4 Feta Egg Recipes to Add to Your Weekly Rotation

ICYMI, another feta trend has taken over TikTok recently. This one doesn’t involve pasta, however. The feta cooking trend of the moment involves eggs.

If you’ve seen fetta eggs floating around of late, it’s because TikTokers have realised these two ingredients make a pretty damn delicious meal. If you’d like to check them out yourself, we’ve pulled together a few of our favourite feta egg recipes (including the original recipe that started the hype) for you to try at home.

Feta eggs recipes: How to make them at home

Crispy fried feta eggs

The first feta egg recipe that got people talking on TikTok was this video by @Graceelukus. It’s been liked over 800K times at the time of publishing. The recipe takes five minutes to prepare, and it’s recommended you enjoy it with a tortilla along with some avocado and lime (or just atop toast or with hash browns).

Directions:

Heat small nonstick skillet over medium heat. Crumble in feta around perimeter. Crack off into centre; season with black pepper and chilli flakes (no need for salt). Cover pan and cook until white is set, yolk is still runny and cheese is crispy.

Feta eggs for lunch

TikTok creator @kaylieestewart shared the below video, which literally just shows her cooking cherry tomatoes and spinach on the stovetop, then adding eggs and feta to the mixture, popping it all in an oven-safe dish and baking it together. She served the dish with toast. Delish!

Baked feta and eggs

In this recipe, @themodernnonna shares a shakshuka-like dish. Here’s how you can make it:

What you’ll need:

Eggs

Can of tomato puree

Onions

Capsicum

Parsley

Salt and pepper

Feta

Directions:

Add oil to pan, bring to medium-high heat. Add chopped onions and red capsicum, as well as salt and pepper to taste. Stir your mixture and add in tomato sauce (from canned or bottled tomatoes). Cook for five to 10 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low and gently add eggs to the mixture and cover, checking every few minutes until you’re happy with the consistency. Add in your creamy feta and parsley to taste.

Feta scrambled eggs

This is my personal favourite. TikTok creator @londonbruncher has shared a recipe for scrambled eggs elevated with a little feta and some herbs.

What you’ll need:

Chives

Parsley

Eggs

Feta

Directions: