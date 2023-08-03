iPhone 15: All the News and Rumours So Far

Believe it or not, but it’s almost new iPhone time again. 2023 will mark the release of Apple’s next-generation smartphone, which will presumably be named the iPhone 15. We won’t know anything for sure until Apple’s keynote, but there has been a share of rumours online about what the iPhone 15 may entail.

All the news and rumours about the iPhone 15 so far

Models

The past couple of years have seen Apple release four models of new iPhones, that being two standard models and two ‘Pro’ models, each in different sizes.

It’s expected Apple will stick to this format this year as well, releasing an iPhone 15 and 15 Max and an iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

Goodbye, lightning?

Overseas regulators have implemented new rules that require smartphones to all use the same type of charging port, which means Apple’s lightning cable is in its final days.

It’s believed that the iPhone 15 might be the first generation of Apple’s smartphone to adapt to this change, shipping with a USB-C charging port instead of a lightning one.

Design

Image: Apple

Renders recovered by 9to5Mac have given us some idea of what the new iPhone 15 range may look like. The most significant change is said to be a titanium frame that features a rounder-edged design.

The buttons on the new iPhone may also be receiving a redesign, switching from protruding buttons to smooth, haptic feedback inputs that emulate the press of a button.

The bezels on the iPhone may also be shrinking across all four models, providing larger screen real estate, and the Dynamic Island that was exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro models is rumoured to be incorporated across the whole range of new iPhones.

Finally, there’s also a rumour that the iPhone 15 will be offered in a brand new colour: deep red.

Cameras

Year after year, Apple improves the technology in its iPhone cameras, and it seems the iPhone 15 Pro may be on the receiving end of another upgrade.

Popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will have a periscope lens that provides better optical zoom. 9to5Mac’s renders also have shown the iPhone 15 Pro might have a thicker camera bump, signalling an upgrade in camera technology.

Processing power

According to MacRumors, the A17 Bionic chip for the 2023 iPhone range could be up to 35 per cent more efficient. It’s also expected that Apple will continue to save its most advanced features for the Pro models, updating the iPhone 15 Pro with the A17 chip while the standard 15 models will use A16 chips.

Price

Image: Apple

Rumours have also been pouring in about the iPhone 15 pricing, with the latest round-up from Forbes indicating that the price of the Pro models will be increased.

It’s suggested the Pro will increase by $100 USD and the Pro Max will go up by $200 USD. It’s unclear what that will translate to in AUD. We’ll have to wait and see whether the new features on the iPhone justify that increased price.

Apple usually announces its new iPhone range in September or October, so watch this space for more updates on the new models as we get closer to their release.