Here’s Everything Worth Watching on Aussie Streaming Services This Month

If you’re wondering what to watch these days, you’re not alone. We have so many streaming services, each with so many promising content offerings; where does one begin?

We’re here to help by breaking down all the best things you can watch on each Aussie streaming service throughout the month.

The best TV shows and movies to watch this month

What to watch on Netflix this month

Black Mirror – Season 6 (June 15)

A healthy dose of existential dread is heading our way this month with the return of Black Mirror. The sixth season features five new episodes featuring the dark side of tech, with Hollywood stars like Salma Hayek, Aaron Paul, Annie Murphy and Ben Barnes all appearing.

Extraction 2 (June 16)

Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) returns in Extraction 2, the action-packed thriller that promised to double the infamous one-shot sequence in the first movie with a 21-minute-long take.

The Witcher – Season 3, Volume 1 (June 29)

Prepare to toss some coins because Henry Cavill’s last appearance as Geralt of Rivia is nigh. The Witcher’s third season will adapt the events of The Time of Contempt with Geralt continuing to protect his ward, Ciri, and help her unravel her mysterious powers.

What to watch on Stan this month

The Whale (June 2)

For the first time, you can check out Brendan Fraser’s Oscar-winning performance in The Whale on streaming. The movie is a heartbreaking exploration of a morbidly obese teacher’s attempts to reconnect with his teenage daughter.

Year Of (June 9)

Stan’s answer to Heartbreak High has arrived with Year Of, a high school spin-off set in the world of Bump. The series follows a group of teenagers in their senior high school years as they explore the confusing and often exciting time between childhood and adulthood.

What to watch on Disney+ this month

Avatar: The Way of Water (June 7)

The long-awaited Avatar sequel finally hit cinemas last year and now you can stream it from your couch (although you won’t get the full 3D experience). Avatar: The Way of Water follows the Sully family as they flee their homeland and seek sanctuary in the water islands on Pandora.

Saint X (June 7)

Based on the novel of the same name, Saint X follows one woman’s journey to uncover the mystery of her sister’s death which occurred during an idyllic Caribbean vacation.

Class of ’09 (June 21)

The suspenseful thriller Class of ’09 (not to be confused with Prime’s Class of 07), follows a class of FBI agents at three different points in their lives as they react to changes in the U.S. criminal justice system due to the emergence of artificial intelligence.

Secret Invasion (June 21)

Marvel’s next major series in the MCU is Secret Invasion, a major crossover storyline from the comics that sees Nick Fury race to uncover an invasion by the shapeshifting alien Skrulls. Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman make their MCU debuts in the series and Ben Mendelsohn and Cobie Smulders also reprise their roles.

What to watch on Binge this month

The Idol (June 5)

The controversial new show out of HBO comes from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and stars Lily-Rose Depp and Abel Tesfaye (aka The Weeknd). Depp plays a rising pop star in The Idol who begins a complicated relationship with a new-age self-help guru to try and reclaim her title.

And Just Like That… – Season 2 (June 22)

The Sex and the City successor And Just Like That returns for a second season this month, following the women as they experience all the friendship hurdles and life changes in their 50s. Rumour has it that Kim Cattrall will be returning as Samantha this season, so keep an eye out for that.

What’s on Prime Video this month?

Deadloch (June 2)

The new Aussie crime comedy Deadloch, from creators Kate McLennan and Kate McCartney, is set in a small Tasmanian town that is preparing for a winter festival when a local man turns up dead. Two detectives and an eager constable are sent to investigate the crime with surprising results.

Jack Ryan – Season 4 (June 30)

John Krasinski’s time as the action hero Jack Ryan comes to an end in the fourth and final season. In the last chunk of episodes we’ll see Jack Ryan as the new CIA Acting Deputy Director who faces his biggest challenge yet as he uncovers that a drug cartel and terrorist organisation have combined to create a terrifying force.

What to watch on Paramount+ this month

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – Season 2 (June 15, new eps weekly)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds continues in season 2 to explore the years of Captain Christopher Pike’s reign on the U.S.S. Enterprise as he and his crew face dangerous stakes and explore uncharted territories.

Apple TV+ this month

The Crowded Room (June 9)

The Crowded Room stars Tom Holland, Emmy Rossum and Amanda Seyfried in a period psychological thriller miniseries created by Akiva Goldsman. Holland stars as Danny Sullivan, a man arrested after his involvement in a shooting in 1979, which follows his life in a series of interviews with his interrogator that reveal the truth of his past.

Silo (new episodes weekly)

Based on Hugh Howey’s dystopian novels, Silo is set in a future where all of humanity is forced underground to escape the toxic environment. However, after so many years in the silo, the inhabitants begin to question the rules that were once imposed to protect them.

