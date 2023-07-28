New On Netflix: What Are We Watching in August?

Another month has passed, and we’re now approaching the end of winter (thankfully). If you want some streaming inspo for the final stages of the cosy months, here is what you can expect from Netflix Australia in August.

Some highlights on the streaming service this month include the return of absolutely charming series Heartstopper for Season 2 and less charming reality show The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. Gal Gadot is also said to light up the screen in Heart of Stone, which Netflix is calling a “must-see action feature” and blockbuster film Gladiator is coming to the streaming service too, if you feel like watching an old classic.

Oh, and if you want a bit of horror in your month, our girl M3GAN is coming to your TV this month too.

Let’s find out what else is streaming on Netflix Australia in August.

What’s new on Netflix Australia in August?

August 1

Untold: Volume 3

August 2

Soulcatcher

Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food

Mark Cavendish: Never Enough

Spider-Man 2

Fisk: Season 1

August 3

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 2

Heartstopper: Season 2

Head to Head

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

The Last Hours of Mario Biondo

August 4

Fatal Seduction: Volume 2

The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge

August 7

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 8

August 8

Zombieverse

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2

August 9

Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop

August 10

Painkiller

Marry My Dead Body

Mech Cadets

August 11

Heart of Stone

Down for Love

August 12

M3GAN

August 13

Behind Your Touch

August 15

Jared Freid: 37 and Single

Suicide Squad

August 16

At Home With The Furys

The Chosen One

DEPP V HEARD

Nanny McPhee

Gladiator

August 17

The Upshaws: Part 4

My Dad the Bounty Hunter: Season 2

August 18

Mask Girl

Love, Sex and 30 Candles

10 Days of a Bad Man

The Monkey King

August 22

LIGHTHOUSE

August 23

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2, Netflix Episodes 1-8 (23/08/2023) and Episodes 9-10 (30/08/2023)

Squared Love Everlasting

August 24

Destined with You

Ragnarok: Season 3

Who is Erin Carter?

Baki Hanma: Season 2 Part 2

August 25

Killer Book Club

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

August 30

Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

August 31

One Piece

Choose Love

Karate Sheep: Season 2

As you can see, there are plenty of things to watch. Just don’t forget that Netflix’s new password-sharing crackdown has begun, so you’ll need to sort out your account access if you’ve been splitting with others.

