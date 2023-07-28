New On Netflix: What Are We Watching in August?

Another month has passed, and we’re now approaching the end of winter (thankfully). If you want some streaming inspo for the final stages of the cosy months, here is what you can expect from Netflix Australia in August.
Some highlights on the streaming service this month include the return of absolutely charming series Heartstopper for Season 2 and less charming reality show The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. Gal Gadot is also said to light up the screen in Heart of Stone, which Netflix is calling a “must-see action feature” and blockbuster film Gladiator is coming to the streaming service too, if you feel like watching an old classic.
Oh, and if you want a bit of horror in your month, our girl M3GAN is coming to your TV this month too.
Let’s find out what else is streaming on Netflix Australia in August.
What’s new on Netflix Australia in August?
August 1
- Untold: Volume 3
August 2
- Soulcatcher
- Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food
- Mark Cavendish: Never Enough
- Spider-Man 2
- Fisk: Season 1
August 3
- The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 2
- Heartstopper: Season 2
- Head to Head
- Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
- The Last Hours of Mario Biondo
August 4
- Fatal Seduction: Volume 2
- The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge
August 7
- Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 8
August 8
- Zombieverse
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2
August 9
- Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop
August 10
- Painkiller
- Marry My Dead Body
- Mech Cadets
August 11
- Heart of Stone
- Down for Love
August 12
- M3GAN
August 13
- Behind Your Touch
August 15
- Jared Freid: 37 and Single
- Suicide Squad
August 16
- At Home With The Furys
- The Chosen One
- DEPP V HEARD
- Nanny McPhee
- Gladiator
August 17
- The Upshaws: Part 4
- My Dad the Bounty Hunter: Season 2
August 18
- Mask Girl
- Love, Sex and 30 Candles
- 10 Days of a Bad Man
- The Monkey King
August 22
- LIGHTHOUSE
August 23
- The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2, Netflix Episodes 1-8 (23/08/2023) and Episodes 9-10 (30/08/2023)
- Squared Love Everlasting
August 24
- Destined with You
- Ragnarok: Season 3
- Who is Erin Carter?
- Baki Hanma: Season 2 Part 2
August 25
- Killer Book Club
- You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah
August 30
- Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins
- Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
August 31
- One Piece
- Choose Love
- Karate Sheep: Season 2
Coming soon on Netflix
- Guns & Gulaabs
- Risqué Business: Taiwan
Start streaming new titles on Netflix.
As you can see, there are plenty of things to watch. Just don’t forget that Netflix’s new password-sharing crackdown has begun, so you’ll need to sort out your account access if you’ve been splitting with others.
If you’re still catching up, here’s our full list of what’s streaming from July.
This article on what’s new to Netflix this month has been updated since its original publish date.
