Simplify Your Weekly Grocery Shop With This $5 Bunnings Item

Aussie shoppers are rushing to Bunnings after discovering a genius hack that will revolutionise your grocery shopping trips.

Countless TikTok users have been posting videos of themselves heading to the hardware store to purchase the Ezy Storage 42L Square Flexi Storage Tubs that fit perfectly into supermarket shopping trolleys.

This allows them to load up on groceries, effortlessly head through checkout and easily unload at home, all without having to use plastic, paper or cloth bags ever again.

TikTok user Sarah-Jade demonstrates how to use the sellout Bunnings tub. Image: TikTok.

Even the Bunnings team have jumped on board this hack, posting a video showcasing the tubs being put to the test.

In the viral footage that has received over 24k likes and been shared over 3,000 times, the team member perfectly demonstrates how “2 x tubs fits (sic) perfectly in a trolley” and makes it “so easy to unload items to checkout”, neatly “transfer tubs to car” and “then directly to kitchen for unpacking”.

Even the Bunnings team hopped on the trend. Image: TikTok.

The tubs make grocery shopping a seamless experience. Image: TikTok.

The comments section blew up with hundreds of viewers expressing their amazement at the “life-changing” hack.

“It’s all I do now, such a game changer,” one person commented.

Another person added, “Just did this and it’s brilliant.”

But the best thing about this hack isn’t its convenience or sustainability benefits; it’s the fact that one 42L tub will only set you back $4.97 (that’s less than your morning coffee).

The $5 tubs are a budget-friendly way to cut down on single-plastic usage. Image: TikTok.

The tubs are available in four different colours – green, blue, grey and black – and are made from tough, UV-resistant and BPA-free plastic. The walls and handles are extra thick, so you can really load them up with groceries and never worry about them falling apart while you transfer them from your car boot to inside your home.

The Bunnings 42L tubs come in four different colourways. Image: Bunnings.

It’s no surprise the tubs have sold out countless times, with thousands of shoppers eager to get their hands on them. As an alternative to the sellout item, people have opted for collapsible crates at Bunnings (however, these are slightly more expensive) and even Kmart’s range of large storage tubs (prices starting from $6), which fit seamlessly into the boot of a car.

Shoppers are opting for alternatives like Kmart’s storage containers. Image: Kmart, TikTok.

Lead image credit: Bunnings TikTok/iStock