Stock up on Your Winter Vitamins Thanks To Healthylife’s up to 50% Off Sale

Bree Grant

Published 3 hours ago: July 6, 2023 at 10:12 am -
Image: iStock
At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Friends, if you typically have a fully stocked vitamin and supplement shelf but you’re running a little low, we’ve got some good news for you. Aussie retailer Healthylife is having a huge EOFY sale, slashing up to 50 per cent off a range of wellness supplements.

Yep, you read that right. Vitamins that would usually cost you the big bucks are being slashed by almost 50 per cent, we’re talking big-name brands like Life Botanics, Haircare Bear, Vital, Nutralife, Healthy Care, Ethical Nutrients, Inner Health Plus and more. This means you can score discounts across everything from immune boosters and gut health to vitamins A through Z during the sale.

All that’s left for you to do is rummage through your cupboards, work out what needs restocking and shop til you drop.

Image: Life Botanics

Image: Ethical Nutrients

Image: Gutbiome

Image: Nutralife

Image: Healthy Care

Image: GO healthy

Of course, this is just a small selection of what’s on offer during Healthylife’s big sale. You can check out the full range here.

Bree Grant

Bree (aka @_breegrant) has been playing with beauty products since she was tall enough to reach her mothers makeup bag. She lives for testing out products before they hit shelves and has been known to put her body on the line for a sex toy review or two. (Someones gotta do it?!) When she’s not busy being the E-Commerce Editor at PEDESTRIAN.TV, and the Australian versions of VICE, Refinery29, Business Insider, Gizmodo, Lifehacker and Kotaku, she’s usually at the beach attempting to live out her Blue Crush dreams, shell necklace included.

