Four Minute Books Is $40 Right Now

Book summary platforms give condensed versions of popular books, and Four Minute Books has a wide range of bestsellers with summaries that can all be finished in—you guessed it—four minutes or fewer, and it’s on sale right now for $39.99.

This lifetime subscription comes with summaries of more than 800 books and 600 audiobooks. Each summary gives you the main points of the text, plus three lessons you can take from it. Titles include recent bestsellers in a variety of genres, including personal finance, productivity, creativity, health and wellness, and mindfulness. The library is always growing, but right now you can find titles like Atomic Habits by James Clear, Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki, and Outliers by Malcolm Gladwell.

Four Minute Books Lifetime Subscription Trailer

Of course, a book summary can’t replace the actual experience of reading a good book, but sometimes you may just want to speed through the high points of a book you don’t intend to fully read. Four Minute Books summaries are short and direct, and you can get a lifetime subscription for $39.99 right now, though prices can change at any time.