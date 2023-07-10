5 Ways to Make an Air Mattress Feel Like the Real Thing

Air mattresses have improved significantly over the years, evolving from what were essentially large pool floats, to self-inflating bed-height models covered in soft fabric.

While nothing is going to be as comfortable as an actual mattress on a bed frame, it is possible to elevate your (or your guests’) air mattress experience. Here are five ways to help make an air mattress feel more like a real bed.

How to make an air mattress more comfortable

Whether you’re glamping or fixing up a guest room, here are five ways to make an air mattress feel more like the real deal:

Make the bed (with sheets)

As tempting as it may be to simply toss a blanket and throw pillow on the mattress and call it a night, making it up as you would a traditional bed — with a fitted sheet, flat sheet, blanket(s), and a real pillow in a pillowcase — makes a huge difference.

Not only will it feel more like climbing into a real bed, but it will also help mitigate any fluctuations in temperature. Because the mattress is literally full of air, that air will get warmer in hot weather, and cooler in cold weather, according to Sleep Advisor. Putting sheets on the mattress can make you more comfortable as the air inside heats up or cools down overnight.

Add a mattress topper

Whether it’s an air mattress, a futon, or sleeper sofa, adding a mattress topper (before putting the sheets on) can help a lot. It doesn’t need to be anything fancy or pricey: There are plenty of decent mattress toppers available for less than $30. In addition to making the surface softer, it can make you forget that you’re sleeping on a vinyl mattress.

Put it on a soft surface

Because most air mattresses have vinyl bottoms, when they’re placed on hardwood, laminate, tile, or other types of hard flooring, they can slide around while you sleep, resulting in their signature squeaking sound.

To prevent this from happening, put the air mattress on a carpeted surface, if possible. If that’s not an option, put a throw rug, yoga mat, or even a large blanket or towel underneath the mattress before making the bed.

Use a wall as a headboard

Waking up on a mattress floating in the middle of a room can also make it feel like you’re sleeping on a pool float or raft. If you (or your guest) typically sleeps in a bed with a headboard and/or one that’s pushed up against a wall, it may help to replicate that feeling with an air mattress. If there’s not enough available wall space, try putting the air mattress against a couch.

Make a mini bedroom

Depending on how long someone will be sleeping on an air mattress — and how much effort you’re willing to put in — surrounding it with a few simple pieces can make the setup feel more like a real bedroom. Again, it doesn’t have to be anything fancy or complicated, and you can stick with pieces you already have at home.

For example, a stool, simple kitchen chair (with a flat, non-upholstered seat), or even a box or container (you can throw a tablecloth or sheet on top if it looks weird) can be used as a nightstand.

Along the same lines, if the mattress isn’t near an electrical outlet, add an extension cord or power strip so that the person sleeping there can plug in their phone and any other devices. Plus, you can use one of the outlets for some type of lamp. It doesn’t have to be an actual lamp designed to go on a bedside table — just something the person can conveniently turn on and off without getting up.

Other options include: