sharks
- Charmed
- City on a Hill
- Cooking With Paris
- Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
- DC’s Stargirl
- Desus & Mero
- Dollface
- Duncanville
- Dynasty
- Endeavour
- The Endgame
- Everything’s Trash
- Fate: The Winx Saga
- First Kill
- The First Lady
- The Flight Attendant
- For Life
- Gentleman Jack
- Gentefied
- Good Girls
- Good Sam
- High Maintenance
- The Hills: New Beginnings
- Hunters
- The Hustler
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- The Imperfects
- Kenan
- Legacies
- Maggie
- The Man Who Fell To Earth
- Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K
- Minx
- Mr Mayor
- Naomi
- The Nevers
- Night Sky
- Ordinary Joe
- Paper Girls
- Partner Track
- Pivoting
- Pretty Smart
- Promised Land
- Q-Force
- Queens
- Raised by Wolves
- Raising Dion
- Resident Evil
- Roswell, New Mexico
- Rutherford Falls
- Saved by the Bell
- See
- Selling Tampa
- Shantaram
- Space Force
- The Time Traveler’s Wife
- Tom Swift
- Warrior Nun
- Westworld
- Why Women Kill
- The Wilds
- Woke
- Work in Progress
Condolences if one of your favourites is on this list. The only solace we can offer is that 2023 has been another good year of things to watch.
This article has been updated with additional information.
Lead Image Credit: HBO/Stan/Prime Video
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.