‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Level Up Your Life

Score up to $400 off Dyson Stick Vacuums Ahead of Spring Cleaning Time

1
Isabella Noyes

Isabella Noyes

Published 4 hours ago: July 13, 2023 at 12:30 pm -
Filed to:cleaning
dealsdysonvacuum
Score up to $400 off Dyson Stick Vacuums Ahead of Spring Cleaning Time
Image: Dyson
At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve still got some cash to spend following the madness that was Amazon Prime Day, then why not take advantage of the Dyson Week Sale that’s just kicked off?

Among the stick vacuum deals on offer, the best include $400 off the V8 Absolute and $200 off the ultra-powerful V11. But if these deals don’t tickle your fancy, you can also save $200 on the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Fan Heater, which is excellent timing considering we’re in the middle of winter and flu season.

There’s even a bunch of complimentary gifts for selected hair styling tools, from travel pouches to stands and barrel brushes.

The Best Dyson Stick Vacuum Deals

Dyson V11 stick vacuum sale
Image: Dyson

The Best Dyson Hair Styling Deals

Dyson air wrap sale
Image: Dyson

Feel free to explore the rest of Dyson’s vacuum and hair styling tool sale here.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Isabella Noyes

Isabella Noyes

Isabella Noyes is an E-Commerce Writer at Pedestrian Group, working across PEDESTRIAN.TV, VICE Australia, Refinery29 Australia, Business Insider Australia, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and Kotaku Australia.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • Dyson are overpriced junk, from short runtime, dust container latches that break after a year, and a whole raft of other complaints, you are just paying for a name, not quality. Try the Airram from Bissell, much better, much cheaper.

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.