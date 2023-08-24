Emma Sleep’s Got a 10% Off Father’s Day Sale Right Now, so Get the Siblings Together, Stat

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Friends, we don’t need to tell you how important a good night’s sleep is — and putting up with that old lump you call a mattress is doing absolutely nothing to help matters. The good news is that Emma Sleep is slashing prices by 10% for Father’s Day.

Yep, you read that clearly. From now until August 28, you can save $189 on the Emma Comfort Queen Mattress, $189 on the Diamond Hybrid Queen Mattress, $82 on the Emma Signature Bed and $257 on the Emma Sofa Bed with the code ‘EMMASW10′. You’ll also get a free Diamond Pillow with every mattress purchase — as if you needed any more convincing.

Scroll to check out Emma’s Father’s Day sale below.

READ MORE A Running List of the Best Click Frenzy Sales Happening Right Now

Image: Emma Sleep

The Emma Comfort Mattress is like sleeping on a big, fluffy cloud. It’s designed with three layers of high-quality, high-density memory foam, Airgocell technology (to help regulate temperature) and zero motion transfer technology. That means you won’t feel a thing if your partner is a restless sleeper.

You can shop the Emma Comfort Mattress from $580 (usually $769) here.

Image: Emma Sleep

The Emma Sleep’s Diamond Hybrid mattress is truly top tier. Designed with Diamond Degree patented technology, it filters out excess heat while you sleep, so hopefully, you’ll never wake up sweating again. It also has everything else you need for a good sleep, like multi-layer foam support and cushioning, as well as spring-enhanced layers to isolate motion and provide extra durability.

You can shop the Emma Diamond Hybrid Mattress from $1,450 (usually $1,639) here.

Image: Emma Sleep

Emma Sleep’s new timber bed frame is a beautiful, traditional frame crafted from eco-responsible, FSC-certified pine wood and features two additional drawers for under-the-bed storage space. It can also be completely assembled tool-free.

You can shop Emma Wooden Bed from $1,979.10, usually $2,199 here.

Image: Emma Sleep

If you’re someone who loves entertaining house guests but has minimal space, you’re going to fall in love with Emma’s new Sofa Bed. Assembling in a matter of minutes, the Sofa Bed converts from a three-seater lounge into a queen bed that’s comfortable, supportive and, as of right now, even more affordable. Win-win.

You can shop the Emma Sofa Bed for $2,313 (usually $2,570) here.

Don’t let some old, life-less pillows mess with your beauty sleep. Invest in a good one like Emma Diamond Pillow. Its ergonomic design means it caters to every sleep position while being breathable, hypoallergenic, and, of course, comfortable.

You can shop the Emma Diamond Pillow for free (usually $189) here.

Image: Emma Sleep

Winner of the “Best Duvet” award in 2022, this machine-washable, all-seasons doona will help you stay warm through chilly winter nights and keep you cool in summer thanks to its breathable 100 per cent cotton finish. And at 10 per cent off, why wouldn’t you?

You can shop the Emma All-Seasons Duvet, $215.10 (usually $239) here.

This is just a small taste of Emma’s 10% off Father’s Day sale. You can check out everything else that’s on offer here.