Get a Taste of the Best Kitchen Deals From Amazon’s Prime Day Sale

If your kitchen is looking a little worse for wear and you’re in desperate need of new appliances, we’ve got some good news for you. The Amazon Prime Day 2023 kitchen sales are here, and they’re good, real good.
Kicking off early this morning on July 11 and running until 11:59pm on Wednesday, 12 July, Prime Day is a massive online shopping event that’s absolutely brimming with bargains. Just make sure you’re a Prime member, or signed up for your 30-day free trial, so you can unlock all the big savings the next few hours will yield.
If you love cooking up a storm in the kitchen then it might be worth pulling together your wish list now. Amazon Australia is slashing prices on big name brands like Instant Pot, Philips, Breville, Sunbeam and more.
To give you a head start, we’ve gone ahead and rounded up some of the best Amazon Prime Day kitchen sales so far.
The Best Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Deals
The best fryers and multi-cooker deals
- Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven – now $189 (down from $349)
- Instant Pot Duo Electric Multi-Use Pressure Cooker – now $167.56 (down from $301)
- Philips Airfryer – now $97 (down from $199)
- Philips All in One Multi-Cooker – now $199 (down from $349)
- Sunbeam Pie Magic 4 Up – now $67.60 (down from $99.95)
- Tefal Easy Fry & Grill Classic Air Fryer – now $141.55 (down from $269.95)
- Tefal Easy Fry Grill & Steam XXL Air Fryer – now $258.96 (down from $499.95)
- Tefal Easy Rice & Slow Cooker Plus – now $116 (down from $189.95)
- Tefal FR5181 Filtra Pro Deep Fryer – now $111.20 (down from $189.95)
The best kettle and toaster deals
- Breville Crystal Clear Kettle – now $119 (down from $159.95)
- De’Longhi Icona Metallics Toaster – now $99 (down from $139)
- De’Longhi Livenza Electric Kettle – now $89 (down from $199)
- Sunbeam Sandwich Toaster – now $48 (down from $54.95)
The best Prime Day kitchen cookware deals
- GreenLife Soft Grip Healthy Ceramic Nonstick 16 pc Cookware Pots and Pans Set – now $79.50 (down from $159.99)
- GreenLife Soft Grip Healthy Ceramic Nonstick 1QT and 2QT Saucepan Pot Set with Lids – now $39.59 (down from $65.99)
- GreenPan Chatham Hard Anodized Healthy Ceramic Nonstick 28 cm Grill Pan – now $56.24 (down from $74.99)
- GreenPan Valencia Pro Hard Anodized Healthy Ceramic Nonstick 11 Piece Cookware Pots and Pans Set – now $225 (down from $449.99)
- OXO Good Grips Hard Anodized PFOA-Free Nonstick 20 cm Frying Pan Skillet – now $26.99 (down from $35.99)
- Wiltshire Bakeware Smart Stack Set – now $78.50 (down from $90)
The best coffee machine deals
- Breville Nespresso Essenza Mini Bundle Coffee Machine – now $242.73 (down from $309)
- Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine – now $699 (down from $999)
- De’Longhi Eletta Explore – now $1,199 (down from $1,899)
- De’Longhi La Specialista – now $849 (down from $999)
- De’Longhi La Specialista Maestro Perfetto Manual Espresso Coffee Machine – now $999 (down from $1,499)
- De’Longhi Magnifica Automatic Coffee Machine – now $499 (down from $1,299)
- De’Longhi Dedica Arte Traditional Barista Pump Espresso Machine – now $199 (down from $529)
- De’Longhi Nespresso Citiz Solo – now $229 (down from $899.99)
- De’Longhi Nespresso Vertuo Next with Aeroccino Milk Frother – now $199 (down from $343.67)
- De’Longhi Nespresso Vertuo Next Automatic Coffee Maker – now $169 (down from $279)
- Philips Series 4300 LatteGo Fully Automatic Espresso Coffee Machine – now $769 (down from $1,199)
- Philips 2200 LatteGo Fully Automatic Espresso Coffee Machine – now $575 (down from $899)
- Sunbeam Barista Max Coffee Machine – now $379.99 (down from $549)
If you haven't already got an Amazon Prime account to access these sweet deals, you can sign up here. Happy Shopping!
Check out all of the best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals here on Lifehacker.
