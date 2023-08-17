A Running List of the Best Afterpay Day Sales

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It’s official, the Afterpay Day 2023 sales are here! The major online shopping event kicked off this morning (Thursday, August 17) and will run until Sunday, August 20. That means you can snag a bargain on a colossal range of fashion, tech, homewares and more during the four-day shopping extravaganza.

There’s never any shortage of amazing Afterpay Day deals to take advantage of, so let’s dive right into our comprehensive list of the best bargains, shall we?

What is Afterpay Day?

Afterpay Day is one of Australia’s biggest online shopping events. The most recent sale happened back in March of this year and was a huge hit. The four-day shopping event saw Aussies save up to 70% on top brands both online and in-store. This year is no different.

When is Afterpay Day 2023?

Afterpay Day 2023 starts today, August 17 and will run until Sunday, August 20 — meaning shoppers will have four full days to shop the best deals and sales from around Australia.

The Best Afterpay Day Sales

The best Afterpay Day fashion sales

The best Afterpay Day beauty sales

The best Afterpay Day homeware sales

Dyson — Save up to $500 off or receive a complimentary gift with select purchases

— Save up to $500 off or receive a complimentary gift with select purchases Hommey — 20 per cent off all throw blankets and slides

— 20 per cent off all throw blankets and slides I Love Linen : 25% off all linen bedding + get a free set of French Linen pillowcases (value up to $79.90) free when you spend over $200

: 25% off all linen bedding + get a free set of French Linen pillowcases (value up to $79.90) free when you spend over $200 Ecosa — Up to 35 per cent off sitewide

— Up to 35 per cent off sitewide Kip&Co — 40 per cent off almost everything

— 40 per cent off almost everything No 22 — 20 per cent off site-wide using the code ‘AFTERPAYDAY20’

— 20 per cent off site-wide using the code ‘AFTERPAYDAY20’ House — Everything up to 75 per cent off + an extra 20 per cent off sitewide

— Everything up to 75 per cent off + an extra 20 per cent off sitewide Amart Furniture — Minimum 15 per cent off everything when you checkout with Afterpay

— Minimum 15 per cent off everything when you checkout with Afterpay Sheridan — Save 40 per cent when you spend $50 or more

— Save 40 per cent when you spend $50 or more Petbarn — Up to 30 per cent off selected pet products

— Up to 30 per cent off selected pet products Antler — Save 30 per cent when you spend $249 PLUS a free Clifton Mini

— Save 30 per cent when you spend $249 PLUS a free Clifton Mini Linen House — Spend $200 and save 20 per cent

The best Afterpay Day wellness sales

Lovehoney — Up to 50% off select items

— Up to 50% off select items Wild Secrets — Up to 70% off on select products

— Up to 70% off on select products Naked Harvest — 25 per cent off selected products using the code ‘AFTERPAY’

— 25 per cent off selected products using the code ‘AFTERPAY’ JSHealth — 20 per cent off using the code ‘AFTERPAYDAY’

— 20 per cent off using the code ‘AFTERPAYDAY’ RedBalloon — Save up to 15 per cent off selected experiences

— Save up to 15 per cent off selected experiences Adrenaline — Save up to 20 per cent off selected adventures

The best Afterpay Day tech sales

eBay — Save 15 per cent off select items when you use the code ‘APAYDAY4’

— Save 15 per cent off select items when you use the code ‘APAYDAY4’ The Good Guys — Spend $360+ online, receive $60 store cash $20; spend between $240 to $359 and receive $40 store cash

— Spend $360+ online, receive $60 store cash $20; spend between $240 to $359 and receive $40 store cash Mwave — Up to 40% off with code AFTERPAY2340

— Up to 40% off with code AFTERPAY2340 Bing Lee — 10% off all TVs, 10% off Dyson 360 Vis Nav Robot and 10% off Philps Air fryers

