June 30 2023 has been and gone, and that means it’s time for us all to get moving on our tax return process for the last financial year. While everyone is going to be at a different place in their preparation for the whole tax time journey, we are still relatively early in the new financial year, meaning you don’t need to panic just yet.

In fact, the ATO put out a statement earlier this year warning Aussies that they shouldn’t rush when filing their tax returns. Slow and steady, right?

In essence, the ATO has shared that you can certainly submit your tax return as early as you like – even on July 1 if you’re eager – but there are certain documents you need to wait for if you want the return to be accurate. Here’s a quick look at the whole statement and what you should keep in mind.

Why you shouldn’t submit your tax return early

In a nutshell, Assistant Commissioner Tim Loh shared a statement warning Aussies that you need to ensure you have all the necessary details on hand, and properly documented, before you should consider sending off your tax return. And the truth of the matter is that sometimes, statements from your health insurer or bank or whatever it may be can take a little longer than you might assume.

Loh’s statement read:

“You can lodge on 1 July, but you are punting with your tax return by risking delays to any refund you are owed. If you forget to include everything, you may end up answering questions from the tax office. “We pre-fill some of the information in your tax return to help you to get it right the first time. We pre-fill information such as your wages, health insurance and interest from banks, this process is usually finalised by late July. “Thanks to pre-fill, waiting a few extra weeks can make lodging your tax return online quicker and easier.”

In this same update, the ATO shared that people who submit their tax returns early in July are “twice as likely to have their returns adjusted by the ATO”.

“Last July, over 140,000 taxpayers had their 2020–21 tax return amended before the ATO issued their tax assessments,” the ATO’s update shared.

If you want to check whether your pre-filled details are up to date, or ‘tax ready’ for 2023, you can take a peek in the ATO app or through your myGov account.

Then there’s also the risk of forgetting details because you’re in a hurry. Don’t create stress for yourself later because you didn’t double check you had everything properly prepped before submitting.

In the case of a mistake, however, you can request an amendment – read more on that here.

The deadline for tax returns on October 31 2023, so take a breath and make sure you’re getting it right the first time.