Where to Watch ‘Record of Ragnarök’ (and What You Should Know)

The clash of the immortals and mortals continues as Record of Ragnarök Season 2, part 2 returned to Netflix on July 12. In the popular anime, gods from different cultures gathered to decide the fate of humanity—but people have a say in the matter, leading to immortals duking it out with humans in a tournament.

What is Record of Ragnarök about?

In Record of Ragnarök, gods convene on a council to debate humanity’s worth every few millennia. And currently, the gods are fed up with us: They believe humans have done more harm than good, and they don’t see the species as redeemable. But instead of wiping us out, the gods are persuaded by Valkyries to test humans in combat. The Valkyries choose 13 human warriors and aid them in their battle with a god to level the playing field.

Record of Ragnarok II | Official Trailer #3 | Netflix

What is Record of Ragnarök based on?

Record of Ragnarök originated in 2017 as a manga written by Shinya Umemura and Takumi Fukui, and illustrated by Ajichika. Currently there are 18 volumes, and the series is still ongoing. The series is classified as a combat shonen, and the entirety of the show is based around the tournament, with most of the background story getting ironed out between fights, and character origins unfolding during mid-fight flashbacks.

Who are the gods in Record of Ragnarök?

There are different tiers of gods in Record of Ragnarök. So far, we’ve seen familiar members of the pantheon like Loki, Thor, Poseidon, Aries, Aphrodite, and Buddha, and demigods like Hercules, but there are main gods—known as the “Supreme Gods”—who are more powerful than regular ones. Supreme Gods include Shiva, Zeus, Odin, and Hades.

Who are the Valkyries in Record of Ragnarök?

The Valkyries are Norse demigoddesses that give humans a fighting chance against the gods by transforming themselves into the preferred weapon of their human champion. The head Valkyrie, Brunhilde, chooses humans who will fight on behalf of humanity. The other Valkyries are Hrist, Thrud, Randgriz, Geirölul, Reginleif, Göndul, Alvitr, Hlökk, and Göll.

Where can I watch Record of Ragnarök Season 2, Part 2?

Gods fighting humans in a tournament with humanity’s fate on the line sounds like something to be ordered on pay-per-view, but you can stream Record of Ragnarök season 2, part 2 on Netflix.