Score up to $550 off Dyson Vacuums Ahead of Spring Cleaning Time

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re someone who dreams of owning a Dyson to scoop up all the crumbs underfoot, then it’s your lucky day — or should we say week. Afterpay Day is almost upon us, and the legends over at Dyson have decided to start the party early by offering up to $550 off its cult-famous vacuum cleaners during a massive sale.

Yep, you read that right. You can score up to $550 off the Gen5detect Absolute, $402 off the V12 Detect Slim Complete, $300 off the Cyclone V10, $205 off the V7 Advanced Origin vacuum, $151 off the Gen5outsize Complete, and $150 off the V15 Detect Absolute. How good?!

Plus, for a limited time, if you purchase the best-selling Airwraps, Corrale Straighteners or the Supersonic, you’ll also receive a free gift with your purchase.

It just keeps getting better. Keep reading for all of the Dyson Afterpay Day sales you need to know about.

READ MORE Everything You Need to Know About Afterpay Day 2023

The Best Dyson Stick Vacuum Deals

Gen5detect Absolute, $999 (usually $1,549 — save $550)

V12 Detect Slim Complete, $997 (usually $1,399 — save $402)

Cyclone V10, $799 (usually $1,099 — save $300)

Cinetic Big Ball Absolute vacuum, $1,049 (usually $797 — save $252)

Cinetic Big Ball Multi Floor Extra vacuum, $499 (usually $749 — save $250)

V7 Advanced Origin vacuum, $394 (usually $599 — save $205)

Omni-glide, $594 (usually $749 — save $155)

Gen5outsize Complete, $1,548 (usually $1,699 — save $151)

V15 Detect Absolute, $1,299 (usually $1,449 — save $150)

Shop the Dyson vacuum sale here:

The Best Dyson Hair Styling Deals

Airwrap Multi-Styler, $899

Corrale Straightener, $699

Supersonic Hair Dryer, $649

Shop the Dyson hair tool sale here:

What is Afterpay Day?

Afterpay Day is one of the biggest online shopping events of the year, so it generates a lot of excitement when it rolls around twice a year. The most recent one happened back in March 2023 and was loaded with savings from all your favourite brands and retailers. Some sales were offering up to 70% off both online and in-store across the country, so here’s hoping it does the same again later this week.

When is Afterpay Day 2023?

Afterpay Day 2023 is currently slated to kick off Thursday, August 17 and will run until Sunday, August 20.

You can shop all the best Dyson Afterpay Day sales here.