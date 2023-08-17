A Running List of the Best Afterpay Day Sales

It’s official, the Afterpay Day 2023 sales are here! The major online shopping event kicked off this morning (Thursday, August 17) and will run until Sunday, August 20. That means you can snag a bargain on a colossal range of fashion, tech, homewares and more during the four-day shopping extravaganza.
There’s never any shortage of amazing Afterpay Day deals to take advantage of, so let’s dive right into our comprehensive list of the best bargains, shall we?
What is Afterpay Day?
Afterpay Day is one of Australia’s biggest online shopping events. The most recent sale happened back in March of this year and was a huge hit. The four-day shopping event saw Aussies save up to 70% on top brands both online and in-store. This year is no different.
When is Afterpay Day 2023?
Afterpay Day 2023 starts today, August 17 and will run until Sunday, August 20 — meaning shoppers will have four full days to shop the best deals and sales from around Australia.
The Best Afterpay Day Sales
The best Afterpay Day fashion sales
- Chouchou Intimates — 20 per cent off *min spend $100 use the code ‘20%OFF’ at checkout
- THE ICONIC — Up to 40 per cent off on select products
- PUMA — 40 per cent off the lowest marked price using the code ‘AFTERPAY40’
- BodyBlendz — 20% off sitewide
- Modibodi — 20 per cent off sitewide sale
- Nine West — 20 per cent off select items
- Forever New — Up to 50 per cent off select pieces
- Kathmandu — 30 per cent off when using Afterpay
- Ugg Express — 15 per cent off sitewide using the code AFTERPAYDAY15%
- ASOS — Up to 70 per cent off, plus an additional 15 per cent off with code Afterpayday
- Aje — Up to 20 per cent off select items
- Sheike — Up to 30 per cent off full-priced items
- Showpo — 20 per cent off everything with code AFTERPAY20
- General Pants — 30 per cent off everything
- Foot Locker — Up to 70 per cent off select items
- Glue Store — Up to 50 per cent off select items
- City Beach — Buy one, get one 50 per cent off
- Rebel Sport — Up to 50 per cent off select pieces
- The Fable — 30 per cent off storewide
- By Billie — 25 per cent off storewide
- Wittner — 20 per cent off storewide
- Hype DC — Up to 30 per cent off new season styles from Nike, New Balance, Adidas and more
- Vans — Up to 25 per cent off
- Kirstin Ash — 20 per cent off sitewide
- HOKA — 30 per cent off select running shoes
- P.E Nation — 30 per cent off select styles using the code ‘AFTERPAYDAY30’
The best Afterpay Day beauty sales
- Sephora Australia — 20 per cent off with a minimum spend of $120 (some brands excluded)
- Adore Beauty — Up to 40 per cent off select products
- It Cosmetics — Up to 25 per cent off sitewide
- Go-To Skincare — a free The Repair Shop mask (RRP $50) with all orders over $59 using the code ‘AFTERYAY’
- Bangn Body — 20 per cent off when purchasing 2 or more products
- Biotyspa — $15 off your order with code AFTERPAY15 when spend is over $100
- Straand — 15 per cent off sitewide using the code ‘AFTERPAYSALE’
- tbh Skincare — 15 per cent off (including bundles) using the code ‘AFTERPAYDAY’
- Naked Sundays — 15 per cent off select products using the code ‘AFTERPAY15’
- Boost Lab — 15 per cent off (including bundles) using the code ‘AFTERPAYDAY’
- Bondi Sands — 30 per cent off sitewide
- Swisse — 40 per cent off almost everything
- Bioderma — 20 per cent off select products
- Kiehl’s — Buy two, get one free. Add three formulas to your cart and receive the lowest-priced free
- Sand and Sky — 25 per cent off all full-sized products. Get an additional 10 per cent off on kits with code AFTERPAY10
- Oz Hair & Beauty — Up to 30 per cent off selected brands
- Who is Elijah — 20 per cent off collective, trio sets and 100mls
- Hismile — Up to 50 per cent off storewide
- Foreo — Up to 40 per cent off at THE ICONIC
- LAMAV — 20 per cent off sitewide
- Mermade Hair — 25 per cent off sitewide
- The Beauty Chef — Up to 30 per cent off storewide
- Coco & Eve — Up to 50 per cent off select products
- ghd — Up to 25 per cent off select products
The best Afterpay Day homeware sales
- Dyson — Save up to $500 off or receive a complimentary gift with select purchases
- Hommey — 20 per cent off all throw blankets and slides
- I Love Linen: 25% off all linen bedding + get a free set of French Linen pillowcases (value up to $79.90) free when you spend over $200
- Ecosa — Up to 35 per cent off sitewide
- Kip&Co — 40 per cent off almost everything
- No 22 — 20 per cent off site-wide using the code ‘AFTERPAYDAY20’
- House — Everything up to 75 per cent off + an extra 20 per cent off sitewide
- Amart Furniture — Minimum 15 per cent off everything when you checkout with Afterpay
- Sheridan — Save 40 per cent when you spend $50 or more
- Petbarn — Up to 30 per cent off selected pet products
- Antler — Save 30 per cent when you spend $249 PLUS a free Clifton Mini
- Linen House — Spend $200 and save 20 per cent
The best Afterpay Day wellness sales
- Lovehoney — Up to 50% off select items
- Wild Secrets — Up to 70% off on select products
- Naked Harvest — 25 per cent off selected products using the code ‘AFTERPAY’
- JSHealth — 20 per cent off using the code ‘AFTERPAYDAY’
- RedBalloon — Save up to 15 per cent off selected experiences
- Adrenaline — Save up to 20 per cent off selected adventures
The best Afterpay Day tech sales
- eBay — Save 15 per cent off select items when you use the code ‘APAYDAY4’
- The Good Guys — Spend $360+ online, receive $60 store cash $20; spend between $240 to $359 and receive $40 store cash
- Mwave — Up to 40% off with code AFTERPAY2340
- Bing Lee — 10% off all TVs, 10% off Dyson 360 Vis Nav Robot and 10% off Philps Air fryers
This post has been updated since its original publication.
