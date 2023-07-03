Everything Worth Watching on Aussie Streaming Services This Month

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re wondering what to watch these days, you’re not alone. We have so many streaming services, each with so many promising content offerings; where does one begin?

We’re here to help by breaking down all the best things you can watch on each Aussie streaming service throughout the month.

The best TV shows and movies to watch this month

What to watch on Netflix this month

They Cloned Tyrone (July 21)

Netflix’s original sci-fi mystery film They Cloned Tyrone stars John Boyega (Star Wars), Teyonah Parris (WandaVision) and Jamie Foxx. The trio star as an unlikely group who uncovers a mysterious government conspiracy.

The Witcher – Season 3, Volume 2 (July 27)

Prepare to toss some coins because Henry Cavill’s last appearance as Geralt of Rivia is nigh. The Witcher’s third season will adapt the events of The Time of Contempt, with Geralt continuing to protect his ward, Ciri, and help her unravel her mysterious powers.

The second half of Season 3 will drop only four weeks after the first, so set your reminders to see how things finish up.

For everything else coming to Netflix this month, check out our full list.

What else should you watch on Netflix?

Netflix is a massive content hub with hundreds of sub-genres and niches. We’ve collected our top picks in each category for you below.

Start streaming on Netflix.

What to watch on Stan this month

Twisted Metal – Season 1 (June 27)

Video game adaptations have been a hit this year with the likes of the Super Mario Bros Movie and The Last of Us, but how will a Twisted Metal adaptation shape up?

The series is a post-apocalyptic comedy action series starring Anthony Mackie as a delivery driver who transports a mysterious package across the wasteland of the USA and comes across strange and interesting friends and foes along the way.

Heels – Season 2 (June 28)

The wrestling drama Heels returns in July and will pick up in the fallout between brothers Jack (Stephan Amell) and Ace (Alexander Ludwig) Spade after the DWL’s big show at the State Fair. The new season forces their family wrestling business into the modern era as they explore a possible business deal with a new streaming service.

What else is on Stan?

If none of these takes your fancy, we’ve curated a list of some of the best content, tips and tricks on Stan:

Start streaming on Stan.

What to watch on Disney+ this month

The Bear – Season 2 (July 19)

The new season of The Bear suffered a bit of a delay in Australia, but we’ll finally be able to see it this month on July 19. The new season picks up with Carmy and Sydney working to open their new restaurant- forcing their staff to come together in new and unexpected ways.

Secret Invasion (new episodes weekly)

Marvel’s new major series in the MCU is Secret Invasion, a major crossover storyline from the comics that sees Nick Fury race to uncover an invasion by the shapeshifting alien Skrulls. Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman make their MCU debuts in the series, and Ben Mendelsohn and Cobie Smulders also reprise their roles.

What else is worth watching on Disney+?

Disney+ is known for its many content hubs, which encapsulate the worlds of Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more, but what should you watch out of all of that? We’ve broken it down for you.

Start streaming on Disney+.

What to watch on Binge this month

Don’t Worry Darling (July 4)

If you missed the notorious media storm that was Don’t Worry Darling’s theatrical release, you can now enjoy it from the comfort of your couch. The Olivia Wilde-directed feature stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles as a couple living in an idyllic community, where the husbands leave to work on a top-secret project, and the wives enjoy their lives in paradise. But it’s not all that it seems.

Harley Quinn – Season 4 (July 27)

The delightfully raunchy animated comedy series Harley Quinn returns for a fourth season on Binge this month. The new season will continue to follow the adventures of Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy as they rampage around Gotham and climb to the top of the criminal hierarchy.

And Just Like That… – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)

The Sex and the City successor And Just Like That returns for a second season this month, following the women as they experience all the friendship hurdles and life changes in their ’50s. Rumour has it that Kim Cattrall will be returning as Samantha this season, so keep an eye out for that.

What else is streaming on Binge?

Binge is home to plenty of great content, including the majority of HBO’s massive back catalogue. Here are some guides to all the great titles Binge has to offer:

Start streaming on Binge.

What’s on Prime Video this month?

The Summer I Turned Pretty – Season 2 (July 14)

If you need some YA drama in your life then look no further than The Summer I Turned Pretty. Season 2 continues to adapt the novels of Jenny Han, with Belly dealing with the return of Susannah’s cancer and her tumultuous love triangle between Conrad and Jeremiah.

Good Omens – Season 2 (July 28)

The unlikely Angel/Demon duo of Aziraphale and Crowley return in Good Omens season 2, an adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s beloved story. In Season 2, the frenemies are living amongst the humans in Soho until a new archangel shows up to cause chaos.

What else is worth watching on Prime Video?

Prime Video Australia’s offerings can be quite different to the content in other countries, so we’ve picked some of our favourites you can watch locally below.

Start streaming on Prime Video.

What to watch on Paramount+ this month

Special Ops: Lioness – Season 1 (July 23)

From the creator of Yellowstone, Special Ops: Lioness stars Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldana and Morgan Freeman in a thrilling crime drama. The story follows the Lioness Engagement Team – a top-notch group dedicated to taking down a terrorist organisation from the inside.

What else is on Paramount+?

Paramount+ is our newest streaming service in Australia, but it’s quickly bulking up its content offering. We’ve started a guide to streaming on Paramount+ for you below.

Start streaming on Paramount+.

Apple TV+ this month

The Afterparty – Season 2 (July 12)

After solving a murder at their high school reunion, Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) returns to help Aniq and Chloe solve a new murder, this time at a wedding. The Afterparty Season 2 will continue its trademark hook of showing each character’s perspective of the crime through a different genre lens.

Foundation – Season 2 (July 14)

Season 2 of the expansive sci-fi series Foundation continues to adapt the stories of the Isaac Asimov novels. In the new season, things pick up more than a century after the events of the first, where the Foundation and the Empire are on a collision course for war.

What else is streaming on Apple TV+?

If you’re unaware of Apple TV+’s growing library of content, we’ve put together some suggestions for you below:

Start streaming on Apple TV+.

Sports streaming

Gone are the days when you needed an expensive cable subscription for sports. Many of our streaming services have branched out into the world of sports, including Kayo, Stan Sport, Optus Sport and free-to-air channels like Seven and Nine.

Check out our guide to find out all about the upcoming sports on streaming services.

When you’re done here, you can check out the full list of every single title streaming on Netflix, Stan, Prime Video, Binge, Disney+, Apple TV+ and Paramount+.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.