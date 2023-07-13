Score up to $400 off Dyson Stick Vacuums Ahead of Spring Cleaning Time

If you’ve still got some cash to spend following the madness that was Amazon Prime Day, then why not take advantage of the Dyson Week Sale that’s just kicked off?

Among the stick vacuum deals on offer, the best include $400 off the V8 Absolute and $200 off the ultra-powerful V11. But if these deals don’t tickle your fancy, you can also save $200 on the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Fan Heater, which is excellent timing considering we’re in the middle of winter and flu season.

There’s even a bunch of complimentary gifts for selected hair styling tools, from travel pouches to stands and barrel brushes.

The Best Dyson Stick Vacuum Deals

The Best Dyson Hair Styling Deals

Feel free to explore the rest of Dyson’s vacuum and hair styling tool sale here.