May These 2023 TV Shows Rest in Peace

The good news is that there’s more content on television and streaming services than ever before. The bad news is that there’s more content than ever before, which means, inevitably, some TV series have to be cut. It’s never nice when a show you’re attached to is cancelled, but it’s been happening all too frequently lately. Will we see the same number of TV shows cancelled in 2023 as we did in 2022?

Let’s take a look at the TV series that have been cancelled this year so far.

Which TV shows have been cancelled in 2023?

Image: Stan

We’re almost at the end of the year and TV shows have been cancelled left and right, particularly in the wake of the ongoing strike action in Hollywood.

The latest TV show casualties include the wrestling drama Heels as well as Winning Time: The Rise and Fall of the Lakers, and the controversial HBO show, The Idol.

They join these other TV shows on the 2023 cancellation list:

1899

Inside Job

61st Street

The Mosquito Coast

NCIS: Los Angeles

One of Us Is Lying

Vampire Academy

Gossip Girl (2021)

The Mysterious Benedict Society

American Gigolo

Titans

Doom Patrol

The Blacklist

Snowpiercer

Reboot

Big Shot

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

Willow

Pennyworth

The L Word: Generation Q

Ziwe

Bling Empire

Sex/Life

Let The Right One In

The Resident

Call Me Kat

National Treasure: Edge of History

Kung Fu

Walker: Independence

The Winchesters

Lockwood and Co

How I Met Your Father

The Great

Alaska Daily

Dead End: Paranormal Park

Dear Edward

Fantasy Island

Gotham Knights

Grease: The Rise of the Pink Ladies

High Desert

I Love That For You

Perry Mason

A League of Their Own

Queen of the Universe

Star Trek: Prodigy

Three Pines

Truth Be Told

Young Rock

Run the World

Blindspotting

Along with those, a number of series have been confirmed to be ending after their new seasons are released over the next year or so, including:

Andor (ending after season 2)

Big Mouth (ending after season 8)

Billions (ending after season 7)

Cobra Kai (ending after season 6)

The Crown (ending after season 6)

Fear the Walking Dead (ending after season 8)

Grown-ish (ending after season 6)

The Handmaid’s Tale (ending after season 6)

Outlander (ending after season 8)

Physical (ending after season 3)

Sex Education (ending after season 4)

Star Trek Discovery (ending after season 5)

Star Trek Picard (ending after season 3)

Stranger Things (ending after season 5)

The Umbrella Academy (ending after season 4)

Yellowstone (ending after season 5)

You (ending after season 5)

Here’s hoping these series give us closure in their final seasons.

Image: Disney+

Unfortunately, this year we also find ourselves in a new situation where shows are not just being cancelled, but being removed from streaming services entirely. Disney is the latest streamer to make this move, pulling a bunch of original content from its platform in a cost-cutting effort.

We’ve collated the list of shows and movies that have been pulled from streaming services below:

America the Beautiful

Among the Stars

Artemis Fowl

Be Our Chef

Behind the Magic: The Making of Willow

Best In Snow

Best In Dough

Better Nate Than Never

Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear

Big Shot (2021)

Black Beauty

Black Narcissus

Chasing Waves

Chasing Virgins

Cheaper by the Dozen (2022)

Chef vs Wild

Chorus: Success, Here We Go!

Clouds

Club Mickey Mouse

Conversations with Friends

Damned Fate

Darby And The Dead

Diary of a Future President

Disney Fairy Tale Weddings

DisneyNature – Penguins – Life On The Edge

DisneyNature – In the Footsteps of Elephants

DisneyNature – Diving With Dolphins

Dollface

Earth To Ned

Encore!

Everything’s Trash

Family Reboot

Fauci

Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW

Flora & Ulysses

Foodtasic

Future Man

Gina Yei

Hache: Let’s Not Talk About It

Harmonious Live!

Hollywood Stargirl

The Hip Hop Nutcracker!

Insanity

It Was Not My Fault

It’s A Dog’s Life With Bill Farmer

It’s All Right!

Just Beyond

Keep This Between Us

Limbo

Little Demon

Looking for Alaska

Love In The Time Of Corona

Love Trip Paris

Low Tone Club

Magic Camp

Maggie

Marvel 616

Marvel’s The Runaways

Marvel’s Project Hero

Mask vs Knight

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

More Than Robots!

Motherland Fort Salem

The Mysterious Benedict Society

On Pointe

Own The Room

Pentatonix: Around The World For The Holidays

Pistol

Pick Of The Litter

Prime Time

Prop Culture

Queen Family Sing-Along

Race To The Centre Of The Earth

Repatriated

Reprisal

Rogue Trip

Rosaline

Shop Class

Stargirl

Stuntman

Super / Natural

The Big Fib

The Bomber

The Cry of the Butterflies

The Come Up

The Deep End

The Heartthrob: TV Changed, He Didn’t

The Heir: The Freestyle Dynasty

The Hot Zone – Seasons 1 & 2

The Next Thing You Eat

The One And Only Ivan

The Premise

The Princess

The Quest

The Right Stuff

The Real Right Stuff

The World According To Jeff Goldblum

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made

Together as One: Celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage – A Soul of a Nation Presentation

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller

Turner & Hooch (Series)

Wilderness of Error

Willow

Wolfgang

Y: The Last Man

There’s no word on if or when these shows and movies will reappear on streaming in the future, which is a real shame.

Which TV shows did we lose in 2022?

Image: HBO/Binge

Some of the most shocking TV cancellations from last year included HBO’s Westworld, which was axed even after promising a fifth and final season. The CW also cut a huge chunk of its programming, including its superhero shows DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman and Stargirl.

The streamers have been on a cancellation spree, too, with Netflix quietly ditching the likes of Space Force, Fate: The Winx Saga, The Imperfects and Warrior Nun. Even our sweet Paper Girls was not safe.

For a more complete list, here are some of the other 2022 shows that won’t be returning for another season:

The 4400

Another Life

Archive 81

The Baby-Sitters Club

Batwoman

Becoming Elizabeth

Beyond the Edge

Black Monday

Blockbuster

Bonding

Bull

Card Sharks

Charmed

City on a Hill

Cooking With Paris

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

DC’s Stargirl

Desus & Mero

Dollface

Duncanville

Dynasty

Endeavour

The Endgame

Everything’s Trash

Fate: The Winx Saga

First Kill

The First Lady

The Flight Attendant

For Life

Gentleman Jack

Gentefied

Good Girls

Good Sam

High Maintenance

The Hills: New Beginnings

Hunters

The Hustler

I Know What You Did Last Summer

The Imperfects

Kenan

Legacies

Maggie

The Man Who Fell To Earth

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K

Minx

Mr Mayor

Naomi

The Nevers

Night Sky

Ordinary Joe

Paper Girls

Partner Track

Pivoting

Pretty Smart

Promised Land

Q-Force

Queens

Raised by Wolves

Raising Dion

Resident Evil

Roswell, New Mexico

Rutherford Falls

Saved by the Bell

See

Selling Tampa

Shantaram

Space Force

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Tom Swift

Warrior Nun

Westworld

Why Women Kill

The Wilds

Woke

Work in Progress

Condolences if one of your favourites is on this list. The only solace we can offer is that 2023 has been another good year of things to watch.

This article has been updated with additional information.

Lead Image Credit: HBO/Stan/Prime Video