Get a Taste of the Best Kitchen Deals From Amazon’s Prime Day Sale

Bree Grant

Published 1 hour ago: July 11, 2023 at 5:10 pm -
Filed to:affiliate partnership
amazon primeamazon prime dayamazon prime day 2023prime dayprime day australia
Image: Philips/De'Longhi
If your kitchen is looking a little worse for wear and you’re in desperate need of new appliances, we’ve got some good news for you. The Amazon Prime Day 2023 kitchen sales are here, and they’re good, real good. 

Kicking off early this morning on July 11 and running until 11:59pm on Wednesday, 12 July, Prime Day is a massive online shopping event that’s absolutely brimming with bargains. Just make sure you’re a Prime member, or signed up for your 30-day free trial, so you can unlock all the big savings the next few hours will yield. 

If you love cooking up a storm in the kitchen then it might be worth pulling together your wish list now. Amazon Australia is slashing prices on big name brands like Instant Pot, Philips, Breville, Sunbeam and more.

To give you a head start, we’ve gone ahead and rounded up some of the best Amazon Prime Day kitchen sales so far.

The Best Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Deals

The best fryers and multi-cooker deals

Amazon Prime Day 2023 Kitchen deals: Fryers
Image: Instant Pot

The best kettle and toaster deals

Amazon Prime Day 2023 Kitchen deals: Kettles and toasters
Image: De’Longhi

The best Prime Day kitchen cookware deals

Image: Wiltshire

The best coffee machine deals

Amazon Prime Day 2023 Kitchen deals: Coffee machines
Image: De’Longhi

If you haven’t already got an Amazon Prime account to access these sweet deals, you can sign up here. Happy Shopping!

Check out all of the best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals here on Lifehacker.

