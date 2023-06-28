3 New Video Games You Need to Pick Up in July

July marks the halfway point through what has already been a big year for games. July actually gives us a bit of breathing room in the video game calendar, but there are still a few things to look forward to. Let’s check out what’s being released this month.
What new video games are coming out in July 2023?
Oxenfree II: Lost Signals
Release date: July 13
The anticipated sequel to the indie darling Oxenfree is releasing this month and it will be part of Netflix’s game library for subscribers. Oxenfree II: Lost Signals sees Riley return to her hometown to investigate mysterious radio signals that lead to some mind-bending discoveries.
Pikmin 4
Release date: July 21
Pikmin, the little plantlike creatures you can grow and command are back in a new game, Pikmin 4, with a new world to explore. A new feature this time around is the Ice Pikmin, which can freeze enemies in your environment. You also get a dog named Oatchi in Pikmin 4, which is really all you need to know to run out and pick up this game when it’s on sale.
Remnant II
Release date: July 25
The sequel to Remnant: From the Ashes, Remnant II invites players to play solo or in co-op with two other friends to face off against deadly creatures and god-like bosses in new worlds. The game blends ranged and melee combat and requires you to choose specific gear and weapons to prepare for the battles ahead.
