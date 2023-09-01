ALDI People’s Picks: Vote for the Best Products and You Could Win Freebies

ALDI’s People’s Picks – a consumer-voted list of the brand’s best products – is back for another year. A total of 80 items have been shortlisted across all kinds of shopping categories, and shoppers are being given an opportunity to vote for their favourites.

The best part? Voting in the ALDI People’s Picks awards will give you a chance at winning one of 10 $1,000 ALDI gift cards.

ALDI Customer’s Favourite Products in 2023

In this year’s People’s Picks awards, ALDI has categorised top products into eight groups. We’ve listed them all for you below so you can plan your voting accordingly.

The BBQ Boss: It's time to grab life by the tongs. Enjoy the mightiest marinades and even mightier meats because these are the Boss of the backyard BBQ.

The Socialite: Stealing hearts and a staple in shopping carts, these Socialites are well worth the hype. You love 'em, we love 'em and they're plastered over your social feed for a good reason.

The Aussie Made Fave: You may not realise, but these Aussie Made Faves journey from all over the country for you to enjoy. Struth mate!

The Lunchbox Legend: The envy of the schoolyard, these Lunchbox Legends are always first to go and last to be discarded to the depths of school bags.

The Good Health Heroes: Have you met our Health Heroes? They're packed with on-the-go goodness to fuel your body and mind as you power through the day.

The Time Lord: Master the art of the midweek meal with these tasty feeds that are high quality and higher in convenience. These are your Time Lords.

The Life of the Party: From fancy fromage to superior spreads, these snacks are the Life of the Party, and you'll always be coming back for more.

The Partner in Grime: When the sludge won't budge and the muck can't be unstuck, these Partners in Grime are here to help.

From marinated lamb steaks and to ALDI Deli Originals hommus, to brown rice and hot smoked salmon, all your favourite groceries are sure to make an appearance on the best-of list, so be sure to have your say – and get a shot at some free groceries as a result.

You can check out more ALDI deals on the website here. And you can vote for your favourite items here.

This article has been updated to reflect the details of the 2023 People’s Picks awards.