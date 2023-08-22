lh-headerlogo-01

How to Make Pesto Out of Any Leafy, Green Herb

Susannah Chen
Verdant, peppery, bright green pesto is one of those things we could put on anything—heck, you could put it on a rubber shoe, and it’d probably still taste delicious. It’s usually made out of fresh basil, pine nuts, parmesan, garlic, and olive oil, but did you know you can actually make a pesto out of pretty much anything?

Use this easy pesto recipe with any leafy green thing

That’s right: You can make green pesto out of pretty much anything. All you need is a leafy herb (or a scrap, like radish leaves or carrot tops), a nut of your choice, and a salty grating cheese. This is a technique that comes in handy when basil’s not in season, and pine nuts are sold out or when you simply have too much of a green leafy thing. I can’t lay claim to the ratios—they’re a variation of a recipe I clipped from a flyer years ago—but they’ve been a saving grace whenever I need to get rid of an abundance of fresh herbs.

The basic ratio is 1:2:2:8 (1 part nuts, 2 parts oil, 2 parts grating cheese, 8 parts leaves or herbs), plus garlic, lemon, and salt and pepper to taste. Allow me to demonstrate.

Directions:

  1. First, start with a few cloves of garlic. One or two will do. Pulse it a few times until roughly chopped.
  2. Throw in 2 packed cups of fresh leaves or herbs. Some starter suggestions: basil, cilantro, kale, carrot tops, parsley, spinach, mint, arugula (or a mixture of a bunch of things).
  3. Add in 1/2 cup of oil. I usually use extra-virgin olive oil because I like the flavour, but you could experiment with any oil that has a pleasant but mild flavour, like avocado oil, flaxseed oil, or walnut oil.
  4. Add in 1/4 cup nuts of your choice: pine nuts, walnuts, pecans, almonds, pistachios, cashews… the options are endless. Toast them if you so desire.
  5. Pulse and blend in your food processor (a blender will work in a pinch) until smooth.
  6. Add in 1/2 cup of any grating cheese you’d like. In addition to Parmigiano-Reggiano, Pecorino, Asiago, Romano, Grana Padano, or Roncal would all work.
  7. Blend until the cheese is just incorporated. Add in the squeeze of half a lemon, and season with salt and pepper. Taste and ask yourself: does it need more acid? More salt? More pepper? Do I want it to be thinner? (If so, just blend in a little more oil.) Then you’re done!

Add it to whatever suits your fancy. Of course it’s great tossed with pasta, but pestos are also a fantastic flavour booster when stirred into soups, tucked under chicken skin, or baked onto fillets of fish.

