Here’s What We Know About the PlayStation Portal in Australia

Since the launch of the PS5 back in 2020, PlayStation has been churning out new accessories and hardware for its next generation of gaming. The latest has been the PSVR2 headset, which launched earlier in 2023, and now Sony has lifted the lid on its next set of devices, the handheld PlayStation Portal and two new Pulse headsets.

Let’s break down each of them.

PlayStation Portal

Image: PlayStation Australia

It’s known that Sony has long been working on a handheld device to accompany the PS5. This has since been revealed to be the PlayStation Portal.

The PS Portal combines the features of the DualSense wireless controller (including adaptive triggers and haptic feedback) with an 8-inch LCD screen that is capable of 1080p and 60fps.

Now, the catch. The PlayStation Portal won’t be a device like the Nintendo Switch, where you can slot in a game card and play on the go. Instead, it is designed for wireless play at home, aimed at gamers who may not always have access to their living room TV or want to play in a room away from their console.

The Portal connects to your PS5 console remotely over Wi-Fi, allowing you to jump from gaming on your TV to gaming on your handheld. It will support games already installed on your PS5 – so you will be able to play the likes of God of War Ragnarok or the upcoming Spider-Man 2 – provided you own them on PS5. However, You won’t be capable of playing PSVR2 titles or games that require cloud streaming.

So, yes, you will still need a PS5 console to use the PlayStation Portal. Think of it as an accessory rather than a singular handheld device.

New PlayStation Pulse Headsets

Image: PlayStation Australia

In its launch lineup of accessories with the PS5, PlayStation released the Pulse 3D headset to leverage the 3D audio of the new console.

Adding to that lineup of official PlayStation headsets is the Pulse Elite, a new wireless headset that offers lossless audio and comes with a retractable in-built boom mic. It’s also capable of AI-enhanced noise rejection that filters background sounds. A charging hanger is included with the unit.

Along with the Pulse Elite, Sony is introducing the Pulse Explore, the first set of official wireless earbuds for the PlayStation 5.

The Pulse Explore includes dual microphones, is capable of AI noise rejection and offers lossless audio. It also comes packaged with a charging case.

Image: PlayStation Australia

Both new Pulse headsets make use of PlayStation Link, which is PlayStation’s new wireless audio technology. According to PlayStation, this tech delivers low latency, lossless audio, and easy switching between multiple PS Link hosts like the PS5 and the PS Portal.

You can get a look at the design of the new headsets below.

PlayStation Portal and Pulse Headsets pricing and availability

At the time of writing, we don’t have local availability or pricing for any of PlayStation’s new devices. Our friends at Kotaku confirmed with PlayStation Australia that these details aren’t available yet, but that there will hopefully be more to share soon.

We do have the US pricing and can do some rough conversions for you below:

PlayStation Portal: US$199.99 = approx $310 AUD

US$199.99 = approx $310 AUD Pulse Elite: US$149.99 = approx $230 AUD

US$149.99 = approx $230 AUD Pulse Explore: US$199.99 = approx $310 AUD

Bear in mind the Aussie prices will likely be more due to taxes and could inflate depending on the conversion rates.

A release date for these devices is still to be announced, but the PS Blog promised that pre-order details would be made available soon.

Watch this space because we’ll bring you more on when and how to order the PlayStation Portal and the new Pulse headsets in Australia as details are made available.