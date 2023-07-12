The 10 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals, Including $800 off a De’Longhi Coffee Machine

Another day, another major shopping event. That’s right, folks, Amazon Prime Day 2023 is back and it’s bigger than ever.

For the remaining few hours left, you’ll get to shop from a bunch of sweet deals on tech, gaming, homewares and beauty products. There are massive discounts on everything, from robotic vacuum cleaners to cult-favourite skincare products and a host of Amazon smart devices.

But we know that the Prime Day deals page is absolutely overflowing with deals, which can get pretty overwhelming. To help you out, we’ve decided to handpick our 10 best Amazon Prime Day deals that we think you should spend your hard-earned cash on.

The 10 best Amazon Prime Day deals in Australia

If you’ve been thinking about getting a robot vacuum, but the steep price tag has always made you tug at your collar, you’ll be glad to know that the bestselling Ecovacs DEEBOT N8 is now on sale for one of its lowest prices ever.

This robot vacuum is the perfect entry-level option into the smart home game, capable of sucking up all the dirt from your floors and mopping ’em too. It boasts a solid 2,300Pa, which is better suited to tiled or wooden floors, but it can still pick up most of the surface debris sitting on top of your carpets.

Shop it here for $399 (down from $999).

While the new PlayStation 5 is an ultra-powerful gaming console, it’s DualSense controllers are really lacking in terms of battery capacity. Since they don’t last anywhere as long as the Nintendo Switch’s Pro controller, it never hurts to keep a back-up on hand, so you can continue your marathon sesh. After all, there’s nothing more annoying than dropping out of a game momentarily because you need to fumble for the charging cord.

Shop it here from $64 (down from $109.95). Please note: prices vary depending on which colour you choose.

The Echo Pop is the latest and more aesthetically pleasing rendition of Amazon’s Echo speaker. Available in four different colours and a compact design, the Echo Pop is designed for smaller spaces such as your bedroom due to its 1.95″ front-firing speaker.

It can achieve a lot of the basic functions that other Alexa devices can do, such as read audiobooks, turn your lights on and off, tell you the weather and play music. It even comes with a built-in microphone off button, so you can stop it from listening to your voice at any time.

Shop it here for $29 (down from $79).

The S23+ is Samsung’s newest Galaxy smartphone on the block and it packs a punch. Complete with 256GB of storage, a long battery life, a 50MP camera and a night photography mode, this Android phone is the latest and greatest that Samsung has to offer.

Shop it here for $1,099 (down from $1,649).

If you’re ready to overhaul your entertainment system, we think you ought to begin with your TV. Now $720 off, you can enjoy your favourite shows on its 4K, 55-inch screen. It also comes built-in with Google PlayStore so you can instantly download and access your go-to apps, such as Netflix, YouTube, Spotify, Twitch and more.

Shop it here for $579 (down from $1,299).

We’re all big fans of barista-made coffees, but unless you’ve trained as one, they can be pretty hard to nail at home with a commercial machine. That’s why we can’t help but eyeball this De’Longhi one that resembles a proper coffee machine, but only requires the push of a button.

You still get to choose the type of beans you want ground down into hot bean juice, but you can also pick the type of shot you want, adjust the temperature to your liking and froth your milk the way you like it.

Shop it here for $499 (down from $1,299).

Whether you’re working out, throwing a party or just cleaning the house, a portable speaker can really help set the mood. This JBL speaker can provide up to 12 hours of pumping tunes through its powerful and deep stereo sound. It’s even waterproof, so you can toss it in the pool or hot tub with you and your friends, as well as activate its PartyBoost mode to really elevate the music.

Shop it here for $79.95 in mustard or pink (down from $149).

Need a second screen for your WFH set-up? Well, it doesn’t get much better (or smarter) than this 32-inch UHD monitor by LG.

It features an Ergo Stand that takes up minimal desk space, is AirPlay 2 compatible, a built-in home dashboard with screen share and is Bluetooth-compatible. You can even use its dashboard to check on the status of other smart home appliances around your home.

Shop it here for $699 (down from $999).

Please don’t leave your house without a power bank. If you’re planning on heading out for a night out with friends or just for a full day at the office, you’ll never have to worry about seeing that red blinking light of doom ever again.

This Belkin power bank supports USB-C connections and serves as a great charger for iPhones, Samsungs and even a MacBook. At 20,000mAh, it may be on the sluggish side while recharging your laptop, but it should help to ensure you finish the task at hand.

Shop it here for $76 (down from $129.95).

When it comes to hair straighteners, ghd are unequivocally the reigning kings and queens. This hair styler works at an optimal temperature of 185-degrees to reduce breakage and as much heat damage as possible while straightening your gorgeous locks, resulting in 70 per cent stronger hair.

Shop it here for $267.70 (down from $395).

What is Amazon Prime Day?

The first official Amazon Prime Day was back in 2018 when the Prime service was first launched in Australia. It saw huge sales across shopping categories like home, tech, health & fitness, beauty and more. Since it was such a success the first time around, they now bring it back every year.

It’s the perfect time to grab a bargain on that product you’ve been eyeing for weeks or just spoil yourself because you damn well deserve it.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day 2023 kicked off on the 11th of July and is set to end at 11:59pm AEST on the 12th of July.

Deals from the UK and US will be available on Amazon Australia through the Amazon Global Store until 5pm AEST on the 13th of July, meaning Australian Prime members have access to a whopping 65 hours of epic deals.

How do I get access to Amazon Prime?

Before you nab any great deals, you’ll need to get yourself a Prime account. It’s free to trial for your first 30 days, but will then cost you $6.99 per month once the trial’s over.

Having a Prime subscription gives you access to Prime Video, Prime Music and Prime Reading. Plus, once you’re signed up, you get free, fast delivery on any items purchased through Amazon, including those purchased over the duration of the Prime Day sale.

If you’re not planning on using Prime after the sale’s done and dusted, feel free to cancel your subscription once you’ve milked your free trial for all it’s worth.

