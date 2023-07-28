This Clever, Portable Record Player Is $90 Right Now

The RokBlok 2.0 is a wireless portable record player that you can use almost anywhere, and it’s on sale for $89.99. This novel little record player made its debut on Shark Tank and makes a great gift for music lovers: It’s compact, portable, and can play 33 ⅓ and 45 RPM records, including EPs, LPs, and singles. It also has a built-in speaker, so all you need is a full battery and some music to play.

Introducing RokBlok

The RokBlok has vinyl-safe rubber wheels and a diamond-tipped cartridge. It looks a lot different from a regular turntable, but some of the base operations are similar.

The RokBlok 2.0 may not play with the same immaculate sound as a high-quality turntable with a $300 cartridge, but it’s not meant to—seasoned vinyl collectors and people brand-new to the hobby will get a kick out of the novelty. If someone wants to listen to records somewhere they don’t want to bring their whole record player, now they can.

Fully charged, the RokBlok 2.0 can play music for up to four hours. One reviewer from TechCrunch puts it simply: “It’s cute as a button, clever as hell, and utterly absurd.” If you’re looking for a fun gift a music lover can actually use, the RokBlok 2.0 Wireless Portable Record Player is on sale for $89.99 right now, though prices can change at any time.