Scramble Your Eggs in a Spoonful of Thai Curry Paste

There’s nothing wrong with plain old scrambled eggs, but nine times out of ten, I want a little more flavour. Eight of those times that flavour involves spice. A drizzle of hot sauce, chopped up jalapeños, or a dusting of cayenne may be in your repertoire already, but for a nuanced spice boasting complex flavours, try scrambling your eggs in Thai curry paste.

There are many types of Thai curry paste, or chilli paste, almost to the point that labelling them all “curry” can be a little misleading. Some are primarily made with dried chillis, and others fresh. Some are mild and floral while others are fiery, verdant, and earthy. One thing they all have in common is that every single one of them pairs perfectly with eggs.

You can pound your own chilli paste, or buy it packaged in cans or jars at most big box grocery stores, and all Asian grocery stores. My family’s go-to brand is Maesri, and a little goes a long way. The paste in one can makes enough for several servings when prepared as directed. Since we’re just flavoring our scramble, you’ll only need about a teaspoon or two for two or three eggs.

Photo: Allie Chanthorn Reinmann

Coat a frying pan with a small amount of cooking oil, about a teaspoon. On medium-low heat, add a couple teaspoons of curry paste to the pan and stir it around, breaking the paste up and frying it lightly in the oil for about a minute. This will warm up the oils and aromatics in the paste and loosen it up. Slowly add the raw scrambled eggs to the pan, while smashing and stirring the clumps of curry in the pan to disperse the paste and flavour among the egg curds. Once all of the eggs are added, stir and scramble until you’re satisfied with the level of doneness.

I used green curry paste, which doesn’t look particularly attractive, but tastes phenomenal. Even a small amount of paste brings noticeable heat to the dish. This paste includes fresh chillis, garlic, ginger, shallots, lemongrass, basil, makrut lime, and a collection of spices which made my scramble taste herbal, spicy, and slightly floral while still savoury. Enjoy your Thai scramble with a heavily buttered piece of toast.